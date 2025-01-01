Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCWndClientOnScrollLineDown CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound OnScrollLineDown Le gestionnaire d'évènement "ScrollLineDown" (défilement vertical vers le bas) du contrôle. virtual bool OnScrollLineDown() Valeur de retour vrai - si l'évènement a bien été traité, faux sinon. Note La méthode de la classe de base n'effectue aucune action et retourne toujours vrai. OnHScrollHide OnScrollLineUp