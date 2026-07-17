NHS Risk Manager

NHS Risk Manager

NHS Risk Manager is a streamlined trade-management and risk-control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want a cleaner and faster execution workflow with practical protection tools directly on the chart.

The EA focuses on the core elements of disciplined manual trading: planning the trade visually, sizing the position correctly, protecting the account with hard rules, and managing open exposure with more structure and consistency. It is suitable for traders who want strong day-to-day risk control without the larger automation framework of a full professional dashboard.

Who it is for

This version is intended for traders who want the essential NHS workflow in a compact form. It fits traders who need quick chart-based stop placement, automatic risk-based lot sizing, break-even handling, account-level protection, and a simpler interface for routine execution.

Core execution features

  • Click-to-place Stop Loss and Take Profit planning lines directly on the chart
  • Automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage
  • Fixed-lot mode for traders who prefer constant volume
  • Fixed reward-to-risk workflow with optional RR lock
  • Break-even management with configurable buffer
  • Line labels and visual planning support for clearer execution
  • Zone shading to make reward and risk areas easier to read on the chart
  • Line-retention workflow for faster trade chaining after execution
  • Trade expiry in bars for time-limiting managed exposure

Risk protection framework

  • Daily and weekly loss limits in percentage or account currency
  • Hard equity kill switch for strict account protection
  • Maximum spread filter to avoid entries during poor pricing conditions
  • Maximum open-trade limit to control total exposure
  • Session filter to block new entries outside selected trading hours
  • Optional pending-exposure cancellation when protection limits are breached
  • Individual trade exit mode for more precise handling of each open position

On-chart workflow and trade visibility

  • Direct chart interaction for planning and adjusting trade structure visually
  • Live on-chart trade statistics for better awareness while positions are open
  • Clear risk display for traders who want position size and exposure confirmed before execution
  • Compact dashboard workflow designed for faster use without unnecessary complexity

Interface and display

  • Clean compact dashboard for everyday manual trading
  • Two visual themes for different chart environments
  • DPI-aware scaling for more stable visibility across display setups
  • Focused compact layout for traders who want practical control with less screen clutter

VPS and connectivity requirement

NHS Risk Manager performs its protective functions — daily/weekly loss limits, the hard equity kill switch, break-even management, and the session filter — only while it is actively running inside a connected MetaTrader 5 terminal. As with any Expert Advisor, it cannot monitor the account or enforce any protection while the terminal is closed or offline.

  • A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or an always-on computer with stable internet access is recommended for traders who want continuous protection, particularly outside of the hours they are actively watching the chart
  • If the terminal is closed, sleeping, or disconnected, none of the automated protections are active during that period
  • A personal computer that sleeps, restarts, or loses internet access will interrupt monitoring; a VPS avoids this by running the terminal continuously


Important notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5
  • Built as a trade-management and risk-control utility and does not promise profits
  • Test all settings carefully on a demo account before live trading
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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