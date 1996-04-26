GLS Oil Smart Bottom Recovery

SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER:

⚡ First 5 copies available at $59!

⚡ Next price will increase to $149!

🛢️ GSL USOIL Smart Bottom & Adaptive Recovery System (H4)

GSL USOIL Smart Recovery is a professional chart analysis tool engineered specifically for trading WTI Crude Oil (USOIL) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe. It is designed for traders targeting high-probability structural market bottoms while maintaining active downside risk mitigation.

Instead of leaving you stranded when an oil support level breaks, this system delivers clean Buy Bottom alerts alongside a real-time Adaptive Sell Recovery Engine to immediately capture downside breakdown waves.

🔥 Visual Signal Guide

  • 🌸 Pink Arrow (Buy Bottom Converted): Highlights primary bullish structural bottom setups.

  • 🔵 Blue Arrow (Buy Bottom Original): Identifies secondary bullish reversal bottom setups.

  • 🟠 Orange Arrow (Sell Cover Converted): Instant downside recovery alert triggered when the primary Buy setup breaks support.

  • 🟣 Magenta Arrow (Sell Cover Original): Real-time downside recovery alert triggered when the secondary Buy setup is invalidated.

⚡ 100% Non-Repaint & Hard-Lock Execution

  • Buy Bottom Signals: Freeze permanently on your chart once triggered.

  • Sell Cover Signals: Trigger instantly on Bar 0 in real-time and hard-lock immediately—no flickering, no repainting, and no disappearing arrows after refreshing your platform.

  • 🛡️ Zero-Setup Design: Pre-tuned internally for USOIL H4. Just drag and drop it onto your chart without adjusting complex parameters.

  • 🔔 Smart Alerts: Instant mobile push notifications sent directly to your MetaTrader app so you never miss a market move.

⚙️ Authorized Assets & Broker Compatibility

  • 🛢️ Asset Specialization: USOIL / WTI Crude Oil (H4 Timeframe)

  • 🏦 Broker Compatibility: Fully calibrated & optimized for Exness (Raw Spread / Zero / Pro / Standard accounts) and all standard oil brokers.

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📖 USER MANUAL & PUSH NOTIFICATION SETUP

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📂 How to Install in MT4:

  1. Open MT4 -> File -> Open Data Folder.

  2. Navigate to: MQL4 -> Indicators .

  3. Copy your compiled indicator ( .ex4 ) file into the Indicators folder.

  4. Restart or Refresh the Navigator panel in MT4 ( Ctrl + N ).

  5. Drag and drop the indicator onto your USOIL H4 chart.

📱 How to Setup Mobile Push Notifications:

  1. Open MT4 App on Mobile -> Settings -> Note down your MetaQuotes ID.

  2. On Desktop MT4: Tools -> Options -> Notifications tab.

  3. Check "Enable Push notifications" and enter your MetaQuotes ID.

  4. Click "Test" to verify, then click OK.

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER: Trading Commodities, Crude Oil, and Financial Derivatives involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past chart performance does not guarantee future results. The software and tools provided are for technical analysis support and educational/informational purposes only.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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4 (4)
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
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Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (4)
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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