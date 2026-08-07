Axiom Trade

This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds.

50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license.
The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.

Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart.

SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing Axiom Trade, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades.

[User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF] And [DEMO .exe]

Axiom Lines — displays the Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, partial TP, partial SL, Break-Even Trigger, and Break-Even Target directly on the chart.

The Lines make it easier to prepare a complete trade before execution, adjust levels visually, and review the important characteristics of the setup without opening several separate windows.

Each line can display useful information such as:

• Entry or target price
• Distance in points
• Risk-reward ratio
• Estimated profit or loss
• Percentage result
• Lot or risk mode
• Active, locked, trailing, or removable state

Quick Order Execution

Axiom Trade supports market and pending orders through six dedicated Quick Action buttons:

• BUY
• SELL
• Buy Stop
• Sell Stop
• Buy Limit
• Sell Limit

Select the required order type, position the Axiom Lines, review the calculated values, and execute the prepared setup directly from the chart.

The status area guides the user through the selected strategy, current Lines state, and the next required action.

Risk and Lot Calculation

Axiom Trade supports two main position-sizing methods:

Fixed Lot — the trader selects the exact trading volume.

Percentage Risk — the system calculates the trading volume according to the selected risk percentage and the distance between Entry and Stop Loss.

The Risk & Money Management page includes:

• Remember Risk
• Balance-based calculation
• Fixed Lot
• Risk %
• Minimum Free Margin
• Maximum Lot per Trade
• Total Lots Limit

This allows the trader to change the Stop Loss distance while keeping the intended risk calculation updated.

The calculated mode and volume are displayed directly on the Entry line before execution.

Risk-Reward Management

The Axiom Lines display the relationship between the potential profit and the planned loss.

For example:

RR 1.00 means the target distance is equal to the Stop Loss distance.

RR 2.00 means the target distance is twice the Stop Loss distance.

RR Lock can be used to preserve the selected relationship while adjusting the trade setup.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Management

Axiom Trade provides visual controls for the main Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

The trader can:

• Drag SL and TP directly on the chart
• Review point distance and risk-reward values
• View estimated monetary results
• Enable or disable supported management controls
• Modify levels before or after execution when permitted

Partial Stop Loss and Take Profit

Axiom Trade supports multiple partial-management levels:

• TP1, TP2, TP3, and TP4
• SL1, SL2, SL3, and SL4

Each partial level can have its own:

• Enabled or disabled state
• Closing percentage
• Price level
• Visual chart line

This allows part of a position to be managed at different profit or loss levels while the remaining volume stays open.

Break-Even Management

Axiom Trade uses separate Break-Even Trigger and Break-Even Target levels.

BE Trigger — defines when Break-Even management becomes eligible.

BE Target — defines where the protective Stop Loss should move.

Keeping the Trigger and Target separate gives the trader greater control over when protection begins and where the protected level is placed.

Trailing Stop

Axiom Trade includes multiple methods for managing the Stop Loss as the market moves:

• Points
• ATR
• Fractals
• Moving Average
• Parabolic SAR
• Partial Close
• Previous Bar High or Low

The trader can select the method that best matches the instrument, timeframe, and trading approach.

Order and Position Management

The Home panel provides fast controls for managing open positions, pending orders, and strategy-specific exposure.

Available controls include:

• Close Buy positions
• Close Sell positions
• Close All positions
• Close profitable positions
• Close losing positions
• Close a selected percentage
• Delete pending orders
• Move positions to Break Even
• Reverse supported orders
• Delete Manual orders
• Delete Martin orders
• Close Manual positions
• Close Martin positions
• Stop Grid activity
• Close Grid exposure

These controls are grouped inside one panel to reduce the need to manage every position manually from the MetaTrader Toolbox.

Martin Recovery

Axiom Trade includes a configurable Martin Recovery workflow for traders who choose to use recovery-based position management.

A recovery sequence can begin with:

• Martin BUY
• Martin SELL
• BUY STOP Seed
• SELL STOP Seed
• BUY LIMIT Seed
• SELL LIMIT Seed

Visible recovery controls include:

• Lot Progression
• Multiplier
• Recovery Step
• Dynamic Step
• Dynamic Multiplier
• Global Take Profit
• Virtual Risk Points
• Drawdown Recovery
• Drawdown Mode
• Drawdown Offsets
• Maximum Recovery Orders

Martin Recovery can add positions and increase exposure. It should be configured carefully and tested on a demo account before live use.

