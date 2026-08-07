Axiom Trade

This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds.

50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license.
The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.

Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart.

SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing Axiom Trade, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades.

[User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF] And [DEMO .exe]

Axiom Lines — displays the Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, partial TP, partial SL, Break-Even Trigger, and Break-Even Target directly on the chart.

The Lines make it easier to prepare a complete trade before execution, adjust levels visually, and review the important characteristics of the setup without opening several separate windows.

Each line can display useful information such as:

• Entry or target price
• Distance in points
• Risk-reward ratio
• Estimated profit or loss
• Percentage result
• Lot or risk mode
• Active, locked, trailing, or removable state

Quick Order Execution

Axiom Trade supports market and pending orders through six dedicated Quick Action buttons:

• BUY
• SELL
• Buy Stop
• Sell Stop
• Buy Limit
• Sell Limit

Select the required order type, position the Axiom Lines, review the calculated values, and execute the prepared setup directly from the chart.

The status area guides the user through the selected strategy, current Lines state, and the next required action.

Risk and Lot Calculation

Axiom Trade supports two main position-sizing methods:

Fixed Lot — the trader selects the exact trading volume.

Percentage Risk — the system calculates the trading volume according to the selected risk percentage and the distance between Entry and Stop Loss.

The Risk & Money Management page includes:

• Remember Risk
• Balance-based calculation
• Fixed Lot
• Risk %
• Minimum Free Margin
• Maximum Lot per Trade
• Total Lots Limit

This allows the trader to change the Stop Loss distance while keeping the intended risk calculation updated.

The calculated mode and volume are displayed directly on the Entry line before execution.

Risk-Reward Management

The Axiom Lines display the relationship between the potential profit and the planned loss.

For example:

RR 1.00 means the target distance is equal to the Stop Loss distance.

RR 2.00 means the target distance is twice the Stop Loss distance.

RR Lock can be used to preserve the selected relationship while adjusting the trade setup.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Management

Axiom Trade provides visual controls for the main Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

The trader can:

• Drag SL and TP directly on the chart
• Review point distance and risk-reward values
• View estimated monetary results
• Enable or disable supported management controls
• Modify levels before or after execution when permitted

Partial Stop Loss and Take Profit

Axiom Trade supports multiple partial-management levels:

• TP1, TP2, TP3, and TP4
• SL1, SL2, SL3, and SL4

Each partial level can have its own:

• Enabled or disabled state
• Closing percentage
• Price level
• Visual chart line

This allows part of a position to be managed at different profit or loss levels while the remaining volume stays open.

Break-Even Management

Axiom Trade uses separate Break-Even Trigger and Break-Even Target levels.

BE Trigger — defines when Break-Even management becomes eligible.

BE Target — defines where the protective Stop Loss should move.

Keeping the Trigger and Target separate gives the trader greater control over when protection begins and where the protected level is placed.

Trailing Stop

Axiom Trade includes multiple methods for managing the Stop Loss as the market moves:

• Points
• ATR
• Fractals
• Moving Average
• Parabolic SAR
• Partial Close
• Previous Bar High or Low

The trader can select the method that best matches the instrument, timeframe, and trading approach.

Order and Position Management

The Home panel provides fast controls for managing open positions, pending orders, and strategy-specific exposure.

Available controls include:

• Close Buy positions
• Close Sell positions
• Close All positions
• Close profitable positions
• Close losing positions
• Close a selected percentage
• Delete pending orders
• Move positions to Break Even
• Reverse supported orders
• Delete Manual orders
• Delete Martin orders
• Close Manual positions
• Close Martin positions
• Stop Grid activity
• Close Grid exposure

These controls are grouped inside one panel to reduce the need to manage every position manually from the MetaTrader Toolbox.

Martin Recovery

Axiom Trade includes a configurable Martin Recovery workflow for traders who choose to use recovery-based position management.

A recovery sequence can begin with:

• Martin BUY
• Martin SELL
• BUY STOP Seed
• SELL STOP Seed
• BUY LIMIT Seed
• SELL LIMIT Seed

Visible recovery controls include:

• Lot Progression
• Multiplier
• Recovery Step
• Dynamic Step
• Dynamic Multiplier
• Global Take Profit
• Virtual Risk Points
• Drawdown Recovery
• Drawdown Mode
• Drawdown Offsets
• Maximum Recovery Orders

Martin Recovery can add positions and increase exposure. It should be configured carefully and tested on a demo account before live use.

Grid Strategy

Axiom Trade supports directional and Pure Grid workflows.

The trader can start:

• BUY Grid
• SELL Grid
• Pure Grid

Grid settings include:

• Grid Step
• Levels per Side
• Lot Mode
• Lot Multiplier
• Take Profit Mode
• Money Take Profit
• Points Take Profit
• Maximum Grid Orders
• Pure Grid Cycles
• Maximum Grid Drawdown
• Expiration

The Home page also provides separate controls for stopping Grid activity and closing Grid exposure.

Account Protection

Axiom Trade includes account and execution controls designed to restrict trading activity under selected conditions.

Available protection settings include:

• One-click Close
• Drawdown Protection
• Close All at Drawdown
• Maximum Spread
• Maximum Slippage
• Trade Frequency
• Daily Trade Limit
• Minimum Free Margin
• Maximum Lot per Trade
• Total Lots Limit

These controls can block new execution or trigger protective actions according to the selected configuration.

Protection settings can reduce certain risks, but they cannot eliminate losses caused by market gaps, volatility, disconnections, slippage, or broker limitations.

Trading Time Manager

The Trading Time page allows the trader to define when new trading activity is permitted.

Available controls include:

• Time Filter
• Start Hour and Minute
• Stop Hour and Minute
• Monday to Friday selection
• Minimum Time controls

This makes it possible to restrict trading to selected sessions, hours, or weekdays.

Economic News Filter

Axiom Trade can restrict new trading around scheduled economic news.

Available settings include:

• Avoid News
• Fail Closed
• Broker GMT
• Stop Before News
• Resume After News
• News Data URL

The configured News URL must be allowed through MetaTrader 5 WebRequest permissions.

Panel and Chart Controls

Axiom Trade is operated from a compact chart panel with direct access to:

• Turn EA On or Off
• Show or Hide Axiom Lines
• Manual strategy
• Martin Recovery
• Grid Strategy
• News settings
• Account Protection
• Trading Time
• Risk Management
• Partial Close
• Trailing Stop
• Home management controls
• Page navigation

The panel keeps the most important execution, risk, strategy, and management functions organized in one place.

Main Features:

• Professional visual trading panel for MetaTrader 5
• Complete Axiom Lines trade-preparation system
• Market BUY and SELL orders
• Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders
• Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders
• Fixed-lot and percentage-risk calculation
• Live volume calculation from Entry and Stop Loss distance
• Risk-reward display and RR Lock
• Estimated profit, loss, and percentage values
• Visual Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit management
• Four partial Take Profit levels
• Four partial Stop Loss levels
• Separate Break-Even Trigger and Target
• Seven Trailing Stop methods
• Partial position closing
• Fast position-closing and pending-order controls
• Strategy-specific order management
• Martin Recovery with configurable progression controls
• Directional Buy and Sell Grid modes
• Pure Grid workflow
• Drawdown and account-protection controls
• Maximum spread and slippage filters
• Trade-frequency and daily-trade limits
• Trading-session and weekday controls
• Economic News Filter
• Clean and organized 2026 interface

Recommended Use:

Pairs and markets:
Forex pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments supported by the trader’s MetaTrader 5 broker.

Timeframes:
Axiom Trade can be used on different timeframes according to the selected trading strategy, instrument, and market conditions.

Account type:
ECN or low-spread accounts are recommended for more efficient execution, especially when using pending orders, short-term strategies, Martin Recovery, or Grid trading.

Axiom Trade gives traders a more visual and organized way to calculate risk, prepare orders, execute market and pending trades, manage open exposure, and control advanced trading workflows directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart.

推荐产品
Trade Assistant EA
Andras Bessenyei
实用工具
介绍 Trade Assistant EA，这是一款为寻求高级控制的交易者设计的综合工具。通过这个管理器，您可以轻松地在点数或 ATR（平均真实波幅）上设置止损和止盈，并方便地确定盈亏平衡和追踪止损的大小。享受在蜡烛收盘时或实时进行追踪的灵活性，利用基于点数或 ATR 的追踪距离。在进场之前，您可以根据百分比或手数调整止损和止盈的预览线，并使用自动或手动的盈亏平衡按钮来保障头寸。Trade Assistant EA 还可作为头寸管理器，完美集成了多种指标和时间框架，适合手动和自动交易，并允许个性化的交易时间和禁交易区设置，实现量身定制的交易策略。 该 EA 推荐给有经验的交易者，与技术分析相结合使用。 EA 的工作原理 EA 使用点数、ATR（平均真实波幅）、移动平均线（MA）、DEMA（双指数移动平均线）和 MACD（移动平均收敛发散）等技术指标组合来识别潜在的交易机会。用户可以为每个指标设置特定的输入值，以适应他们的交易风格和偏好。 止损、止盈、盈亏平衡和追踪止损可以基于点数距离和 ATR 测量来设置，所有这些都可以在输入菜单中配置。 所有交易的入场点都基于点数或 ATR
EasyOrder Risk Manager
Kristina Kurnitskaya
实用工具
EasyOrder Risk Manager EasyOrder Risk Manager 是一款专业的基于风险控制的入场面板，适用于 MetaTrader 5，专为重视结构化执行和严格风险控制的交易者设计。 该工具允许您将风险设置为账户余额的百分比，并根据止损距离自动计算正确的手数。 无需手动计算。 无需情绪化下单。 避免风险错误。 核心功能 基于风险百分比的仓位计算 根据止损距离实时计算手数 根据风险回报比自动计算止盈 图表上可视化 SL 和 TP 控制 内置最大风险保护 支持市价单和挂单 简洁直观的交易面板 适用于外汇、指数、黄金、加密货币和 CFD 风险回报自动化 设置您的风险回报比（例如 1:2）。 设置止损后，系统会自动计算止盈。 系统确保每笔交易都符合预设的风险结构。 内置保护 • 最大风险限制 • 防止过度风险 • 交易前参数验证 适用对象 • 日内交易者 • 波段交易者 • Prop 公司交易者 • 交易学习者 • 追求统计稳定性的交易者 工作方式 在面板中设置风险百分比 在图表上设置止损 输入风险回报比
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
专家
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5   是一个交易管理工具，旨在帮助交易者轻松地在图表上可视化他们的止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平。此初始版本提供了一个简单的图形表示，显示SL和TP区域以及入场价格。请注意，目前的版本仅专注于图形显示SL和TP区域的图形标记。 当前版本的特点： SL和TP区域显示：   清晰地显示止损和获利水平，支持自定义颜色。 可移动入场价格：   允许在图表上移动入场价格，以查看SL和TP水平的变化。 风险/回报比率计算：   动态显示基于设定水平的风险/回报比率。 使用方法： 设置入场价格：   点击图表以设置您的入场价格。 调整SL和TP水平：   移动SL和TP区域，以调整风险和回报水平。 查看区域：   SL和TP区域将以不同的颜色显示，以方便可视化。 即将推出：   更新版本将在几天内发布，提供更多功能和改进，以实现更有效的交易管理。 请求：   如果您觉得 TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5 有用，请在产品页面上进行评分。您的反馈对我们非常重要，有助于改进我们的工具。
ST Chart Synchronization MT5
Irek Gilmutdinov
实用工具
This utility ensures a real-time synchronization of multiple charts. Any event of a graphical object creation/modification/deletion, chart scrolling and zooming is copied from the current source chart to one or more receiving charts. Note: demo-version of this product doesn't work in the backtester! ______________________________________________________________ Settings: Synchronize with - select the receivers: Same symbol - all charts with the same symbol; Same symbol - all charts with the same
Prop Firm Challenge Tracker
Zeljko Stankovic
实用工具
Prop Firm Challenge Tracker Prop Firm Challenge Tracker 是一款将资金公司（Prop Firm）考核规则应用到您自己的 MetaTrader 5 账户的工具。它能够实时跟踪盈利目标、每日回撤和最大回撤，并直接在图表上显示当前状态。该工具适用于希望在购买真实 Prop Firm 挑战之前，提前训练和遵守资金公司考核纪律的交易者。 该工具不会自行开仓、修改或生成任何交易。它仅监控账户中已经发生的交易活动（手动交易或其他 EA 执行的交易），并根据您配置的规则进行评估。它会监控账户中的所有交易品种，而不仅仅是所附加图表对应的品种。 工作原理 将工具加载到任意图表后，它会记录当前账户余额作为考核的初始余额。从此开始，它会持续比较当前的 Balance 和 Equity 与您设置的限制。如果每日回撤或最大回撤超过限制，它可以自动平掉所有持仓，并阻止之后的新仓位。如果达到盈利目标，则会提示考核已成功通过。 考核状态（余额、每日亏损、回撤、通过/失败状态以及交易天数）会自动保存并恢复，因此重新启动 MetaTrader 5 或切换图表周期不会重置
Mt5RiskReward
Santiago Garcia Sanchez
5 (1)
实用工具
