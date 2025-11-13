Kod TabanıBölümler
cebe
Göstergeler

JCFBaux - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge

Weld | Turkish English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano
Yayınlayan:
Nikolay Kositsin
Görüntülemeler:
18
Derecelendirme:
(15)
Yayınlandı:
Yayınlandı:
Gerçek Yazar:

Gerçek Yazar:

Weld

Momentum serisinden osilatör.

Bu gösterge ilk olarak MQL4'te yapılmış ve 14.09.2007 tarihinde mql4.com adresindeki CodeBase 'de yayınlanmıştır.

JCFBaux göstergesi

MetaQuotes Ltd tarafından Rusçadan çevrilmiştir.
Orijinal kod: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/760

