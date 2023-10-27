Bull EA EurUsd MT4

An expert based on price action
With modern strategy
Can be used in the most popular symbol of the market
Can be used in the above timeframes
Low risk, good backtest



Attributes:

  • Can be used in the EURUSD currency pair
  • Can be used in H1 , H4 , D1 time frames
  • Has TP and SL
  • With sufficient and simple settings
  • With author lifetime support
  • Very low price
  • Good backtest
  • Beautiful panel
  • Expandable and updatable
  • All updates are free
  • Can be tested for one month at a minimum price
  • Both Meta 4 and 5 versions are available


Settings:

  • magic Number: If you use several experts at the same time, this setting is useful for you. Each expert must have a different magic number.
  • Order Long: If this setting is disabled, the expert will not make long (buy) trades. By default, this setting is enabled.
  • Order Short: If this setting is disabled, the expert will not make short (sell) trades. By default, this setting is enabled.
  • Risk: These settings determine the amount of risk in each trade. By default, the risk is determined automatically by the system.
  • Set the Lot value manually: If you want to specify the lot amount in each trade, this setting is useful for you.
  • (Point)  take Profit: Using these settings, you can specify the amount of the TP in each trade yourself. By default, the TP is automatically determined by the robot.
  • (Point) stop Loss : Using these settings, you can specify the amount of the SL in each trade yourself. By default, the SL is automatically determined by the robot.
  • Breakeven: If you enable this setting, after reaching this value, the expert will set the loss limit equal to the trade price so that you do not lose in the worst case.
  • (Point) Max Spread: If your broker's spread is more than this amount, EA will not trade.
  • font Size Plus: If the panel is not displayed well for you, use these settings to make its font smaller or larger.


If you have any questions, be sure to ask me.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxproeagh



