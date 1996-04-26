GSL Smart Bottom Adaptive Recovery

⚡ SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER:
⚡ First 5 copies available at $59!
⚡ Next price will increase to $149!

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GSL Smart Bottom & Adaptive Recovery System
GSL Smart Bottom & Adaptive Recovery is a professional chart analysis tool engineered for traders who target high-probability market bottoms, trend continuation entries, and active risk mitigation.

Instead of leaving you stranded when a support level breaks, this system provides clear buy alerts alongside a real-time Adaptive Recovery Engine to capture sudden downside market shifts.

🔥 Visual Signal Guide
🔵 Main Buy Signal (DodgerBlue Arrow): Highlights primary bullish reversal zones and key structural bottoms.
🟠 Sub Buy Signal (Gold Arrow): Identifies secondary trend-continuation setups along extended swings.
🔴 Main Recovery Signal (Red Arrow): Instant alert triggered when a primary bottom setup is invalidated by strong market pressure.
🟣 Sub Recovery Signal (Magenta Arrow): Fast recovery alert triggered when a secondary buy setup is broken.

⚡ 100% Non-Repaint & Hard-Lock Execution:
- Bullish signals freeze permanently as soon as the candle closes.
- Recovery signals trigger instantly on Bar 0 in real-time and hard-lock immediately—no flickering, no repainting, and no disappearing arrows.

🛡️ Zero-Setup Design: Fully calibrated internally. Just drop it onto your chart and start trading right away without adjusting complex technical parameters.
🔔 Smart Alerts: Instant mobile push notifications sent directly to your MetaTrader app so you never miss a trade setup.


⚙️ Authorized Assets & Broker Compatibility

🥇 Gold Specialization: XAUUSD / GOLD (H1)

💱 Forex Specialization: GBPUSD (H4)

🏦 Broker Compatibility: Fully tested & optimized for Exness (Raw Spread / Zero / Pro / Standard accounts) and all standard 5-digit ECN/STP brokers.

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📖 USER MANUAL & PUSH NOTIFICATION SETUP
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📂 How to Install in MT4:
1. Open MT4 -> File -> Open Data Folder.
2. Navigate to: MQL4 -> Indicators.
3. Copy your compiled indicator (.ex4) file into the Indicators folder.
4. Restart or Refresh the Navigator panel in MT4 (Ctrl + N).
5. Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart.

📱 How to Setup Mobile Push Notifications:
1. Open MT4 App on Mobile -> Settings -> Note down your MetaQuotes ID.
2. On Desktop MT4: Tools -> Options -> Notifications tab.
3. Check "Enable Push notifications" and enter your MetaQuotes ID.
4. Click "Test" to verify, then click OK.
5. In indicator inputs, ensure Enable_Push_Alerts is set to true.

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⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER:
Trading Forex, Precious Metals, and Financial Instruments involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance of any trading system or indicator does not guarantee future results. The software and content provided are for technical analysis support and educational purposes only.
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
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Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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4 (4)
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (4)
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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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