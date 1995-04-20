Stochastic Scanner MT4

25% off. Original price: $40

Stochastic Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Stochastic dashboard that monitors the indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes.


Download Demo here (Scans only M1 and M5)

Settings description here

MT5 version here


Stochastic Scanner features:

  • Signals price entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones.
  • Monitors up to 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time.
  • You can choose between 3 alert modes: 
  1. Single symbol and timeframe
  2. Multiple timeframes of a symbol
  3. Multiple symbols for a timeframe
  • Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes.
  • Quick review of signals in the same chart by clicking on signal buttons.
  • Works on any instrument like currencies, cryptos, stock CFDs etc.


Notes

  1. The dashboard displays four signals in four colors. Light blue and light red for price entering the oversold or overbought zone, deep blue, and deep red are for Stochastic exiting the oversold or overbought zone.

  2. If you want to monitor more than 28 instruments you can load the indicator on another chart with different "Unique ID" in the settings and set different symbols for it.

  3. The symbols that you want to add to the dashboard must be visible in the MetaTrader market watch window. The first time you run the indicator or load a new symbol in the dashboard it might take a few seconds to update its data and show signals.



Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
« Dynamic Scalping Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de scalping dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne verte ; vale
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Indicateurs
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Indice FORCE et 2 moyennes mobiles » pour MT4. Aucun changement de style. - Cet indicateur est idéal pour le trading dynamique en direction de la tendance. - L'indicateur « Indice FORCE et 2 moyennes mobiles » vous permet de visualiser les moyennes mobiles rapides et lentes de l'indice Force. - L'indice Force est l'un des meilleurs indicateurs combinant les données de prix et de volume en une seule valeur. - L'indice Force est un oscillateur puissant qui mesure la pui
RSI Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicateurs
25% off. Original price: $40 RSI Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe RSI dashboard that monitors Relative Strength Index indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings description   here MT5 version   here RSI Scanner features: Signals RSI entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. You can choose
