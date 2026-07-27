Close System Engine EA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.15
- Активации: 5
The CLOSE concept:
Like the thumb and index almost touching - it marks the moment when price is this close to reversal. Precision entry, not late.
Inputs: Focus HTF/LTF, Donchian periods, ZZ Depth, Confirm Lookahead, EST Lookback, Dashboard position.
Works on all symbols, all timeframes.
What it does:
- ZZ Absolute - Detects real Highs/Lows with depth 12 (absolute pivots, not repainting zigzag)
- Focus Engine H4/D1 - Confirms each ZZ with Donchian TLB logic. Score +3/+4 = BUY CONF, -3/-4 = SELL CONF
- AGE + EST - Measures time between reversals. Shows how old the current trend is and when the next reversal is DUE
- EST Shifted - Projects virtual candles on main chart to the exact estimated time of next opposite signal