Close System Engine

The CLOSE concept:
Like the thumb and index almost touching - it marks the moment when price is this close to reversal. Precision entry, not late.

Inputs: Focus HTF/LTF, Donchian periods, ZZ Depth, Confirm Lookahead, EST Lookback, Dashboard position.

Works on all symbols, all timeframes.

What it does:

  1. ZZ Absolute - Detects real Highs/Lows with depth 12 (absolute pivots, not repainting zigzag)
  2. Focus Engine H4/D1 - Confirms each ZZ with Donchian TLB logic. Score +3/+4 = BUY CONF, -3/-4 = SELL CONF
  3. AGE + EST - Measures time between reversals. Shows how old the current trend is and when the next reversal is DUE
  4. EST Shifted - Projects virtual candles on main chart to the exact estimated time of next opposite signal

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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Индикаторы
Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
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Mathew Odong
Индикаторы
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Индикаторы
Привет, трейдер! Большинство розничных трейдеров полагаются на запаздывающие веб-скрипты. Для торговли с истинным преимуществом необходима институциональная архитектура. Индикатор Astro AI — это не стандартное наложение графика. Это скомпилированная нейронная сеть с двумя агентами, работающая непосредственно на вашем терминале. Вот точная технология, лежащая в основе системы: 1. Агент 1: Аналитик (Графовые нейронные сети — GNN) Рынки — это не просто изолированные ценовые бары; это взаимосвяз
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Индикаторы
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Индикаторы
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
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Marouane Sammoudi
5 (1)
Индикаторы
is to combine with sunday  best settings :  donchian period : 1  higher timeframe ohlc : 1day - 4h - 1h  zigzag depth : 5-3-3 How To Trade It Entry : Arrow appears = signal confirmed. Enter on next candle open. Stop : Below/above the ZZ pivot that created the separation. That’s your invalidation. Target : Let lines connect. Exit when opposite arrow appears, or trail stop below new ZZ pivots.
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Индикаторы
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Marouane Sammoudi
Индикаторы
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Marouane Sammoudi
Индикаторы
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Marouane Sammoudi
Индикаторы
Feature What it does MTF Mapping Calculates H4 Donchian+BB, but draws the levels and arrows on your H1 chart.   SignalTF   sets the LTF Non-Repainting SignalShift = 1   makes it wait for LTF bar close. Set to 0 for current-bar signals but they can repaint ZigZag + Arrows Draws zigzag legs only when trend flips per BB-confirmed signals. Places buy/sell arrows at pivot lows/highs BB Overlay Optionally plots the LTF Bollinger Bands on your HTF chart:   ShowBBPlots Dashboard Table shows last X reve
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Marouane Sammoudi
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Эксперты
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