This indicator will help you define the entry, stop loss and take profit by means of horizontal lines on a chart. In addition, it is also possible to calculate the size of a position according to the percentage of the risk that you want to assume. For this purpose, a panel consisting of the following elements is available: Button to show or hide the tool on the chart. A text box to enter the number of contracts to be used for the calculations. A text box to enter the risk/reward ratio you want
ADR Levels Plus
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
指标
Uncover the market’s secret zones with the ADR Levels+ Indicator. This dynamic tool plots ADR extension levels at 100%, 125%, 150%, and 200% right on your chart. In most cases, price dances between these boundaries—but when it breaks out, it often signals a prime opportunity for a mean reversion trade or the start of an evolving trend. Plus, an integrated alarm system triggers as soon as these key levels are reached, ensuring you never miss a lucrative trading opportunity. Elevate your strategy
Pending Order Trailing Et
Alexandru Gisca
实用工具
Pending Stop Order Trailing Et   -  is a utility for automatic trailing of pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) in MetaTrader 5. It dynamically adjusts pending order prices following the market until activation, helping to achieve better entry levels and reduce poor entries. The tool is designed for both manual and semi-automated trading workflows. STANDALONE & INTEGRATION The utility works fully in standalone mode and performs its core trailing function on any symbol without additiona
FREE
PendingOrderManager
Hoummad Elkraima
实用工具
This EA help trader to manage his pending orders, when you place many Pending Orders this utility monitor them and when of them get filed (executed) the EA cancel and delete all rest of pending orders, to avoid  opening of all of pending orders at the same time , and lose your risk management. this utility is very useful for trader when he /she is not available on the desk.
TradingX Hotkeys
Johannes Stephanus Lombard
实用工具
Inputs Available Lotsizes Partial Close % You can change lotsizes as you require On an open chart click once to select chart to be able to use hotkeys on specific chart. All Pairs can be used with this expert We created this expert to be able to still trade C300 with a 0.06 Lotsize If you enter a 0.6 lot and close 0.90% you can trade with 0.06 Lot Keys to be used: B -Buy S -Sell C -Close Profitable D -Breakeven (Note if stoploss is set it won't break even) P -Partial close X -Close all
Gestor de Riesgo Automatico
Gregorio Huamani Huarancca
实用工具
OB Trade Assistent v2.5 Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Gestión Profesional de Operaciones Manuales OB Trade Assistent v2.5   es un panel profesional para MetaTrader 5 diseñado para traders que ejecutan sus operaciones manualmente y desean administrar sus posiciones de forma rápida, precisa y eficiente. El Asesor Experto reúne en un único Dashboard todas las herramientas necesarias para abrir, modificar, proteger y cerrar operaciones, eliminando la necesidad de utilizar múltip
Round levels scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
指标
