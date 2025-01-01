DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCWndClientOnScrollLineDown 

OnScrollLineDown

Le gestionnaire d'évènement "ScrollLineDown" (défilement vertical vers le bas) du contrôle.

virtual bool  OnScrollLineDown()

Valeur de retour

vrai - si l'évènement a bien été traité, faux sinon.

Note

La méthode de la classe de base n'effectue aucune action et retourne toujours vrai.