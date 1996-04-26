Gls Oil Complete Pro System No Repaint

# 🚀 Gsl Oil Complete Pro System
**Gsl Oil Complete Pro System** is a specialized, institutional-grade signal tool engineered exclusively for **Crude Oil (USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD)** trading, optimized specifically for **Exness** execution, low spreads, and price action.
Designed to master full Oil market cycles, this Pro System combines high-probability **Smart SELL** trend entries with an intelligent **BUY Cover (Recovery & Exit)** algorithm and instant mobile push notifications straight to your phone.
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### 💡 KEY PRO FEATURES:
* **🎯 Smart SELL & BUY Cover Cycle:** Premium Short entry signals paired with automated BUY Cover logic to lock profits or exit safely when market structure shifts. * **📱 Instant Mobile Push Alerts:** Receive real-time trade signals directly on your MetaTrader 4 Mobile App (iOS/Android) and Email. * **⚡ Exness USOIL Optimization:** Parameter matrix specifically tuned for Crude Oil price dynamics on **Exness** (USOIL / XTIUSD / WTI). * **100% Non-Repainting:** All signal arrows lock permanently once the current H4 bar closes. No recalculating, shifting, or disappearing arrows. * **🛡️ Adaptive Recovery Engine:** Dynamically calculates optimal profit-taking zones to secure gains or recover positions before market pullbacks.
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### 🛠️ HOW TO INSTALL & ATTACH TO CHART:
1. **Download:** Purchase/Download the indicator directly via your **MT4 Terminal -> Market Tab -> Purchased**. 2. **Open Chart:** Open a **USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD** chart on your MetaTrader 4 platform (**Exness** account recommended). 3. **Set Timeframe:** Set the chart timeframe to **H4 (4-Hour)** for optimal accuracy. 4. **Attach Indicator:**    * Open the **Navigator Window** (`Ctrl + N`).    * Expand **Indicators -> Market**.    * Drag & drop **`Gsl Oil Complete Pro System`** onto your chart. 5. **Enable Permissions:** In the indicator settings popup window, go to the **Common** tab and check **"Allow DLL imports"** (if requested) and **"Allow modification of Signal settings"**. Click **OK**.
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### 📱 HOW TO SETUP MT4 MOBILE PUSH NOTIFICATIONS:
To receive instant trading alerts on your iPhone or Android phone, follow these 4 quick steps:
1. **Get your MetaQuotes ID from Mobile:**    * Open the **MT4 Mobile App** on your phone.    * Go to **Settings -> Messages**.    * Copy your unique 8-character **MetaQuotes ID** (e.g., `A1B2C3D4`).
2. **Configure Desktop MT4 Terminal:**    * Open Desktop MT4 -> Click **Tools** menu -> **Options** (or press `Ctrl + O`).    * Click the **Notifications** tab.    * Check **"Enable Push Notifications"**.    * Paste your 8-character **MetaQuotes ID** into the box.
3. **Test Connection:**    * Click the **Test** button. You should instantly receive a test notification on your mobile phone!    * Click **OK** to save settings.
4. **Done!** Every time a **GSL Smart Sell or Buy Cover** signal forms at candle close, your phone will chime instantly.
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### 📊 PRO VS. FREE COMPARISON
| Feature | FREE Edition | PRO Edition | | :--- | :---: | :---: | | Smart SELL Signals (Main Engine) | ✅ | ✅ | | Smart BUY Cover (Exit / Recovery) | ❌ | ✅ **UNLOCKED** | | Adaptive Recovery (Profit Lock) | Basic | ✅ **Advanced Full-Cycle** | | MT4 Mobile Push Alerts | ❌ | ✅ **UNLOCKED** | | Symbol Focus | USOIL Only | **USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD** | | Timeframe | M15,M30, H1, H4 | **M15,M30,H1,H4 (Exness Optimized)** |
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### ⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER & TERMS OF USE:
> **PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE TRADING:** > * **High-Risk Investment:** Trading Financial Derivatives, Commodities (Crude Oil), and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. > * **No Financial Advice:** The signals and outputs generated by `Gsl Oil Complete Pro System` are for technical analysis and educational/informational purposes only. They do not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. > * **No Performance Guarantees:** Past backtest statistics or historical signal accuracy do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions vary, and you trade at your own risk. Always apply strict Risk Management (1-2% max risk per trade). > * **Author Limitation:** The author/developer shall not be held liable for any financial losses, slippage, execution delays, or technical disruptions incurred while using this software.
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### 🔥 LIMITED EARLY BIRD SPECIAL OFFER!
Get the full lifetime license for only **$59** *(First 5 Buyers Only)*! *Standard Regular Price: **$149***
*If you have any questions or need support, feel free to contact us via MQL5 Direct Message!*
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Индикаторы
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4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
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Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
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Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
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Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Gold Channel XAUUSD
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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