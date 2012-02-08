CodeBaseSections
Indicators

JCFBaux - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6873
(15)
jcfbaux.mq5 (9.97 KB) view
Real author:

Weld

The oscillator consisting of Momentums series.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 14.09.2007.

JCFBaux indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/760

