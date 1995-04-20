Stochastic Scanner MT4

25% off. Original price: $40

Stochastic Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Stochastic dashboard that monitors the indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes.


Download Demo here (Scans only M1 and M5)

Settings description here

MT5 version here


Stochastic Scanner features:

  • Signals price entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones.
  • Monitors up to 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time.
  • You can choose between 3 alert modes: 
  1. Single symbol and timeframe
  2. Multiple timeframes of a symbol
  3. Multiple symbols for a timeframe
  • Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes.
  • Quick review of signals in the same chart by clicking on signal buttons.
  • Works on any instrument like currencies, cryptos, stock CFDs etc.


Notes

  1. The dashboard displays four signals in four colors. Light blue and light red for price entering the oversold or overbought zone, deep blue, and deep red are for Stochastic exiting the oversold or overbought zone.

  2. If you want to monitor more than 28 instruments you can load the indicator on another chart with different "Unique ID" in the settings and set different symbols for it.

  3. The symbols that you want to add to the dashboard must be visible in the MetaTrader market watch window. The first time you run the indicator or load a new symbol in the dashboard it might take a few seconds to update its data and show signals.



Önerilen ürünler
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için "Dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım Bölgelerine Sahip CCI" Kripto Forex Göstergesi, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI), trend yönünde Momentum işlemleri için mükemmeldir. - Dinamik Aşırı Alım bölgesinden Satış girişleri ve dinamik Aşırı Satış bölgesinden Alış girişlerini ana trend yönüne almak için harikadır. - Bu gösterge, Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle de birleştirmek için mükemmeldir. - Dinamik Aşırı Alım bölgesi - sarı çizginin üstünde. - Dinamik Aşırı Satış bölgesi - mavi ç
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Trend Osilatörü - gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesi, etkili bir ticaret aracıdır! - Gelişmiş yeni hesaplama yöntemi kullanılır - "Hesaplama için fiyat" parametresi için 20 seçenek. - Şimdiye kadar geliştirilen en akıcı osilatör. - Yükselen trendler için yeşil renk, düşen trendler için kırmızı renk. - Aşırı satım değerleri: 5'in altında, Aşırı alım değerleri: 95'in üzerinde. - Bu göstergeyle standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. - PC ve Mobil uyarılarla. // H
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Göstergeler
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Göstergeler
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Akış Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesidir - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracıdır! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Akış Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Gösterge, aşırı satış ve aşırı alım bölgelerini belirlemek için fiyat ve hacim verilerini kullanır. - Osilatör, Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
PZ ABCD Retracement
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (5)
Göstergeler
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable br
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Göstergeler
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Chaser
Thebo Junior Mahlangu
Göstergeler
Introduction  This Indicator Is Based On Average Price/Maximum Price Moves, And Using Moving Bollinger Bands And Moving Averages. The Advantage Of Using It With YOUR own Analysis Will Confirm Potential Supports And Resistances While it Compliments With Your Analysis  The Indicator Is Non-Repainting AND Along With Our Special Trend METRE that Changes With The Conditions OF A Bullish Or Bearish Trend....  Recommend Time-Frames: H1  H4 M15 Usage: The Indicator Is Very Profitable If Use
FREE
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik İşlem Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik İşlem Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Mavi çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Kırmızı çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gösterge,
Valiant Strong Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
" Valiant Strong Trend " - Your Ultimate MT4 Signal Indicator Are you ready to elevate your trading game to new heights? Look no further than the "Valiant Strong Trend" MT4 signal indicator, your indispensable tool for navigating the complex world of financial markets. Key Features: Precise Trend Identification : "Valiant Strong Trend" employs advanced algorithms to accurately identify market trends, whether they are bullish or bearish. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to informed trading deci
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Göstergeler
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Turuncu çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gös
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Göstergeler
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "FORCE endeksi ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama". Yeniden boyama gerektirmez. - Bu gösterge, trend yönünde momentum ticareti için mükemmeldir. - "FORCE endeksi ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama" Göstergesi, Force endeksinin Hızlı ve Yavaş Hareketli Ortalamalarını görmenizi sağlar. - Force endeksi, fiyat ve hacim verilerini tek bir değerde birleştiren en iyi göstergelerden biridir. - Force endeksi, fiyatı hareket ettirmek için kullanılan güç miktarını ölçen güçlü bir osilatördür.
RSI Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Göstergeler
25% off. Original price: $40 RSI Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe RSI dashboard that monitors Relative Strength Index indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings description   here MT5 version   here RSI Scanner features: Signals RSI entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. You can choose
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
Göstergeler
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
RSI Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Full desc
RSI Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.64 (33)
Göstergeler
RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and   RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for   RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level Price returns to previous H/L C
FREE
Triangle Finder MT5
Amir Atif
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
50% off. Original price: $60 Triangle Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that finds symmetrical triangle pattern in 28 symbols and 9 timeframes with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1, M5 and M10) Settings description   here MT4 version   here Triangle Finder features: Realtime monitoring of 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. Deep scan mode to scan all market watch symbo
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Order Manager MT4
