Gls Oil Complete Pro System No Repaint

# 🚀 Gsl Oil Complete Pro System

**Gsl Oil Complete Pro System** is a specialized, institutional-grade signal tool engineered exclusively for **Crude Oil (USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD)** trading, optimized specifically for **Exness** execution, low spreads, and price action.

Designed to master full Oil market cycles, this Pro System combines high-probability **Smart SELL** trend entries with an intelligent **BUY Cover (Recovery & Exit)** algorithm and instant mobile push notifications straight to your phone.

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### 💡 KEY PRO FEATURES:

* **🎯 Smart SELL & BUY Cover Cycle:** Premium Short entry signals paired with automated BUY Cover logic to lock profits or exit safely when market structure shifts. * **📱 Instant Mobile Push Alerts:** Receive real-time trade signals directly on your MetaTrader 4 Mobile App (iOS/Android) and Email. * **⚡ Exness USOIL Optimization:** Parameter matrix specifically tuned for Crude Oil price dynamics on **Exness** (USOIL / XTIUSD / WTI). * **100% Non-Repainting:** All signal arrows lock permanently once the current H4 bar closes. No recalculating, shifting, or disappearing arrows. * **🛡️ Adaptive Recovery Engine:** Dynamically calculates optimal profit-taking zones to secure gains or recover positions before market pullbacks.

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### 🛠️ HOW TO INSTALL & ATTACH TO CHART:

1. **Download:** Purchase/Download the indicator directly via your **MT4 Terminal -> Market Tab -> Purchased**. 2. **Open Chart:** Open a **USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD** chart on your MetaTrader 4 platform (**Exness** account recommended). 3. **Set Timeframe:** Set the chart timeframe to **H4 (4-Hour)** for optimal accuracy. 4. **Attach Indicator:** * Open the **Navigator Window** (`Ctrl + N`). * Expand **Indicators -> Market**. * Drag & drop **`Gsl Oil Complete Pro System`** onto your chart. 5. **Enable Permissions:** In the indicator settings popup window, go to the **Common** tab and check **"Allow DLL imports"** (if requested) and **"Allow modification of Signal settings"**. Click **OK**.

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### 📱 HOW TO SETUP MT4 MOBILE PUSH NOTIFICATIONS:

To receive instant trading alerts on your iPhone or Android phone, follow these 4 quick steps:

1. **Get your MetaQuotes ID from Mobile:** * Open the **MT4 Mobile App** on your phone. * Go to **Settings -> Messages**. * Copy your unique 8-character **MetaQuotes ID** (e.g., `A1B2C3D4`).

2. **Configure Desktop MT4 Terminal:** * Open Desktop MT4 -> Click **Tools** menu -> **Options** (or press `Ctrl + O`). * Click the **Notifications** tab. * Check **"Enable Push Notifications"**. * Paste your 8-character **MetaQuotes ID** into the box.

3. **Test Connection:** * Click the **Test** button. You should instantly receive a test notification on your mobile phone! * Click **OK** to save settings.

4. **Done!** Every time a **GSL Smart Sell or Buy Cover** signal forms at candle close, your phone will chime instantly.

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### 📊 PRO VS. FREE COMPARISON

| Feature | FREE Edition | PRO Edition | | :--- | :---: | :---: | | Smart SELL Signals (Main Engine) | ✅ | ✅ | | Smart BUY Cover (Exit / Recovery) | ❌ | ✅ **UNLOCKED** | | Adaptive Recovery (Profit Lock) | Basic | ✅ **Advanced Full-Cycle** | | MT4 Mobile Push Alerts | ❌ | ✅ **UNLOCKED** | | Symbol Focus | USOIL Only | **USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD** | | Timeframe | M15,M30, H1, H4 | **M15,M30,H1,H4 (Exness Optimized)** |

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### ⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER & TERMS OF USE:

> **PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE TRADING:** > > * **High-Risk Investment:** Trading Financial Derivatives, Commodities (Crude Oil), and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. > * **No Financial Advice:** The signals and outputs generated by `Gsl Oil Complete Pro System` are for technical analysis and educational/informational purposes only. They do not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. > * **No Performance Guarantees:** Past backtest statistics or historical signal accuracy do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions vary, and you trade at your own risk. Always apply strict Risk Management (1-2% max risk per trade). > * **Author Limitation:** The author/developer shall not be held liable for any financial losses, slippage, execution delays, or technical disruptions incurred while using this software.

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### 🔥 LIMITED EARLY BIRD SPECIAL OFFER!

Get the full lifetime license for only **$59** *(First 5 Buyers Only)*! *Standard Regular Price: **$149***

*If you have any questions or need support, feel free to contact us via MQL5 Direct Message!*