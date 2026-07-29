VP Sweep Signals

VP Sweep Signals is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines a previous-period Volume Profile (POC / VAH / VAL) with sweep-and-reclaim signal detection, filtered to your preferred trading hours. Instead of guessing where the "fair" price sits, it maps out where the real volume traded yesterday — then flags the moments price sweeps beyond that range and reclaims it.

What it does:
- Previous-period Volume Profile — automatically builds a volume profile of the prior period (default: previous day) and plots its Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL) directly on your chart.
- Sweep + reclaim signals — flags the exact bar where price sweeps below VAL (or above VAH) and closes back inside the range with a confirming candle, the classic liquidity-grab-then-reversal pattern.
- Kill zone filter — restrict signals to up to two configurable intraday time windows (broker server time), so you only see setups during the sessions you actually trade.
- On-chart kill zone ribbons — a visual marker showing exactly when each kill zone is active, labeled directly on the chart.
- On-chart dashboard — live panel showing kill zone status, current POC/VAH/VAL levels, and the most recent signal.
- Alerts — optional pop-up alert the moment a signal confirms.

Key Settings Explained:
- Profile Timeframe — which higher-timeframe period's completed volume profile to use (default: previous day / D1).
- Value Area % — how much of the total volume must fall within VAH/VAL (default 70%, the standard convention).
- Reclaim Buffer (pips) — how far price must close back inside the range to count as a confirmed reclaim, filtering out marginal wicks.
- Kill Zone 1 / 2 — two independent time windows (broker server time) to restrict signals to your preferred trading hours; disable either, or turn off the filter entirely to see signals at any hour.

Designed for: Intraday Forex, indices, and metals trading on any symbol with sufficient tick volume. Works on any timeframe; tuned and tested primarily on M1-M15.

What this is NOT:
- Not a fully automated trading robot — it is a signal/analysis indicator only. It does not place trades.
- Not a guarantee of profit — like any tool, it identifies a specific price-action pattern; risk management and market conditions remain the trader's responsibility.
- Not a repainting indicator — all levels and signals are drawn from fully closed, historical bars and do not change after the fact.

Looking for more advanced setups? Check out my other tools on the Market:
- Order Block & FVG Confluence
- Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO
- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim
- Supply Demand Zones MTF
- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
- VP Sweep Signals PRO
- Risk Calculator (free)
- Risk Calculator PRO
- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)

Want fewer, higher-conviction signals? Check out VP Sweep Signals PRO — adds delta volume confirmation and a weekly Volume Profile on top of everything here.

Want draggable Entry/SL/TP and one-click order execution? Check out Risk Calculator PRO.
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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