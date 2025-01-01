MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardPannelli e DialoghiCWndObjOnSetColorBackground OnEventTextColorColorBackgroundColorBorderFontFontSizeZOrderOnObjectCreateOnObjectChangeOnObjectDeleteOnObjectDragOnSetTextOnSetColorOnSetColorBackgroundOnSetFontOnSetFontSizeOnSetZOrderOnDestroyOnChange OnSetColorBackground L'event handler del controllo "SetColorBackground"(cambio della proprietà OBJPROP_BGCOLOR). virtual bool OnSetColorBackground() Valore di ritorno true se l'evento è stato elaborato, altrimenti false. Nota Il metodo della classe base non fa nulla e restituisce sempre true. OnSetColor OnSetFont