此多品种指标旨在自动识别价格何时达到主要心理水平。也称为整数、整数或关键级别。作为奖励，它还可以在一个选定的时间范围内扫描枢轴点水平。结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 特征 可以将信号写入文件，智能交易系统可以使用该文件进行自动交易。 可以同时监控您的市场报价窗口中可见的所有交易品种。将该指标仅应用于一张图表，并立即监控整个市场。 当价格达到整数水平时向您发送实时警报。支持所有 Metatrader 原生警报类型。 该指标包括一个用于存储信号的图表面板。 输入参数 请在此处 找到输入参数的说明和解释。 重要的 强烈建议将指标放在干净的图表上，不要在其上放置任何其他可能干扰扫描仪的指标或智能交易系统。请注意，由于具有多功能性，既不会在安装指标的图表上绘制买入/卖出建议，也不会绘制线条和箭头。圆形水平线将绘制在图表上，点击面板中的信号时将打开该水平线。
Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
指标
Product Name: Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator Harmonic Confluence Pro is a scanner and signal indicator. It is designed to assist manual traders by detecting harmonic structures and applying price action and zone filters. The indicator calculates entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure, displaying them on the chart with arrows and labels. The indicator scans for over forty types of harmonic patterns. It includes classic structures like Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab,
Signalmatrix Trade Assistant
Jonah Okware Obukol
实用工具
Combine up to 30 indicators into one signal, trail stops with 9 options, use auto currency lots, partially close positions, display 4 major candle stick patterns on your chart, break even, use risk reward and more. Signal matrix can send alerts and notifications when all or most of the indicators you turn ON are bullish or bearish. You get easy one-click trading, easy multi-timeframe analysis while using up to 30 indicators, and a fully minimizable non-intrusive interface. Download the demo  her
TimeView Pro
Jonathan San Juan
指标
TimeView Pro – 可自定义的本地时间显示指标 (MetaTrader 5) 概述 TimeView Pro 是一款完全可自定义的时间显示指标，可根据用户的电脑时间或所在国家的时间自动调整。与其他类似指标不同，TimeView Pro 提供更高级的自定义功能，让交易者在不影响图表清晰度的情况下精准查看时间。 主要功能 烛台对齐 (默认启用) – 时间标签自动对齐至最近的K线。 快捷显示/隐藏 – 使用 Click Chart + H 快捷键快速开关时间显示。 可调节线条 – 可选择显示或隐藏 水平线 (默认关闭) 和 垂直线 (默认开启)。 自定义外观 – 支持 字体大小、背景颜色 及其他外观调整。 边界保护 – 避免时间标签在图表边缘重叠或被遮挡。 灵活定位 – 可选择 顶部、中间、底部或自定义位置 。 额外信息显示 – 选项包括 服务器时间、本地时间和价格显示 ，用户可自由选择是否开启。 适用场景 适合需要追踪不同时区交易的交易者。 帮助交易者清晰查看市场交易时间。 提供直观、整洁的时间显示，提升图表可读性。 为什么选择 TimeView Pro？ 完全可自定义 – 可
Boleta RTrader
Rubens Pergentino Da Silva
实用工具
Boleta RTrader - A Boleta Mais Completa para MetaTrader 5 A ferramenta definitiva para traders que buscam precisão, agilidade e controle total sobre suas operações no MetaTrader 5. **IMPORTANTE**: É aconselhável desabilitar no gráfico do MT5 o histórico de negociações somente quando for usar saídas parcias e precisar movimentar a ordem parcial para evitar delay. --- PRINCIPAIS FUNCIONALIDADES: EXECUÇÃO DE ORDENS **Compra e Venda Instantâneas**: Execute ordens a mercado com um único clique **
Traders Inside Trend Indicator
Markus Paminger
指标
Displays trends in current chart. You can display trends of multiple timeframes in one chart by inserting this indicator as often as you want. Key features: displays trend line by finding highs and lows counts number of high/low of current trend in different color (long/short) allows you to display multiple timeframe trends in one chart Settings: Indicator Name: if you want to show M5 and H1 on one chart add TITrend twice to your current chart and rename M5 to "TITrendM5" and H1 to "TITrendH1" C
