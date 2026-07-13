Gold Liquidation Momentum

Gold Liquidation Momentum is a premium, volume and momentum indicator specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, and major Indices. It analyzes price-action dynamics and tick volume to model hypothetically the momentum of different market participants and visualizes hypothetically buyer/seller dominance in real-time.

How It Works

The indicator tracks market volume across 5 distinct leverage tiers (100x, 50x, 35x, 25x, and 10x). Using an advanced mathematical decay formula tailored for non-crypto markets, it simulates how long positions at different leverage levels remain active. High-leverage volume (100x) decays rapidly, representing short-term momentum, while low-leverage volume (10x) decays slowly, capturing hypothetically long-term trend positioning.

Volume is estimates dynamically split into buying and selling pressure based on candle OHLC relationships. This volume is then accumulated through the leverage decay filters to create a highly accurate hypothetically picture of market momentum.

Key Features

  • 5 Leverage Tiers: Simulates and tracks momentum across multiple time-horizons levels simultaneously (100x, 50x, 35x, 25x, 10x).
  • Dual Visualization Modes:
    • Heatmap Mode (Default): Displays a clean, intuitive color matrix (Green/Red bars) showing which force is dominant at each leverage tier. Perfect for spotting rapid color flips (momentum reversals) at a glance.
    • Line Mode: Separates buy and sell flows into distinct curves, letting you analyze exact volume accumulation levels and crossovers.
  • Advanced Volume Split Algorithm: Choose between using tick volume or price-action volume (candle range/spread) to split buy and sell pressure, making it highly adaptable to different brokers and feeds.
  • Smart Decay Optimization: Specially calibrated decay factors optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) volatility and leverage characteristics.
  • Live On-Chart HUD: Displays real-time textual labels indicating current momentum values and dominant trends for each leverage tier directly in the subwindow.

How to Use 

  • Momentum Color Flips (Scalping/Intraday): Theoretically When all 5 tiers of the heatmap align in the same color (e.g., all turn Green or all turn Red), it signals strong, coordinated market momentum. A sudden flip across high-leverage tiers (100x, 50x) often precedes sharp breakouts or reversals.
  • Institutional Support: Theoretically Watch the 10x and 25x tiers. If these low-leverage tiers remain Green during a pullback, it indicates that major institutional buyers are supporting the trend, presenting a opportunity of continuation. Same but in opossite direction if 10x and 25x tiers are red.
  • Momentum Divergences: Theoretically If the price is making new highs but the lower leverage tiers (10x, 25x) are declining or showing red, the trend is losing institutional backing and is prone to a reversal.

Indicator Parameters

  • Use Price-Action Volume: If true, calculates volume splits based on candle range rather than raw tick volume.
  • Mirror Sell Plot Below Zero Line: (For Line Mode) Allows you to plot sell curves in negative territory for easier visual comparison.
  • Line Mode (True) or Heatmap Mode (False): Toggle between the multi-line view or the visual color histogram matrix.
  • Show Tiers (L1 to L5): Individual visibility toggles for each leverage tier.
  • Leverage Levels: Customize the leverage multiplier for each of the 5 tiers to fit your trading style.

Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments, particularly gold (XAUUSD), carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The Gold Liquidation Momentum indicator is an analytical tool designed to assist in market analysis and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always apply sound risk management rules.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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