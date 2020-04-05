ETF Portfolio Trader

ETF Portfolio Trader — a smart ETF rotation system for MetaTrader 5

Your ETF portfolio that knows when to be in the market — and when to step out

ETF Portfolio Trader is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that runs your ETF portfolio on one proven trend-following principle: hold what's rising — exit what has turned. No emotion, no guesswork, no staring at charts all day. 

Why it's worth it — at a glance

  • Do less, control more. The EA watches up to 10 instruments at once and reacts to trend changes — while you see everything on a single on-chart panel.
  • No more pointless portfolio "reshuffling." The system does not rebalance on a fixed monthly schedule. It moves positions only when the trend actually changes — which means fewer trades, lower costs and less tax drag.
  • Three trend-detection methods — chosen per ETF. A calm broad-market fund and a jumpy sector fund each get a filter matched to their character.
  • Your money is never idle. Capital freed when an ETF leaves its trend goes into a defensive instrument (e.g. a bond ETF) or stays as safe cash — you decide.
  • Built not to be caught off guard. It solves the real problems of everyday trading — closed sessions, orders too small to fill, broker fill modes — that most off-the-shelf robots don't even know exist.

Who it's for

For the investor who believes in systematic trend-following on ETFs, not in chasing tops and bottoms every day. If you want a fund portfolio run on clear, repeatable rules — and you want to see with your own eyes what your system is doing and why — this is the tool for you.

What you get — features and real benefits

 A "ride the trend to the end" philosophy instead of blind rebalancing

Many systems reshuffle the portfolio every month on a rigid schedule — and in doing so cut profitable positions before the trend is spent, racking up costs and taxes along the way. This EA works differently: it holds a position for as long as the trend lasts, and rebalances only when one of the ETFs changes state. What's in it for you: fewer needless trades, lower commissions, less churn — and full use of the big, multi-month moves that earn the most in this strategy.

 Three trend-detection methods — assigned individually to each ETF

For each of the 10 slots you pick one of three ways to answer "is this fund in an uptrend?":

  • Price × EMA250 — the fastest and most direct; it checks a level ("is price above the average?"), so the system works correctly from the very first bar of data, not only from a fresh crossover.
  • Fast EMA × slow EMA — a calmer, smoothed signal that dampens one-day spikes.
  • SuperTrend (ATR) — a volatility-based filter that tracks price at a distance measured in the instrument's "typical daily move."

What's in it for you: one portfolio, yet every fund run with a filter suited to its character. A quiet broad-market ETF and a jumpy sector ETF no longer have to share the same compromise setting.

 Asymmetric entry and exit thresholds — fewer false alarms

The EA enters on one threshold (EMA250 computed on highs) and exits on another (EMA250 on lows). This deliberate "hysteresis" creates a buffer zone between entry and exit. What's in it for you: the system won't throw you out of a good position at the first flicker of price, and it won't flip in and out on every minor pullback.

 Capital that always has a job

When an ETF drops out of its trend, the freed funds don't sit idle. You set what happens to them: move into a defensive ETF (e.g. a bond fund — money keeps working, just more calmly) or stay as cash (zero market risk). You can also keep a fixed cash buffer for commissions and rounding. What's in it for you: full control over how the "defensive" part of the portfolio behaves — tuned to your own risk appetite.

 An on-chart panel — your whole portfolio at a glance

A movable, collapsible panel shows live: equity, how much capital sits in ETFs, how much is in cash, the EA's profit (realized and open), and for each fund — its signal method, weight, trend state, and distance to the reversal threshold (e.g. "+0.3%" = the position hangs by a thread, "+15%" = the trend has plenty of room). Profit is tracked separately for each ETF. What's in it for you: total transparency. At any moment you know what the system is doing, why, and how close the next change is — without digging through logs.

 An "observe" mode — test candidates with zero risk

Any slot can be set to observe only: you see it on the panel and track its trend and signals, but the EA places no orders with it. What's in it for you: you test new ETF ideas on the live market before risking a single cent.

 Reliability forged on real-world problems

This isn't a theoretical robot. The EA solves concrete traps that wreck other systems' results:

  • Deferred rebalancing — when an order hits a closed session ("market closed"), the system doesn't drop it; it patiently retries every minute until the exchange opens. (This is why backtests trade correctly from the earliest dates, not just from recent years.)
  • Automatic fill-mode detection (FOK/IOC/RETURN) for each symbol — no more "invalid fill" errors.
  • Startup volume diagnostics (v5.1) — the EA loudly warns if a slot that's in a trend rounds down to 0 lots and won't buy at all. Easy to miss — here you see it immediately, before it starts costing you.

What's in it for you: peace of mind. The system is resilient to the very situations that quietly break other robots' portfolios.

 Flexibility and safe operation

  • Symbols are entered as text — when the broker renames an instrument, you fix it in the settings window in 3 seconds, no recompilation.
  • Dry-run mode — the EA computes and logs what it would do without sending a single order. Perfect for the first run on a live account.
  • Magic number — the EA counts only its own positions as its own. On the same account you can safely keep manual trades or another robot — this one won't touch them.
  • Configurable limits — a minimum and maximum order value plus a deviation-from-target tolerance protect against slips and needless micro-adjustments.

In summary

ETF Portfolio Trader combines what off-the-shelf robots usually lack: a clear, sensible strategy (trend-following without churn), full transparency (a panel showing every decision live), and engineering-grade reliability (resilience to closed sessions, fill modes and volume traps).

It's a tool for the investor who wants to run an ETF portfolio systematically and consciously — handing the tedious execution to the robot while keeping full control and insight.

Note: this is an advanced tool for executing a strategy, not a guarantee of profit. Results depend on the ETFs chosen, the settings and market conditions. Before going live, testing in the Strategy Tester and running in dry-run mode is recommended.


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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro
Norbert Hubert Pajak
Эксперты
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro: The Ultimate Trend-Following Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Automation Are you ready to move beyond single-strategy automation? Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a sophisticated trading ecosystem designed to overcome the limitations of the s
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader
Norbert Hubert Pajak
Эксперты
(My offer also includes a more advanced version of this EA with an extended list of available filters and methods for generating trading signals: MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro,  available on my profile.) MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader: The Ultimate Trend Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Pure Trend Alignment Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of pure trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The M
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro mql5
Norbert Hubert Pajak
Эксперты
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro: The Ultimate Trend-Following Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Automation Are you ready to move beyond single-strategy automation? Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a sophisticated trading ecosystem designed to overcome the limitations of the s
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