Historical Pivot Zones MT5
Luke Anthony Caras
指标
Historical Pivot Zones - Fibonacci Indicator MT5 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and projection zones based on historical price pivots. This MT5 indicator intelligently selects pivot points from different timeframes (weekly, monthly, or 6-month ranges) and creates visual Fibonacci zones around key levels. Features include: Smart Mode Selection - Auto-adjusts based on your chart timeframe Clean Visual Zones - Highlighted areas instead of just lines Essential Fib Levels - 9 retrace
Simple Replay
Akhmad Rivai
实用工具
Simple Replay Simple Replay Bar-by-Bar Historical Price Action Replay for MetaTrader 5 Simple Replay is a utility Expert Advisor that lets you replay historical price bars one at a time on your MT5 chart. A curtain hides future bars so you only see what happened up to the current position — perfect for practicing price action and backtesting discretionary strategies. Features Play / Pause — Auto-play bars at adjustable speed (0.5x to 64x) Step Forward / Back — Move one bar at a time in either di
FREE
Bybit Charts
Issam Kadhi
实用工具
Product Description Bybit Charts Utility for MetaTrader 5 — a streamlined tool designed for traders who use Bybit. This utility provides you with the convenience of automatically drawing all charts of Bybit within MetaTrader 5, enabling seamless time-frame switching and efficient market visualization. MQL5  Key Features Automatically draws every timeframe (starting from M1) for charts of Bybit. MQL5 Enables smooth navigation between different time-frames, just like viewing regular charts. MQL5
AI Swing EA Meta5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (1)
专家
Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
OnlyPlusCloser
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
实用工具
OnlyPlusCloser — 只关闭盈利订单。快速，智能。 功能介绍： OnlyPlusCloser 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的智能脚本，能够自动关闭 当前交易品种中所有盈利订单 。 无需手动筛选，无需承担风险，仅需一次点击，轻松锁定盈利。 交易者的优势： 最大控制权 — 不会触碰任何亏损订单 极速执行 — 所有盈利订单立即平仓 自动化操作 — 非常适合剥头皮和日内交易者 ️ 执行可靠 — 按交易品种精准操作，不出错 简化交易流程 — 一键操作，轻松锁利 ️ 核心功能： 仅关闭当前交易品种中的 盈利订单 无延迟的即时执行 占用资源极小，适合自动交易环境 一键启动，操作简单高效 想及时锁定您的盈利吗？ OnlyPlusCloser 是您的一键智能助手。 立即下载，释放资金，把握下一次机会！
FREE
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
实用工具
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant Rectangle Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant       IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Rectangle line and move/ drag it around the chart, by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Test
Grid Manager by EV
Enrique Valeros Muriana
实用工具
