Smart Reversal Recovery

⚡ SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER:
⚡ First 5 copies available at $59!
⚡ Next price will increase to $149!

GSL Smart Gold & Silver PRO is an institutional-grade, rule-based technical indicator custom-engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver).

By combining advanced trend tracking with dedicated Smart Sell and Buy Cover logic, this system filters out false market noise and delivers clear, actionable market structure signals.

🌟 Key Advantages & Features

  • 100% Non-Repaint Guarantee: All signals (Buy, Sell, Buy Cover, Sell Cover) are printed strictly on candle close. Once a bar closes and a signal is generated, it remains fixed forever. Signals will never disappear, shift, or repaint retroactively.

  • Smart Sell & Buy Cover Logic: Unlike traditional single-arrow indicators, this system incorporates a dual-action mechanism:

    • Buy / Sell Signals: Precise entry triggers for trend direction.

    • Buy Cover / Sell Cover Triggers: Objective exit conditions engineered to secure profits before deep momentum pullbacks occur.

  • Optimized Exclusively for H1 Timeframe: Precious metals exhibit significant volatility on lower timeframes. The H1 (1-Hour) timeframe offers the optimal technical balance—reducing false spikes while capturing substantial intraday and swing momentum moves on XAUUSD & XAGUSD

  • Peak Sell Signal: Engineered to pinpoint precise structural tops, enabling high-efficiency short entries right at the peak for maximum Risk-to-Reward ratio.

  • Smart Buy Cover (Invalidation Rule): Automatically triggers an exit to cover the Sell position whenever the peak signal is invalidated, ensuring strict risk control and protecting capital if market momentum continues upward.

🔄 What's New in Version 2.0 (Update Log)

Version 2.0 Optimization:

  • Dedicated Dual-Asset Focus: Core algorithm refined exclusively for XAUUSD and XAGUSD.

  • H1 Logic Upgrade: Enhanced noise-filtering algorithms tuned specifically for the 1-Hour chart structure.

  • Improved Execution Logic: Revised Sell Cover and Buy Cover math conditions for higher signal accuracy.



🏦 Broker Compatibility: Fully tested & optimized for Exness (Raw Spread / Zero / Pro / Standard accounts) and all standard 5-digit ECN/STP brokers.
==================================================
📖 USER MANUAL & PUSH NOTIFICATION SETUP
==================================================

📂 How to Install in MT4:
1. Open MT4 -> File -> Open Data Folder.
2. Navigate to: MQL4 -> Indicators.
3. Copy your compiled indicator (.ex4) file into the Indicators folder.
4. Restart or Refresh the Navigator panel in MT4 (Ctrl + N).
5. Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart.

📱 How to Setup Mobile Push Notifications:
1. Open MT4 App on Mobile -> Settings -> Note down your MetaQuotes ID.
2. On Desktop MT4: Tools -> Options -> Notifications tab.
3. Check "Enable Push notifications" and enter your MetaQuotes ID.
4. Click "Test" to verify, then click OK.
5. In indicator inputs, ensure Enable_Push_Alerts is set to true.

--------------------------------------------------
⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER:
Trading Forex, Precious Metals, and Financial Instruments involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance of any trading system or indicator does not guarantee future results. The software and content provided are for technical analysis support and educational purposes only.
Рекомендуем также
Smart Volume Institutional Market Structure
Cristian Atzori
Индикаторы
Smart Volume 2026 - Institutional Market Structure & Volume Profile Smart Volume 2026 is the ultimate "All-in-One" solution for Market Structure analysis on MetaTrader 4. Any asset, any timeframe. Most traders fail because they trade blindly, ignoring where the real money is moving. Smart Volume 2026 solves this by visualizing the three most critical data points on a single, clean chart: Volume Distribution , Volatility Intensity , and Session Breakouts . Stop guessing. Start trading with insti
Range Exhaustion
Robert Gerald Wood
Индикаторы
Исчерпание диапазона происходит, когда цена достигает или превышает ожидаемый диапазон для текущего периода. На этих уровнях цена начинает терять свой импульс по сравнению с более ранним периодом, поэтому стоит убедиться, что вы не открываете новые позиции. Этот индикатор покажет вам, где это может произойти на вашем графике, показывая уровни для дневного, недельного и месячного периодов. Когда вы видите, что цена превышает эти уровни истощения, это говорит вам о том, что импульс, стоящий за дви
Jerk Trend
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Jerk Trend это новый продукт, который позволяет идентифицировать текущую рыночную фазу (восходящий тренд, нисходящий тренд или флет). Представляет собой типичную стратегию инвесторов, которая обычно указывает на изменение тренда от медвежьего к бычьему. Инструмент, который позволяет определить направление и силу тренда. В отличие от большинства индикаторов Jerk Trend находит более длительные тренды и дает меньше ложных сигналов. Данный индикатор отображает стрелки разных цветов в зависимости о
FxGold marathon breakout
Mr Anuchat Udomsin
Эксперты
FxGold Marathon BreakOut is a simple but effective trading system based on breaking out price parttern. EA is a long term stable growth  trading system with realistic result . EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which  is a volatile and highly liquid commodity Features: Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss. Auto MM Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing. All opened positi
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Эксперты
CHF Portal предназначен специально для торговли на USDCHF. Торговая концепция Концепция работы CHF Portal основана на алгоритме, который пытается определить тренд. Если быть точнее, CHF Portal работает со своей собственной логикой вычислений в соответствии с исторической волатильностью и ценовым движением. Он пытается найти вершину или впадину тренда и соответственно открыть короткую или длинную позицию. Не ожидайте, что CHF Portal откроет сделку на самом высоком или самом низком уровне, поскол
Indi RBO
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
Индикаторы
Input: Range Start Time : The starting time of the range creation Range End Time : The ending time of range creation Trade End Time : The time where the line of range zone high/low will be extended to Minimum Size : The minimum size of the range in point Maximum Size : The maximum size of the range in point If the range size is between the minimum and maximum, indicator will print the 1st color (blue).
Triangle Pattern Scan MT4
Elif Kaya
Индикаторы
-   Real price is 60$   - 50% Discount ( It is 30$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Triangle chart patterns are used in   technical analysis , which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance.   Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time f
Demand And Supply
Khurram Mustafa
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Function Indicate Buy Sell Signals Indicate Strength of Buy Sell Signals This system is for both type of traders (Short & Long Term) Instead of Other Calculations, Parabolic Sar & Awesome are also used In Any time frame this can be use. What is in for Trader? Trading Switch:  Short Term & Long Term Finally, we all knows that Forex Trading needs completely concentrate & proper cash management, So I never promising that my program will never give you loss but I tried well to provide good and respo
FREE
Mongol Indicator2
Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
Индикаторы
It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
ARIA Trend Direction
Lc Mahome
Индикаторы
ARIA Trend Direction Enhanced Institutional-Grade Multi-Timeframe Intelligence for Precision Trading What ARIA Does ARIA Trend Direction Enhanced is a professional-grade market intelligence system designed to identify high-probability trend continuation and reversal setups using advanced multi-layer validation logic. Unlike simple trend indicators, ARIA does not rely on a single signal. It combines: Multi-timeframe trend alignment (M15 / H1 / H4 / D1) Breakout detection logic Volatil
Cloud Power
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Реализация индикации трендового движения с моментами для потенциальных стопов в индикаторе Cloud Power . Переход в тень предупреждает о возможном развороте. Вхождение цены внутрь тени говорит в флэтовом движении. Индикатор отслеживает рыночный тренд с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя резкие колебания рынка и шумы вокруг средней цены. Простое, визуальное и эффективное использование. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Может легко употребляться как самостоятельная торговая сис
SMA Trend
Marco Barbosa
Эксперты
This Expert seeks price trends through the interaction of two SMA's. The main idea is to lose little and quickly and win slowly and a lot. Operational: When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average and the price is above the faster moving average, this is an entry signal to buy. When the price crosses below the faster moving average, this is a signal to close the trade. The same happens for sales entry and exit, but with the opposite logic. The best results were obt
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Implement анализирует динамику рынка для точек разворота. Если вы хотите узнать, как определить правильные развороты для постоянной вероятной прибыльной торговли, купите этот индикатор. Показывает благоприятные моменты входа в рынок полосками. Готовая торговая система.  Принцип работы индикатора заключается в том, чтобы при размещении на график автоматически определять текущее состояние рынка, анализировать исторические данные, на основании исторических данных и выводить на экран трейдеру указ
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Market Structures Pro находит и показывает на графике 5 (пять) паттернов системы Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , а именно: Break Of Structures (BoS) Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount зоны с сеткой Фибо High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high экстремумы   Паттерны отображаются для двух режимов - Swing   и  Internal  и легко различаются цветом на график. Для режима Internal выбраны более контрастные цвета, более тонкие линии и меньший размер
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Индикаторы
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
EPriceJPY
Ngo Yung Lau
Эксперты
EPriceJPY - это советник для автоматической торговли, ориентированный на USDJPY. Торговая концепция Концепция работы EPriceJPY основана на алгоритме, который пытается определить тренд. Если быть точнее, EPriceJPY работает со своей собственной логикой вычислений. Он пытается найти вершину или впадину тренда и соответственно открыть короткую или длинную позицию. Не ожидайте, что EPriceJPY откроет сделку на самом высоком или самом низком уровне, поскольку EPriceJPY торгует только при подтверждении
Fasb1a
Li Qiang Tang
Индикаторы
欢迎来到本产品界面 指标，简单可观，直接加载即可，对于趋势有一定的把握及反转。 本指标可在Taxcr EA工具中使用，作为开初始单依据，单次运用，非循环开单！伙伴们可以去了解 axcr EA工具。 IWelcome to the product interface Indicators, simple and considerable, can be loaded directly, and have a certain grasp and reversal of the trend. This indicator can be used in Taxcr EA tool as the basis for initial billing, single use, non cyclic billing!
CloseBarInfo
Dmitrii Korchagin
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике текущее время сервера и время до закрытия текущего бара. Информация бывает очень полезной в моменты выхода новостей, когда трейдеры ждут именно закрытия свечи, для начала торговой сессии. Размер и цвет шрифта можно подстраивать под Ваш шаблон графика. Настройки: Text color - цвет текста отображения Tezt size - размер текста отображения Добавляйте меня в друзья, чтобы не пропустить обновления и выходы новых роботов ->   Dmitrii Korchagin Посмотрите мои другие проду
FREE
BVG BankAlgo EA
Van Thong Vo
Эксперты
BVG BankAlgo EA – Smart DCA & Hedge Recovery System BVG BankAlgo EA is an institutional-style trading engine that combines an adaptive DCA scaling strategy with a powerful Hedge Recovery System . No indicators, no repaint, no lag — only pure price-driven execution designed for low drawdown and fast cycle recovery. The EA is fully customizable and suitable for M1 trading , where precision and speed matter the most. Key Advantages Dual Engine: DCA + Hedge DCA module opens positions at cont
QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
QuadZig MT4: 4-Level ZigZag Semafor & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard. Real-time market structure, smart trend mapping & 8-TF analysis for professional MT4 traders. Most traders lose not because they lack information — but because they have too much of it. QuadZig cuts through the noise by mapping the market’s full structural skeleton across 4 levels and 8 timeframes, all inside one clean, intelligent dashboard. What Is QuadZig? QuadZig is a professional 4‑Level ZigZag Semafor Indicator with a buil
American Hunters
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Индикаторы
This indicator guides you like a hunter. Tacheprofit and StopLoss levels. See the difference in the experiment. Works in all periods. Works at all rates. You can win with this system. The crossing of the mean and the re-test were done according to the rule. You can see the transactions by moving backwards on the strategy test screen. The whole system is automatically calculated.
Pro Exponential Trend Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Pro Exponential Trend Histogram" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Индикатор Pro Exponential Trend Histogram очень эффективен для определения тренда. - Лучший способ его использования — сочетание с уровнями поддержки/сопротивления и техникой повторного тестирования (см. изображения): - Как только индикатор обнаружит новый тренд, найдите локальный уровень поддержки/сопротивления и разместите там соответствующий отложенный ордер, ожидая повторного тестирования этой зоны. - Если
Touch VWAP MT4
Danrlei Hornke
Индикаторы
O Touch VWAP é um indicador que permite calcular uma Média Ponderada por Volume (VWAP) apenas apertando a tecla 'w' no seu teclado e após clicando no candle do qual deseja realizar o calculo, clicando abaixo do candle é calculada a VWAP baseado na minima dos preços com o volume, clicando sobre o corpo do candle é calculado uma VWAP sobre o preço medio com o volume e clicando acima do candle é calculado uma VWAP baseado na máxima dos preços com o volume, voce tambem tem a opção de remover a VWAP
Price Momentum Alerts
Danny Austin Elvy
Индикаторы
Introduction In the fast-paced world of financial market trading, success often hinges on the ability to spot and leverage trends. Among the various strategies available, momentum trading stands out as a powerful tool for traders seeking to capitalize on market movements. In this article, we will delve into the concept of momentum, its significance in trading, and the numerous benefits it offers to traders. What is Momentum? Momentum in trading refers to the tendency of assets to continue moving
Bearish Power Lum
Le Van Den
Индикаторы
Everyday trading represents a battle of buyers ("Bulls") pushing prices up and sellers ("Bears") pushing prices down. Depending on what party scores off, the day will end with a price that is higher or lower than that of the previous day. Intermediate results, first of all the highest and lowest price, allow to judge about how the battle was developing during the day. It is very important to be able to estimate the Bears Power balance since changes in this balance initially signalize about possi
NN8D Volume
Aleksandr Nikolskii
4 (1)
Индикаторы
NN8D Volume - один из индикаторов, которые входят в Торговую Систему NN8D ( N ikolsky's N esting D oll - Матрешка Никольского). NN8D Volume является индикатором, который показывает направление движения тренда, при этом фильтруя шум рынка и удерживая в сделке даже в коррекциях основного тренда. Чеклист на покупку (Buy): Bulls на текущем баре и желательно на предыдущем. Линия NN8D Volume должна идти вверх, отдаляясь от точек Bulls , показывая бычий тренд и повышение волатильности. Текущий бар - Bu
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Эксперты
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Эксперты
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
Auto Elliott Engine
Enrique Gauto Sand
Индикаторы
Auto Elliott Engine The Auto Elliott Engine is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 that automates the identification, decomposition, and projection of price structures based on the Elliott Wave Theory. Powered by a pattern-recognition engine, this indicator processes price action to identify market configurations, translating data into structured scenarios. Key Features Multi-Degree Recognition: Analyzes price action across multiple fractal levels. From higher degrees, such as Supercycle or Cycle,
Chart patterns scanner
Jan Flodin
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
прорыв линии шеи / треугольника / флагштока (прорыв линии шеи = подтвержденный сигнал для вершины / оснований и головы и плеч).   Индикатор также можно использовать в режиме одиночного графика. Подробнее об этой опции читайте в разделе продукта.   блог .       В сочетании с вашими собственными правилами и методами этот индикатор позволит вам создать (или улучшить) вашу собственную мощную систему. Функции Может одновременно отслеживать все символы, отображаемые в окне "Обзор рынка". Примените инд
С этим продуктом покупают
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только н
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO — это передовой торговый индикатор, сочетающий фильтр Лагерра (Laguerre Filter) Джона Элерса с мощным движком автоматической оптимизации. Вместо использования фиксированных параметров индикатор автоматически подбирает оптимальные настройки на основе недавних рыночных условий, что позволяет адаптироваться к изменяющейся волатильности без необходимости ручной корректировки. Индикатор генерирует четкие сигналы на ПОКУПКУ и ПРОДАЖУ, а также адаптивные уровни Stop Loss и T
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Другие продукты этого автора
Gsl Oil H4 Smart Sell System
Van Sy Nguyen
Индикаторы
Gsl Oil H4 Smart Sell System is an advanced technical analysis indicator engineered exclusively for Crude Oil (USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD) price dynamics. Purpose-built for swing traders focusing on the H4 timeframe, this system utilizes structural market detection and price-action confirmation technology to identify high-probability short opportunities. It is fully functional as a standalone trading tool for oil traders who prefer focused, timeframe-specific strategies. KEY FEATURES: Smart Sell S
FREE
GSL Smart Bottom Adaptive Recovery
Van Sy Nguyen
Индикаторы
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER: First 5 copies available at $59! Next price will increase to $149! -------------------------------------------------- GSL Smart Bottom & Adaptive Recovery System GSL Smart Bottom & Adaptive Recovery is a professional chart analysis tool engineered for traders who target high-probability market bottoms, trend continuation entries, and active risk mitigation. Instead of leaving you stranded when a support level breaks, this system provides clear buy alerts alo
GLS Oil Smart Bottom Recovery
Van Sy Nguyen
Индикаторы
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER: First 5 copies available at $59! Next price will increase to $149! ️ GSL USOIL Smart Bottom & Adaptive Recovery System (H4) GSL USOIL Smart Recovery is a professional chart analysis tool engineered specifically for trading WTI Crude Oil (USOIL) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe . It is designed for traders targeting high-probability structural market bottoms while maintaining active downside risk mitigation. Instead of leaving you stranded when an oil support level
Gls Oil Complete Pro System No Repaint
Van Sy Nguyen
Индикаторы
# Gsl Oil Complete Pro System **Gsl Oil Complete Pro System** is a specialized, institutional-grade signal tool engineered exclusively for **Crude Oil (USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD)** trading, optimized specifically for **Exness** execution, low spreads, and price action. Designed to master full Oil market cycles, this Pro System combines high-probability **Smart SELL** trend entries with an intelligent **BUY Cover (Recovery & Exit)** algorithm and instant mobile push notifications straight to your
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв