Situation Analysis MT4
- Эксперты
-
Semiu KilasoThe CEO and Founder of QuinStreet Capital LLC. QuinStreet Capital LLC main aim is to empower people globally to stay a step ahead financially using the power of Blockchain Technology and our self-learning adaptiv+ Artificial Intelligence. We are focussed on helping both Professional Traders and
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
**Situation Analysis EA — Turn Market Chaos into Calculated Profit**
Most Expert Advisors chase indicators.
**Situation Analysis EA reads the entire market situation** — and only trades when the odds are decisively in its favor.
### The Strategy Behind the Edge
Situation Analysis is not a simple grid, martingale, or single-indicator system. It is a multi-layered decision engine that continuously evaluates:
- Real-time market structure and momentum across correlated instruments (especially gold and silver crosses: XAUUSD, XAUAUD, XAGUSD, XAEUR, plus major FX pairs)
- Volatility regime and liquidity conditions
- Relative strength and divergence between related assets
- Risk-reward asymmetry at the current price level
- Adaptive take-profit and stop-loss placement based on the live situation rather than fixed pips
The result is a selective, high-conviction trading style. It opens relatively few trades (only 66 in this forward test period) but captures large, high-probability moves — especially on the precious-metals complex where it has shown exceptional edge. Every position is fully automated, with dynamic [tp] and [sl] management visible in the trade history.
### Live Forward-Test Performance (Demo Track Record)
**Account:** Situation analysis EA vps 25
**Broker:** OnFin Ltd | MetaTrader 4 | 1:200 leverage | 100% autotrading
**Period:** April – early August 2026 (starting capital $1,000)
| Metric | Result |
|-------------------------|---------------------|
| **Net Growth** | **+156.30%** |
| Absolute Profit | **+$1,562.96** |
| Current Balance/Equity | **$2,562.96** |
| Average Monthly Return | **+28.29%** |
| Average Daily Return | **+0.82%** |
| Maximum Drawdown | **19.23%** |
| Drawdown on Balance | **8.56%** |
| Profit Factor | **5.63** |
| Win Rate | **60.6%** |
| Total Trades | 66 |
| Expectancy per Trade | **+$23.68** |
| Sharpe Ratio | 0.39 |
**Monthly breakdown 2026:**
Apr –0.75% → May +12.02% → **Jun +90.54%** → Jul +15.01% → Aug +5.20% (month still open)
**Year-to-date: +156.30%**
The equity curve shows controlled early growth followed by powerful acceleration once the system locked into favorable multi-week situations on gold and related pairs — exactly what a true “situation analysis” approach is designed to do.
### Why Traders Are Paying Attention
- Exceptionally high Profit Factor (5.63) with only moderate drawdown
- Consistent positive expectancy and strong risk-adjusted results
- Real forward-test track record (not curve-fitted backtest)
- Fully hands-free 100% autotrading
- Transparent trade log: every entry, exit, SL/TP and comment is visible
This is not another “set and forget” EA that blows up after a few months. It is a disciplined situation-driven system that waits for high-quality setups and then executes with precision.
**Ready to put institutional-grade situation analysis to work on your account?**
The forward-test results speak for themselves.
Situation Analysis EA is currently available for serious traders who want an automated edge built on real market intelligence — not hope.
Contact us today for pricing, set files, and installation support.
Your next 156% could start with a single situation.