Amir Atif
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $60 Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks. Download Demo here  (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days) Full guide   here MT5 version here Order Manager features: Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, i
MACD Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.57 (28)
Göstergeler
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email) . Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Crea
FREE
Multi timeframe Ichimoku Assistant MT5
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $60 Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies. The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alerts based on your selected rules. If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and it
Ichimoku Trend Alert MT5
Amir Atif
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Ichimoku Trend Alert is the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with Alerts and signal filters. Ichimoku Trend Alert features: Optional check of Ichimoku cloud, Tenkan sen(Conversion Line), Kijun sen(Base Line), Senkou span A, Senkou span B, and Chikou span relative to price, and more. Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes. There are 9 classic Ichimoku trend filters you can enable/disable in settings: Price/Cloud Order:   Checks the price position relative to
FREE
RSI Divergence Indicator MT4
Amir Atif
4.79 (14)
Göstergeler
RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level (doesn't repaint) Price returns to
FREE
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Moving Average Trend Alert MT5
Amir Atif
4.89 (9)
Göstergeler
Moving Average Trend Alert is a triple MA indicator that helps traders to identify potential market trends based on 3 MAs alignment and crossover. Moving Average Trend Alert features: Customizable short-term, medium-term, and long-term MAs. Option to filter signals based on a minimum distance between moving averages to avoid premature MAs alignment. Optional Filter of signals with RSI indicator overbought/oversold levels. Optional Filter of signals with ADX indicator. Popup, email, and phone no
FREE
ATR Scanner Pro MT5
Amir Atif
Göstergeler
40% off. Original price: $50 ATR Scanner Pro is a multi symbol multi timeframe volatility scanner that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes in 3 modes : ATR value:   As a volatility dashboard it shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio:  It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detect
MACD Divergence Indicator MT4
Amir Atif
4 (6)
Göstergeler
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Creat
FREE
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT5
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
40% off. Original price: $50 Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT5 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M4,M5,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes) Full desc
Moving Average Trend Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
Göstergeler
40% off. Original price: $50 Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).   Download Demo   here   (Scans only M1 and M6) Setti
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
MACD Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.33 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window)
Ichimoku Trend Alert MT4
Amir Atif
4.5 (4)
Göstergeler
Ichimoku Trend Alert is the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with Alerts and signal filters. Ichimoku Trend Alert features: Optional check of Ichimoku cloud, Tenkan sen(Conversion Line), Kijun sen(Base Line), Senkou span A, Senkou span B, and Chikou span relative to price, and more. Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes. There are 9 classic Ichimoku trend filters you can enable/disable in settings: Price/Cloud Order: Checks the price position relative to t
FREE
RSI Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
Reward Multiplier MT5 Mini
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk.Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the
FREE
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
Göstergeler
40% off. Original price: $50 Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Bollinger bands dashboard that monitors and analyzes the Bollinger Bands indicator from one chart. This panel scans the Bollinger bands indicator in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for price overbought/oversold, price consolidation (Bollinger bands squeeze), and consolidation breakout (squeeze break)  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instrument
Moving Average Trend Alert MT4
Amir Atif
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Moving Average Trend Alert is a triple MA indicator that helps traders to identify potential market trends based on 3 MAs alignment and crossover. Moving Average Trend Alert features: Customizable short-term, medium-term, and long-term MAs. Option to filter signals based on a minimum distance between moving averages to avoid premature MAs alignment. Optional Filter of signals with RSI indicator overbought/oversold levels. Optional Filter of signals with ADX indicator. Popup, email, and phone no
FREE
Order Manager MT5
Amir Atif
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $60 Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks. Download Demo here  (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days) Full guide   here MT4 version here Order Manager features: Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, i
RSI Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
Göstergeler
25% off. Original price: $40 RSI Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe RSI dashboard that monitors Relative Strength Index indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1, M5 and M10) Settings description   here MT4 version   here RSI Scanner features: Signals RSI entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. Supports a
Multi Timeframe Support and Resistance Zones MT5
Amir Atif
Göstergeler
50% off. Original price: $60 Support and Resistance zones indicator for MT5 is a multi-timeframe panel and alert that finds support and resistance zones and pivot points for all timeframes of MetaTrader 5 and gives alert when price has interaction with them. Download demo version (works on GBPUSD, EURJPY and NZDUSD symbols) Read the full description of scanner parameters in the blog page . Many unique features in one indicator: Integrating support and resistance zones and pivot points in one in
Reward Multiplier MT4 Mini
Amir Atif
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the
FREE
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
Triangle Finder MT4
Amir Atif
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
50% off. Original price: $60 Triangle Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and finds symmetrical triangle pattern in 28 symbols and 9 timeframes with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings description   here MT5 version   here Triangle Finder features: Realtime monitoring of 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. Deep scan mode to scan all market wat
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt