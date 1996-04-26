Smart Reversal Recovery

⚡ SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER:

⚡ First 5 copies available at $59!

⚡ Next price will increase to $149!

GSL Smart Gold & Silver PRO is an institutional-grade, rule-based technical indicator custom-engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver). By combining advanced trend tracking with dedicated Smart Sell and Buy Cover logic, this system filters out false market noise and delivers clear, actionable market structure signals. 🌟 Key Advantages & Features 100% Non-Repaint Guarantee: All signals (Buy, Sell, Buy Cover, Sell Cover) are printed strictly on candle close . Once a bar closes and a signal is generated, it remains fixed forever. Signals will never disappear, shift, or repaint retroactively.

Smart Sell & Buy Cover Logic: Unlike traditional single-arrow indicators, this system incorporates a dual-action mechanism: Buy / Sell Signals: Precise entry triggers for trend direction. Buy Cover / Sell Cover Triggers: Objective exit conditions engineered to secure profits before deep momentum pullbacks occur.

Optimized Exclusively for H1 Timeframe: Precious metals exhibit significant volatility on lower timeframes. The H1 (1-Hour) timeframe offers the optimal technical balance—reducing false spikes while capturing substantial intraday and swing momentum moves on XAUUSD & XAGUSD



Peak Sell Signal: Engineered to pinpoint precise structural tops, enabling high-efficiency short entries right at the peak for maximum Risk-to-Reward ratio.

Smart Buy Cover (Invalidation Rule): Automatically triggers an exit to cover the Sell position whenever the peak signal is invalidated, ensuring strict risk control and protecting capital if market momentum continues upward. 🔄 What's New in Version 2.0 (Update Log) Version 2.0 Optimization: Dedicated Dual-Asset Focus: Core algorithm refined exclusively for XAUUSD and XAGUSD .

H1 Logic Upgrade: Enhanced noise-filtering algorithms tuned specifically for the 1-Hour chart structure.

Improved Execution Logic: Revised Sell Cover and Buy Cover math conditions for higher signal accuracy.





🏦 Broker Compatibility: Fully tested & optimized for Exness (Raw Spread / Zero / Pro / Standard accounts) and all standard 5-digit ECN/STP brokers.

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📖 USER MANUAL & PUSH NOTIFICATION SETUP

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📂 How to Install in MT4:

1. Open MT4 -> File -> Open Data Folder.

2. Navigate to: MQL4 -> Indicators.

3. Copy your compiled indicator (.ex4) file into the Indicators folder.

4. Restart or Refresh the Navigator panel in MT4 (Ctrl + N).

5. Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart.





📱 How to Setup Mobile Push Notifications:

1. Open MT4 App on Mobile -> Settings -> Note down your MetaQuotes ID.

2. On Desktop MT4: Tools -> Options -> Notifications tab.

3. Check "Enable Push notifications" and enter your MetaQuotes ID.

4. Click "Test" to verify, then click OK.

5. In indicator inputs, ensure Enable_Push_Alerts is set to true.





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⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER:

Trading Forex, Precious Metals, and Financial Instruments involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance of any trading system or indicator does not guarantee future results. The software and content provided are for technical analysis support and educational purposes only.