EV Grid Manager is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for grid and martingale-style trading. It calculates a weighted break-even across all open positions on a symbol, plots it as a live chart line, and manages risk through a configurable max drawdown level. When price crosses your take-profit or max drawdown line, it closes all positions automatically — no manual intervention needed. Key features: Real-time break-even line   — weighted average open price across all longs and shorts, updated
Institution Grade Manual Trade Management
Ithban P S
实用工具
Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine Manual Trading. Machine Discipline. The Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine is an institutional-grade manual trade management system designed to protect traders from emotional mistakes — without taking control away from them. You decide when to enter . The engine decides how the trade is managed . What It Does This system continuously monitors your manual trades and enforces professional-level trade management rules in real time: Smart Breakeven logic R-based trai
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
指标
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Ultra Charts
Tinashe Ndarimani
实用工具
Ultra Charts - Advanced Custom Chart Types for MT5 Get Manual Here! Get The Free Ultra Charts Trader Here! Ultra Charts is a comprehensive charting solution that brings professional-grade alternative chart types to MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor provides traders with multiple custom chart formats beyond standard time-based candlesticks, enabling enhanced technical analysis and pattern recognition. Chart Types Included The product includes six distinct chart types, each designed to filter mark
FREE
Auto Break Even MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Protect your capital and turn winning trades into risk-free positions instantly. Auto Break-Even is an automated trade management utility that shifts your Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a customizable offset) the moment your trade reaches a defined profit target. Take the emotion out of trade management. By automating your break-even process, you prevent winning trades from turning into losers, allowing you to confidently hold positions for larger targets. [   Get the MT4 Version Here  ]
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
实用工具
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro：MetaTrader 5 中的无限时间周期 终端的默认设置通常会隐藏价格变动的重要细节。如果仅将分析局限于经典周期，交易者可能会错失趋势形成的时刻和真实的波动水平。 Custom Timeframe Manager Pro 是一款扩展 MetaTrader 5 边界的专业工具。您可以创建任何自定义周期（包括分数和稀有周期），并像操作终端原生图表一样使用它们。 可选周期类型： 秒级 ：任何数值（例如 S1、S5、S15、S30）。 分数级 ：用于精细化分析的非标准间隔（例如 M1.5、H1.5、D1.2）。 自定义 ：用于战略分析的多日和多周大周期。 您将获得： 全功能图表 ：创建的周期像 MT5 原生图表一样工作——您可以在其上应用任何指标、震荡指标、模板和 EA。这不是“覆盖层”，也不是视觉模拟。 即时更新 ：行情实时传输，无明显延迟。您的市场观察速度与标准图表一致。 指标稳定运行 ：专有技术确保 RSI、MACD 等震荡指标运行流畅，无伪影、无跳动、无重置。实时 K 线更新无需重新计算全部历史数据。 自动恢复 ：断网后，工
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
实用工具
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
实用工具
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
实用工具
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
作者的更多信息
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (37)
专家
