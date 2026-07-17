NHS Risk Manager

NHS Risk Manager is a streamlined trade-management and risk-control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want a cleaner and faster execution workflow with practical protection tools directly on the chart.

The EA focuses on the core elements of disciplined manual trading: planning the trade visually, sizing the position correctly, protecting the account with hard rules, and managing open exposure with more structure and consistency. It is suitable for traders who want strong day-to-day risk control without the larger automation framework of a full professional dashboard.

Who it is for

This version is intended for traders who want the essential NHS workflow in a compact form. It fits traders who need quick chart-based stop placement, automatic risk-based lot sizing, break-even handling, account-level protection, and a simpler interface for routine execution.

Core execution features

Click-to-place Stop Loss and Take Profit planning lines directly on the chart

directly on the chart Automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage

based on risk percentage Fixed-lot mode for traders who prefer constant volume

for traders who prefer constant volume Fixed reward-to-risk workflow with optional RR lock

with optional RR lock Break-even management with configurable buffer

with configurable buffer Line labels and visual planning support for clearer execution

for clearer execution Zone shading to make reward and risk areas easier to read on the chart

to make reward and risk areas easier to read on the chart Line-retention workflow for faster trade chaining after execution

for faster trade chaining after execution Trade expiry in bars for time-limiting managed exposure

Risk protection framework

Daily and weekly loss limits in percentage or account currency

in percentage or account currency Hard equity kill switch for strict account protection

for strict account protection Maximum spread filter to avoid entries during poor pricing conditions

to avoid entries during poor pricing conditions Maximum open-trade limit to control total exposure

to control total exposure Session filter to block new entries outside selected trading hours

to block new entries outside selected trading hours Optional pending-exposure cancellation when protection limits are breached

when protection limits are breached Individual trade exit mode for more precise handling of each open position

On-chart workflow and trade visibility

Direct chart interaction for planning and adjusting trade structure visually

for planning and adjusting trade structure visually Live on-chart trade statistics for better awareness while positions are open

for better awareness while positions are open Clear risk display for traders who want position size and exposure confirmed before execution

for traders who want position size and exposure confirmed before execution Compact dashboard workflow designed for faster use without unnecessary complexity

Interface and display

Clean compact dashboard for everyday manual trading

for everyday manual trading Two visual themes for different chart environments

for different chart environments DPI-aware scaling for more stable visibility across display setups

for more stable visibility across display setups Focused compact layout for traders who want practical control with less screen clutter

VPS and connectivity requirement

NHS Risk Manager performs its protective functions — daily/weekly loss limits, the hard equity kill switch, break-even management, and the session filter — only while it is actively running inside a connected MetaTrader 5 terminal. As with any Expert Advisor, it cannot monitor the account or enforce any protection while the terminal is closed or offline.

A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or an always-on computer with stable internet access is recommended for traders who want continuous protection, particularly outside of the hours they are actively watching the chart

for traders who want continuous protection, particularly outside of the hours they are actively watching the chart If the terminal is closed, sleeping, or disconnected, none of the automated protections are active during that period

A personal computer that sleeps, restarts, or loses internet access will interrupt monitoring; a VPS avoids this by running the terminal continuously





Important notes