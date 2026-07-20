NHS Prop Firm Guardian Pro

NHS Prop Firm Guardian Pro is a dedicated, single-panel risk monitor and drawdown protection overlay for MetaTrader 5, built around one core idea: watch the account relentlessly, and enforce the limit the moment it's crossed — even if the trader isn't looking. It is a pure risk-monitor companion tool, not an order-entry or trade-management system: it does not place trades, manage stops, or run automation strategies. Its entire job is tracking Daily, Weekly, and Total drawdown against configurable limits and reacting automatically the instant one is breached.

Guardian is built for prop-firm challenge and funded traders who want a second, independent set of eyes on their account — a lightweight companion that sits alongside a main trading EA or manual execution and enforces drawdown discipline without adding order-management complexity to the mix.

Who it is for

This tool is for traders who already have their entry and trade-management workflow sorted and want a focused, no-frills layer of drawdown enforcement on top of it — particularly useful for firms with strict Daily, Weekly, and Total drawdown rules where a single missed breach can end a challenge or funded stage instantly.

Drawdown Protection — the core of Guardian

Three independent protection layers — Daily, Weekly, and Total drawdown — each with its own enable switch, percentage limit, dollar limit, and breach-action configuration

— Daily, Weekly, and Total drawdown — each with its own enable switch, percentage limit, dollar limit, and breach-action configuration Percentage or dollar limits for every layer, so the tool can match either a firm's percentage-based rule or a fixed-dollar rule

for every layer, so the tool can match either a firm's percentage-based rule or a fixed-dollar rule Configurable profit target, max total drawdown, and minimum trading-day tracking for prop firm challenge accounts, visible on the compliance view

for prop firm challenge accounts, visible on the compliance view Auto-detected or manually overridden starting balance , with a challenge start date override for traders attaching Guardian after a challenge has already begun

, with a challenge start date override for traders attaching Guardian after a challenge has already begun Bitmask-configurable breach actions for each protection layer — close all positions, close only losing positions, close a set percentage of lots, disable new trades, cancel pending orders, or alert only — so each layer can respond differently depending on severity

for each protection layer — close all positions, close only losing positions, close a set percentage of lots, disable new trades, cancel pending orders, or alert only — so each layer can respond differently depending on severity Multi-action response — several actions can fire together on a single breach rather than forcing a choice of just one response

— several actions can fire together on a single breach rather than forcing a choice of just one response Persistent breach and enforcement state across restarts — peak equity, daily/weekly starting balances, and breach flags are saved and reloaded automatically so protection does not weaken if the terminal restarts mid-challenge

— peak equity, daily/weekly starting balances, and breach flags are saved and reloaded automatically so protection does not weaken if the terminal restarts mid-challenge Automatic retry of failed enforcement — if a close or cancel action fails on the first attempt (requote, context busy, no AutoTrading), Guardian keeps retrying on every subsequent tick until the breach is fully enforced, rather than assuming one pass is enough

— if a close or cancel action fails on the first attempt (requote, context busy, no AutoTrading), Guardian keeps retrying on every subsequent tick until the breach is fully enforced, rather than assuming one pass is enough Genuine-recovery reset logic — a breach flag can only be cleared once the account has actually recovered above the floor that triggered it, so a still-underwater account can't be manually dismissed and immediately re-breach on the next tick

— a breach flag can only be cleared once the account has actually recovered above the floor that triggered it, so a still-underwater account can't be manually dismissed and immediately re-breach on the next tick Master arm/disarm switch to pause or resume all Daily/Weekly/Total monitoring at once when there's no active breach to clear

Because these rules are enforced automatically on every tick rather than checked manually, Guardian is built to catch the single most common way funded accounts are lost: a drawdown breach that happens while the trader isn't watching the account closely enough.

Cross-EA trading-disabled signal

Published trading-disabled signal via a well-known, namespaced GlobalVariable that any cooperating EA can check before sending an order — the standard MT5 pattern for cross-EA risk gating

via a well-known, namespaced GlobalVariable that any cooperating EA can check before sending an order — the standard MT5 pattern for cross-EA risk gating Shared kill-switch behavior letting a trader's main execution EA, or any other companion tool, respect Guardian's breach state automatically without direct integration

letting a trader's main execution EA, or any other companion tool, respect Guardian's breach state automatically without direct integration Magic-number namespacing so multiple Guardian instances can run across different strategies or accounts without their saved settings or signals colliding

Because Guardian is a pure monitor and never sends or manages orders itself, it has no way to physically block a trade placed manually or by another EA on the same account — publishing this signal is how it closes that gap for any EA built to respect it.

Compliance and live statistics view

Live trade statistics alongside the compliance view for at-a-glance account awareness

alongside the compliance view for at-a-glance account awareness Historical trade statistics for reviewing past performance

for reviewing past performance Dedicated compliance sub-tab showing profit target progress, total drawdown used vs. limit, daily drawdown used vs. limit, and breach state for each layer

showing profit target progress, total drawdown used vs. limit, daily drawdown used vs. limit, and breach state for each layer Account/scope controls — monitor all symbols or restrict to the current chart symbol

— monitor all symbols or restrict to the current chart symbol Broker UTC offset setting so daily and weekly rollover boundaries line up with the broker's actual trading day/week rather than the local server clock

Dashboard and workspace design

Guardian uses the same interaction language as NHS Risk Manager PRO's dashboard(https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186224?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page), in a lighter single-panel, two-subtab layout.

Two-subtab dashboard covering Metrics (live stats + compliance view) and Settings (UI + protections)

covering Metrics (live stats + compliance view) and Settings (UI + protections) Multiple visual themes including Gold, Dark Night, Light Mode, Ocean Blue, and Forest Green

including Gold, Dark Night, Light Mode, Ocean Blue, and Forest Green Text and interface contrast controls for different chart environments

for different chart environments Mini mode to collapse the workspace into a compact floating control button

to collapse the workspace into a compact floating control button Tiled rail mode for a cleaner left-edge navigation workflow

for a cleaner left-edge navigation workflow DPI-aware zoom , auto-detected or manually overridden, for more consistent visibility across different screen setups

, auto-detected or manually overridden, for more consistent visibility across different screen setups Foreground re-assertion that periodically brings the dashboard back above other chart objects, configurable in seconds or disabled entirely

VPS and connectivity requirement

NHS Prop Firm Guardian Pro performs its protective functions — Daily, Weekly, and Total drawdown monitoring, breach enforcement, and the cross-EA trading-disabled signal — only while it is actively running inside a connected MetaTrader 5 terminal. Like any Expert Advisor, it cannot monitor or protect an account, and cannot execute any enforcement action, while the terminal is closed or disconnected from the internet.

A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or an always-on computer with stable internet access is strongly recommended , especially for prop-firm challenge and funded accounts where a drawdown breach can occur at any time, including outside normal trading hours or while the trader is away from the desk

, especially for prop-firm challenge and funded accounts where a drawdown breach can occur at any time, including outside normal trading hours or while the trader is away from the desk If the terminal is closed, sleeping, or loses connection, none of Guardian's protections — drawdown enforcement, breach actions, or the cross-EA signal — are active during that period

A disconnected terminal during a fast move can mean a drawdown breach goes undetected and unenforced until the terminal reconnects

Traders intending to rely on Guardian for unattended or overnight risk protection should run it on a VPS rather than a personal computer that may sleep, lose power, or lose internet access

Important notes