Grid Strategy

Axiom Trade supports directional and Pure Grid workflows.

The trader can start:

• BUY Grid
• SELL Grid
• Pure Grid

Grid settings include:

• Grid Step
• Levels per Side
• Lot Mode
• Lot Multiplier
• Take Profit Mode
• Money Take Profit
• Points Take Profit
• Maximum Grid Orders
• Pure Grid Cycles
• Maximum Grid Drawdown
• Expiration

The Home page also provides separate controls for stopping Grid activity and closing Grid exposure.

Account Protection

Axiom Trade includes account and execution controls designed to restrict trading activity under selected conditions.

Available protection settings include:

• One-click Close
• Drawdown Protection
• Close All at Drawdown
• Maximum Spread
• Maximum Slippage
• Trade Frequency
• Daily Trade Limit
• Minimum Free Margin
• Maximum Lot per Trade
• Total Lots Limit

These controls can block new execution or trigger protective actions according to the selected configuration.

Protection settings can reduce certain risks, but they cannot eliminate losses caused by market gaps, volatility, disconnections, slippage, or broker limitations.

Trading Time Manager

The Trading Time page allows the trader to define when new trading activity is permitted.

Available controls include:

• Time Filter
• Start Hour and Minute
• Stop Hour and Minute
• Monday to Friday selection
• Minimum Time controls

This makes it possible to restrict trading to selected sessions, hours, or weekdays.

Economic News Filter

Axiom Trade can restrict new trading around scheduled economic news.

Available settings include:

• Avoid News
• Fail Closed
• Broker GMT
• Stop Before News
• Resume After News
• News Data URL

The configured News URL must be allowed through MetaTrader 5 WebRequest permissions.

Panel and Chart Controls

Axiom Trade is operated from a compact chart panel with direct access to:

• Turn EA On or Off
• Show or Hide Axiom Lines
• Manual strategy
• Martin Recovery
• Grid Strategy
• News settings
• Account Protection
• Trading Time
• Risk Management
• Partial Close
• Trailing Stop
• Home management controls
• Page navigation

The panel keeps the most important execution, risk, strategy, and management functions organized in one place.

Main Features:

• Professional visual trading panel for MetaTrader 5
• Complete Axiom Lines trade-preparation system
• Market BUY and SELL orders
• Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders
• Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders
• Fixed-lot and percentage-risk calculation
• Live volume calculation from Entry and Stop Loss distance
• Risk-reward display and RR Lock
• Estimated profit, loss, and percentage values
• Visual Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit management
• Four partial Take Profit levels
• Four partial Stop Loss levels
• Separate Break-Even Trigger and Target
• Seven Trailing Stop methods
• Partial position closing
• Fast position-closing and pending-order controls
• Strategy-specific order management
• Martin Recovery with configurable progression controls
• Directional Buy and Sell Grid modes
• Pure Grid workflow
• Drawdown and account-protection controls
• Maximum spread and slippage filters
• Trade-frequency and daily-trade limits
• Trading-session and weekday controls
• Economic News Filter
• Clean and organized 2026 interface

Recommended Use:

Pairs and markets:
Forex pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments supported by the trader’s MetaTrader 5 broker.

Timeframes:
Axiom Trade can be used on different timeframes according to the selected trading strategy, instrument, and market conditions.

Account type:
ECN or low-spread accounts are recommended for more efficient execution, especially when using pending orders, short-term strategies, Martin Recovery, or Grid trading.

Axiom Trade gives traders a more visual and organized way to calculate risk, prepare orders, execute market and pending trades, manage open exposure, and control advanced trading workflows directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart.

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Индикаторы
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Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
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Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
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Sven Markus Weller
4204
Sven Markus Weller 2026.08.07 17:33 
 

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Issam Kassas
727529
Ответ разработчика Issam Kassas 2026.08.07 17:34
Thank you so much, brother. Yes, this is something I have been working on for a long time, and finally I have managed to make it happen. I hope that this will help you in your trading.
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