Situation Analysis MT4

**Situation Analysis EA — Turn Market Chaos into Calculated Profit**

Most Expert Advisors chase indicators.  
**Situation Analysis EA reads the entire market situation** — and only trades when the odds are decisively in its favor.

### The Strategy Behind the Edge
Situation Analysis is not a simple grid, martingale, or single-indicator system. It is a multi-layered decision engine that continuously evaluates:

- Real-time market structure and momentum across correlated instruments (especially gold and silver crosses: XAUUSD, XAUAUD, XAGUSD, XAEUR, plus major FX pairs)
- Volatility regime and liquidity conditions
- Relative strength and divergence between related assets
- Risk-reward asymmetry at the current price level
- Adaptive take-profit and stop-loss placement based on the live situation rather than fixed pips

The result is a selective, high-conviction trading style. It opens relatively few trades (only 66 in this forward test period) but captures large, high-probability moves — especially on the precious-metals complex where it has shown exceptional edge. Every position is fully automated, with dynamic [tp] and [sl] management visible in the trade history.

### Live Forward-Test Performance (Demo Track Record)
**Account:** Situation analysis EA vps 25  
**Broker:** OnFin Ltd | MetaTrader 4 | 1:200 leverage | 100% autotrading  
**Period:** April – early August 2026 (starting capital $1,000)

| Metric                  | Result              |
|-------------------------|---------------------|
| **Net Growth**          | **+156.30%**        |
| Absolute Profit         | **+$1,562.96**      |
| Current Balance/Equity  | **$2,562.96**       |
| Average Monthly Return  | **+28.29%**         |
| Average Daily Return    | **+0.82%**          |
| Maximum Drawdown        | **19.23%**          |
| Drawdown on Balance     | **8.56%**           |
| Profit Factor           | **5.63**            |
| Win Rate                | **60.6%**           |
| Total Trades            | 66                  |
| Expectancy per Trade    | **+$23.68**         |
| Sharpe Ratio            | 0.39                |

**Monthly breakdown 2026:**  
Apr –0.75% → May +12.02% → **Jun +90.54%** → Jul +15.01% → Aug +5.20% (month still open)  
**Year-to-date: +156.30%**

The equity curve shows controlled early growth followed by powerful acceleration once the system locked into favorable multi-week situations on gold and related pairs — exactly what a true “situation analysis” approach is designed to do.

### Why Traders Are Paying Attention
- Exceptionally high Profit Factor (5.63) with only moderate drawdown
- Consistent positive expectancy and strong risk-adjusted results
- Real forward-test track record (not curve-fitted backtest)
- Fully hands-free 100% autotrading
- Transparent trade log: every entry, exit, SL/TP and comment is visible

This is not another “set and forget” EA that blows up after a few months. It is a disciplined situation-driven system that waits for high-quality setups and then executes with precision.

**Ready to put institutional-grade situation analysis to work on your account?**

The forward-test results speak for themselves.  
Situation Analysis EA is currently available for serious traders who want an automated edge built on real market intelligence — not hope.

Contact us today for pricing, set files, and installation support.  
Your next 156% could start with a single situation.
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Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Эксперты
TSO Price Channel - полная торговая стратегия, направленная на получения прибыли от волатильности рынка. Система использует внутреннюю тенденцию рынка достигать своих периодических максимальных и минимальных уровней. Благодаря использованию нескольких инструментов, риск системы по любому отдельному инструменту снижена. Полная стратегия, включающая полностью интегрированное управление прибыльными и убыточными сделками. Работает на любом инструменте. Отложенные ордера не устанавливаются. Можно раб
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Эксперты
ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО: Не используйте эту систему для торговли на валютных парах. ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО:  Не используйте эту систему для торговли и тестирования без индивидуальных set файлов для выбранного брокера.    Marrykey stock Indexes - это система скальпер построенная на гибридной комбинаторике Ichimoku Kinko Hyo снабжена 6 различными стратегиями и рассчитанная в первую очередь на работу на американских фондовых индексах таких как S&P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. Система способна работат
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Эксперты
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Эксперты
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
YinYang hedging
Jun Feng
Эксперты
YinYang hedging This is a fully automatic EA base on two currency hedging.The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with any type of market, and the performance is stable. Using Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; EA loading currency:currency A,currency B do not need to loading the EA; Minimum account funds:$1000; When used,the parameters "Test" should be adjusted to "false" from "true" by default; VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised; Currency pairs are recommended:A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Эксперты
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Эксперты
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Эксперты
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Эксперты
Broker - самообучающийся советник. Алгоритм данного советника постоянно подстраивается под торговую динамика рынка. Советник имеет минимальное количество параметров, что облегчает работу новичков на валютном рынке. Преимущества советника работает на любом временном периоде работает с любым торговым символом нет параметров, которым нужна оптимизация на каждой сделке советник самообучается и подстраивается под текущую торговую ситуацию Параметры советника lot_persent=10   - объем торговой позиции
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Эксперты
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Duality - автономная автоматическая торговая система, не использующая опасные метоты торговли (нет мартингейла, нет усреднений, нет увеличения лота). Основа стратегии советника - корреляционная разность между свечными формациями и средними ценовыми значениями в разные моменты времени относительно основных точек отчета. Рекомендуется использовать: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Настройки: Risk for Lot - Процент риска для расчета торгового лота; If MaxRisk = 0, lot will be - Если Risk for Lot =
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Эксперты
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
LeopardAdaptive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
LeopardAdaptive - советник, работающий на основе анализа свечных формаций с одновременным диссонансом трех разных встроенных алгоритмов, определяющих направление тренда. Настройки советника по умолчанию являются оптимальными для работы на четырех рекомендуемых для торговых инструментов. Размер лота или процент риска трейдер может выбирать самостоятельно. Каждый торговый ордер имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Настр
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Situation Analysis EA
Semiu Kilaso
Эксперты
**Situation Analysis EA — Turn Market Chaos into Calculated Profit** Most Expert Advisors chase indicators.   **Situation Analysis EA reads the entire market situation** — and only trades when the odds are decisively in its favor. ### The Strategy Behind the Edge Situation Analysis is not a simple grid, martingale, or single-indicator system. It is a multi-layered decision engine that continuously evaluates: - Real-time market structure and momentum across correlated instruments (especially
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