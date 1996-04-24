Ponokawan Price Action Pattern Tracer

PRICE ACTION PATTERN TRACER PRO

Institutional Multi-Indicator Price Action Analysis, Trap Detection & Dynamic Demand/Supply Zones
Created by Ponokawan

🌟 OVERVIEW

Price Action Pattern Tracer Pro is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to bridge the gap between pure price action trading and institutional momentum confirmation.

Most price action indicators blindly paint arrows on every candlestick pattern—leading traders directly into false breakouts, bull traps, and bear traps. PA Pattern Tracer Pro solves this by combining an Advanced 7-Candle Price Action Engine with a 3-Layer Institutional Momentum Filter (EMA 200, RSI 14, and Volume SMA 20) to separate genuine market moves from market-maker liquidity traps.

Whether you trade XAUUSD (Gold), Forex pairs, Indices (US30, NAS100), or Crypto, this indicator gives you an unfair advantage by highlighting high-probability trade setups and warning you before retail traps spring.

🔥 KEY FEATURES

1. 🧬 Advanced 7-Candle Structure & Pattern Recognition Engine

  • Scans the last 7 bars of market structure to identify high-probability institutional price action patterns:
    • Single & Double Bar Power Signals: Bullish/Bearish Pinbars & Engulfing Bars.
    • Reversal Formations: Morning Stars & Evening Stars.
    • Momentum Breakouts: Three White Soldiers & Three Black Crows.
    • Trend Structure: Automatic Higher High / Higher Low ( HH/HL ) and Lower High / Lower Low ( LH/LL ) tracking.
    • Market Compression: Detects sideways consolidation ranges before volatility expansion.

2. 🛡️ 3-Layer Institutional "True Market" Filter

Never get caught on the wrong side of the trend again. Every price action pattern is filtered through:

  • 200-Period Exponential Moving Average (EMA): Macro trend filter with dynamic color-coded trendline (Dark Green = Uptrend, Firebrick Red = Downtrend).
  • RSI (14) Momentum Matrix: Ensures directional strength aligns with the signal.
  • Volume vs. SMA (20): Confirms whether a breakout is backed by institutional volume or weak retail participation.
  • Outcome Classification:
    • [TRUE BULL MARKET]  /  [TRUE BEAR MARKET] : High-probability confirmed signals.
    • [BULL TRAP]  /  [BEAR TRAP] : Counter-trend false moves marked with orange warning labels so you avoid buying tops or shorting bottoms.

3. ⚠️ RSI Extreme Exhaustion Trap Alerts

  • Overbought Bull Trap Warning ( RSI ≥ 73 ): Alerts you in bold magenta when buyers are exhausted at the very top of a move.
  • Oversold Bear Trap Warning ( RSI ≤ 27 ): Alerts you in cyan when short-sellers are trapped at the very bottom right before a squeeze.

4. 📐 Dynamic Buy & Sell Demand / Supply Zones

  • Automatically plots BUY ZONES (Demand Areas) and SELL ZONES (Supply Areas) from confirmed True Market patterns.
  • Zones extend 25 bars into the future, providing precise entry, re-entry, and stop-loss levels for upcoming price action.

5. 🖥️ Real-Time On-Chart HUD Dashboard

  • A sleek, non-intrusive top-left dashboard displaying real-time market synthesis:
    • Current Market Conclusion (True Bull, True Bear, Trap, or Sideways)
    • Active 7-Candle Price Action Pattern
    • EMA 200 Trend Status
    • Live RSI Value & Sentiment
    • Volume Classification (Institutional High vs. Normal Low)

6. 🎮 3 Interactive On-Chart Toggle Buttons

Control your chart clutter instantly without ever opening the indicator settings window! Three dedicated buttons sit right on your chart:

  • [🟢 BULLISH: ON/OFF] : Show or hide all bullish arrows, buy zones, and green market columns.
  • [🔴 BEARISH: ON/OFF] : Show or hide all bearish arrows, sell zones, and red market columns.
  • [⚠️ TRAPS: ON/OFF] : Show or hide all trap warnings and overbought/oversold exhaustion alerts.

📈 HOW TO TRADE WITH IT

🟢 LONG ENTRY SETUP (Buy Signal)

  1. Wait for confirmation: A Green Up Arrow appears with a  [TRUE BULL MARKET]  label.
  2. Zone Entry: Enter immediately or wait for price to pull back into the shaded GREEN BUY ZONE (DEMAND).
  3. Stop Loss: Place your Stop Loss just below the bottom border of the Green Buy Zone.
  4. Take Profit: Target 1:2 to 1:3 Risk-to-Reward, or exit when an opposite signal or  ⚠️ OVERBOUGHT BULL TRAP  appears.

🔴 SHORT ENTRY SETUP (Sell Signal)

  1. Wait for confirmation: A Red Down Arrow appears with a  [TRUE BEAR MARKET]  label.
  2. Zone Entry: Enter immediately or wait for price to pull back into the shaded RED SELL ZONE (SUPPLY).
  3. Stop Loss: Place your Stop Loss just above the top border of the Red Sell Zone.
  4. Take Profit: Target 1:2 to 1:3 Risk-to-Reward, or exit when an opposite signal or  ⚠️ OVERSOLD BEAR TRAP  appears.

🚫 TRAP PROTECTION RULE: If an arrow or label says  ⚠️ BULL TRAP ,  ⚠️ BEAR TRAP ,  OVERBOUGHT BULL TRAP , or  OVERSOLD BEAR TRAP   DO NOT ENTER IN THAT DIRECTION. Use these warnings to take profit on existing trades!

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS & TIMEFRAMES

  • Supported Timeframes: M15, H1, H4, and D1 (Best performance on M15 and H1 for intraday trading).
  • Supported Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), US30, NAS100, EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, and all major CFD/Forex instruments.
  • Account Type: Any MT5 Broker (ECN / Raw Spread recommended).

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Q: Does the indicator repaint or back-calculate arrows?
A: No! Once a candlestick closes, the signal arrow, buy/sell zone, and pattern classification are permanent and will never repaint or vanish.

Q: Can I turn off specific visual layers if my chart gets too busy?
A: Yes! You can use the 3 interactive buttons on your chart ( 🟢 BULLISH ,  🔴 BEARISH ,  ⚠️ TRAPS ) to toggle individual layers instantly in one click.

Q: Is it suitable for beginners?
A: Absolutely. The real-time HUD dashboard tells you exactly what the market is doing in plain English ("TRUE BULL MARKET", "BULL TRAP", "SIDEWAYS / RANGING"), removing all guesswork.


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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
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Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
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Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
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ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
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Oleg Rodin
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Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
Индикаторы
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Индикаторы
Индикатор Ultimate Boom and Crash Индикатор Ultimate Boom and Crash – это передовой инструмент, разработанный Coetsee Digital, предназначенный для выявления потенциальных всплесков на рынке. Создан для трейдеров, работающих с синтетическими рынками Deriv и Weltrade. Индикатор оптимизирован для работы исключительно на таймфреймах 3 минуты (M3), 5 минут (M5), 15 минут (M15), 30 минут (M30) и 1 час (H1) и поддерживает только следующие пары: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, PainX 400, G
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Quantum Spike Indicator
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Индикаторы
Quantum Spike Indicator is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies market spikes, reversal zones, and momentum-based entry points, combined with a trend filter. It analyzes momentum, trend strength, volatility, and SuperTrend conditions together, and displays BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. Symbols Weltrade: Pain and Gain Indices Deriv: Boom and Crash Indices Main Features Spike Detection Identifies market moves and potential reversal zones based on momentum and volatility
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Эксперты
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Индикаторы
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