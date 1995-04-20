Stochastic Scanner MT4

50% off. Original price: $60 Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks. Download Demo here (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days) Full guide here MT4 version here Order Manager features: Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, i