Swing High and Swing Low MT4

Zo'r! MT4 versiyasini ham MQL5 Market bo'limiga qo'yish juda to'g'ri qaror — sababi treyderlarning juda katta qismi hali ham MetaTrader 4'dan foydalanadi.

Mana MetaTrader 4 (MT4) sahifasi uchun moslashtirilgan, professional Description (Tavsif) matni:

Swing High Low Realtime Alert MT4 (No-Repaint)

The Swing High Low Realtime Alert MT4 indicator is a high-precision trading tool built specifically for MetaTrader 4 to detect, track, and visualize key market pivot points, structural highs, and structural lows in real-time.

Engineered with maximum efficiency, this indicator calculates swings strictly on fully closed bars to guarantee 100% Zero Repainting.

🌟 Key Features:

🚫 Zero Repainting: Swings are calculated only after candle closure. Once a level is plotted, it never moves or redraws retroactively.

📍 Smart Breakout Freezing: Swing High (Blue Line): Tracks live market prices until a candle closes ABOVE the swing level. The line instantly freezes at the breakout bar. Swing Low (Red Line): Tracks live market prices until a candle closes BELOW the swing level. The line instantly freezes at the breakdown bar.

🎯 Clean Visuals: No visual clutter, arrows, or noise. Only clean, precise trendlines starting directly from the pivot bar.

⚡ Optimized for MT4: Ultra-lightweight code structure designed for smooth performance across multiple timeframes and charts without causing MT4 chart lag.

🎛️ Customizable History: Limit the chart display to the last N active swings to focus strictly on recent price action.

⚙️ Indicator Inputs:

LeftBars (Default: 15) — Required number of bars to the left to validate a pivot high/low.

RightBars (Default: 15) — Required number of bars to the right to validate a pivot high/low.

SwingsToShow (Default: 2) — Total number of recent Swing Highs and Swing Lows maintained on the chart.

💡 Trading Applications: