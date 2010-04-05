Gold Sma crossOver

Tried deals without stop-lose? :)



=-=-=-=-=--- Grid EA Robot { Simple Moving Average } crossover 4sma & 11sma Strategy ---=-=-=-=-=



BY below pics you will know what strategy doing by automatic open and close Trades. 



[ BUY ]

4.sma crossover 11.sma



[ SELL ]

11.sma crossunder 4.sma



https://ibb.co/VpqsLmD


[ backtest ]

- XAUUSD - settings below.

Note: don't change these settings for ( xauusd pair )

-TF 1 hour


----------------------------------------------------

// ALL settings Captured via Screenshots \\

-----------------------------------------------------


- Have a nice trade :)


Regards

Q8Cracker 


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gbpusd Rsi Scalper Strategy
Faisal Alajmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
What is RSI:- RSI stands for Relative Strength Index, which is a popular technical indicator used in financial markets, particularly in the analysis of stocks, commodities, and other securities. RSI is used by traders and investors to assess the strength and potential direction of price movements in an asset. Here's how RSI works: Calculation : RSI is calculated using a formula that takes into account the average gain and average loss over a specified period (typically 14 periods). The formula
FREE
VWAP Z Score Strategy Grid EA
Faisal Alajmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
[ What is: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price ] //-----------------------------------------------------------------------\\ A. it is a trading indicator that calculates the average price at which a particular security (stock, commodity, etc.) has been traded throughout a given trading session,  weighted by the volume of each trade.  It provides insight into the average price level and helps traders understand whether they are buying or selling  at a better price compared to the overall marke
Sma Gold Crossover
Faisal Alajmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello Traders.. Tried deals without stop-lose? :) =-=-=-=-=--- Grid EA Robot { Simple Moving Average } crossover 4sma & 11sma Strategy ---=-=-=-=-= BY below pics you will know what strategy doing by automatic open and close Trades.  [ BUY ] 4.sma crossover 11.sma https://ibb.co/0XZFBf2 [ SELL ] 11.sma crossunder 4.sma https://ibb.co/VpqsLmD [ backtest ] - XAUUSD - settings below. Note: don't change these settings for ( xauusd pair ) -TF 1 hour https://ibb.co/wpQbxQr https
