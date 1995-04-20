Rsi Rd MT4

This indicator is based on the RSI indicator
Also, some candlestick patterns are used in it to identify better signals


Can be used in all symbols
Can be used in all time frames
Easy to use method
Adequate settings



Settings:

  • period: The number of candles used to calculate signals.
  • alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting
  • alarmShowNoti: If you want to receive an alert on your mobile after receiving a signal, enable this setting
  • AlarmValue: Specify when to receive the alert. (This number specifies the index of the indicator)

Macd Rd MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the MACD indicator Also, some candlestick patterns are used in it to identify better signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Easy to use method Adequate settings Settings: period: The number of candles used to calculate signals. pFast: Like the MACD indicator settings pSlow: Like the MACD indicator settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmShowNoti: If you want to
FREE
IMA Finder MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator is designed based on the Moving Origin indicator When the moving origin indicator breaks the price, this indicator gives a signal It is useful for better viewing of signals and analysis on them Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Too many signals Simple and quick settings Easy way to work Settings: period: like moving average settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmS
FREE
IMA Finder MT4
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
Göstergeler
This indicator is designed based on the Moving Origin indicator When the moving origin indicator breaks the price, this indicator gives a signal It is useful for better viewing of signals and analysis on them Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Too many signals Simple and quick settings Easy way to work Settings: period: like moving average settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmS
FREE
Macd Rd MT4
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the MACD indicator Also, some candlestick patterns are used in it to identify better signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Easy to use method Adequate settings Settings: period: The number of candles used to calculate signals. pFast: Like the MACD indicator settings pSlow: Like the MACD indicator settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmShowNoti: If you want to
FREE
Bull EA EurUsd MT4
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
Uzman Danışmanlar
An expert based on price action With modern strategy Can be used in the most popular symbol of the market Can be used in the above timeframes Low risk, good backtest Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD currency pair Can be used in H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has TP and SL With sufficient and simple settings With author lifetime support Very low price Good backtest Beautiful panel Expandable and updatable All updates are free Can be tested for one month at a minimum price Both Meta 4 and 5 versi
Rsi Rd MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the RSI indicator Also, some candlestick patterns are used in it to identify better signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Easy to use method Adequate settings Settings: period: The number of candles used to calculate signals. alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmShowNoti: If you want to receive an alert on your mobile after receiving a signal, enable this setting Ala
Bull EA EurUsd MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An expert based on price action With modern strategy Can be used in the most popular symbol of the market Can be used in the above timeframes Low risk, good backtest Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD currency pair Can be used in H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has TP and SL With sufficient and simple settings With author lifetime support Very low price Good backtest Beautiful panel Expandable and updatable All updates are free Can be tested for one month at a minimum price Both Meta 4 and 5 versi
