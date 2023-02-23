Volume predictor

Volume predictor is an essential indicator if you trade with volumes, this indicator predicts the final volume of the current candle and increases it's precision as the time goes by.

In order to predict the final volume the current volume and market conditions are used, the predicted volume adjust in real time. 

You can change every individual color of the indicator to your liking, the default colors were assigned to be easy on your eyes while using a dark theme.

Don't forget to leave your review and comments, it helps us improve our products and they are very valuable to us.

We wish you a lot of luck in your trades! 

