VP Sweep Signals is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines a previous-period Volume Profile (POC / VAH / VAL) with sweep-and-reclaim signal detection, filtered to your preferred trading hours. Instead of guessing where the "fair" price sits, it maps out where the real volume traded yesterday — then flags the moments price sweeps beyond that range and reclaims it.





What it does:

- Previous-period Volume Profile — automatically builds a volume profile of the prior period (default: previous day) and plots its Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL) directly on your chart.

- Sweep + reclaim signals — flags the exact bar where price sweeps below VAL (or above VAH) and closes back inside the range with a confirming candle, the classic liquidity-grab-then-reversal pattern.

- Kill zone filter — restrict signals to up to two configurable intraday time windows (broker server time), so you only see setups during the sessions you actually trade.

- On-chart kill zone ribbons — a visual marker showing exactly when each kill zone is active, labeled directly on the chart.

- On-chart dashboard — live panel showing kill zone status, current POC/VAH/VAL levels, and the most recent signal.

- Alerts — optional pop-up alert the moment a signal confirms.





Key Settings Explained:

- Profile Timeframe — which higher-timeframe period's completed volume profile to use (default: previous day / D1).

- Value Area % — how much of the total volume must fall within VAH/VAL (default 70%, the standard convention).

- Reclaim Buffer (pips) — how far price must close back inside the range to count as a confirmed reclaim, filtering out marginal wicks.

- Kill Zone 1 / 2 — two independent time windows (broker server time) to restrict signals to your preferred trading hours; disable either, or turn off the filter entirely to see signals at any hour.





Designed for: Intraday Forex, indices, and metals trading on any symbol with sufficient tick volume. Works on any timeframe; tuned and tested primarily on M1-M15.





What this is NOT:

- Not a fully automated trading robot — it is a signal/analysis indicator only. It does not place trades.

- Not a guarantee of profit — like any tool, it identifies a specific price-action pattern; risk management and market conditions remain the trader's responsibility.