Trend Catcher EA Pro —— 基于最受欢迎的趋势捕捉指标 Trend Catcher，在大量用户请求之后，我们终于推出了 Trend Catcher EA。 一款新一代智能交易系统，将算法驱动的自动交易与手动控制相结合，为交易者提供对市场的完全掌控。 它快速、可适应，并专为重视清晰度、性能和自主权的交易者而设计。 该 EA 以 EURUSD 为核心，在真实历史 tick（99.9%）数据上进行优化测试，执行稳定，无重绘、无重算、无延迟。 【用户手册、使用建议】和【测试过的参数预设】请点击链接获取。 核心策略： EA 内置两种策略，可自由选择交易风格： I. Smart Trend Mode（智能趋势模式）—— 单向趋势交易，顺势入场，结构清晰。 低风险，高准确度，无对冲。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（动态双向模式 / 激进）—— 使用对冲式剥头皮逻辑同时进行双向交易，捕捉每一次波动。 高参与度，全自动执行。 你可以自由选择只做多、只做空或双向交易，使 EA 完全适应你的交易理念。 混合控制系统： Trend Catcher 提供了其他 EA 无法做到的
FREE
Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (18)
专家
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Universal Expert Adviser 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $399 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 Smart Universal Expert Advisor 是一款高级自动化工具，专为将自定义指标信号转换为自动交易而设计。 Online course, user manual and demo. 与只能使用一个固定策略的普通交易机器人不同，Smart Universal EA 让交易者可以连接自己的指标、控制交易执行、管理风险，并建立个性化的自动交易系统。 如果您的自定义指标提供 Buy 和 Sell buffers，Smart Universal EA 可以读取这些信号，并使用它们自动开仓和管理交易。 Smart Universal EA 有什么不同？ 大多数 Expert Advisors 都围绕一个封闭策略构建。 Smart Universal EA 不同。 它是一个
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.6 (121)
指标
供需订单区块： “供需订单区块”指标是基于智能资金概念的复杂工具，这对于外汇技术分析至关重要。它专注于识别供需区域，这些是机构交易者留下重要足迹的关键区域。供应区表示卖单，需求区表示买单，帮助交易者预测价格走势的潜在反转或减速。该指标采用了巧妙的算法，结合了结构突破（BoS）和公平价值差（FVG）组件。BoS检测市场中的干扰，确定潜在的订单区块，而FVG考虑了公平价值差以提高准确性。该工具提供了这些条件的视觉表现，通过突出显示潜在的订单区块并提供市场动态和转折点的见解，帮助交易者做出决策。其用户友好设计使其适用于具有各种技术专业知识水平的交易者，为高级分析提供了全面的解决方案。 特点： - 智能资金概念：基于机构交易策略。 - 供需区域：识别卖单和买单区块。 - 自定义订单区块绘制类型。 - 算法复杂性：BoS检测市场中的干扰，FVG考虑公平价值差。 - 视觉表示：在图表上突出显示潜在的订单区块。 - 用户友好：适用于各种专业知识水平。 - 全面分析：集成BoS和FVG以获取见解。 - 理性决策：帮助预测反转和减速。
FREE
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.      &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.64 (156)
指标
趋势捕捉器（The Trend Catcher）： 带有警报指标的趋势捕捉策略是一种多功能技术分析工具，帮助交易者识别市场趋势以及潜在的进出场点。它采用动态趋势捕捉策略，可根据市场状况进行调整，为交易者提供清晰的趋势方向视觉展示。交易者可以根据个人偏好和风险承受能力自定义参数。该指标有助于趋势识别、提示潜在反转、充当跟踪止损机制，并提供实时警报以便快速应对市场变化。 功能特点： 趋势识别：发出多头趋势和空头趋势信号。 趋势反转：当蜡烛颜色从多头变为空头或相反时，提示潜在反转。 实时警报：在识别到新趋势时生成警报。 推荐： 货币对：EURUSD、AUDUSD、XAUUSD… 时间周期：M5、M10、M15、M30、H1。 账户类型：任何ECN账户或低点差账户。
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.35 (48)
指标
支撑和阻力水平查找器： 支撑和阻力水平查找器是一种先进的工具，旨在增强交易中的技术分析。具有动态支撑和阻力水平，它随着图表上新的关键点的出现实时调整，提供动态和响应式分析。其独特的多时间框架功能允许用户在任何所选时间框架上显示来自不同时间框架的支撑和阻力水平，提供细致的透视，例如在五分钟图上显示每日水平。它采用智能算法，其中包含历史数据集，使其与其他S＆R指标区分开来，确保综合分析。在检测水平时，该工具采用多参数计算，有助于提高准确性。用户可以单独自定义支撑和阻力水平的颜色，创建个性化的视觉体验。该工具还包括警报功能，可在价格接近关键水平时通知交易者，增强及时决策。具有方便的功能，如隐藏和显示按钮，以及用于快速切换水平可见性的热键，支撑和阻力水平查找器为寻求在其技术分析中精确性和灵活性的交易者提供了多功能且用户友好的解决方案。 特点： - 动态支撑和阻力水平：随着图表上新的重要关键点的出现进行调整。 - 多时间框架支撑和阻力水平：能够在任何其他时间框架上显示任何时间框架的水平。例如，在M5上显示每日水平。 - 使用智能算法，其中包括历史数据，与其他S＆R指标不同。 - 在检测水
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.69 (51)
实用工具
交易头寸和回测工具： “交易头寸和回测工具”又称“风险收益比工具”，是一款全面而创新的指标，旨在提升您的技术分析和交易策略。 风险工具是外汇交易中有效风险管理的全面而用户友好的解决方案。它具有预览交易头寸的能力，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利水平（TP），为即将进行的交易提供透明的视图。用户友好的面板配备了自动余额和自定义余额选项，以及自动手数和风险计算。它支持各种交易预览，包括市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单。该工具包括高级的风险收益比特性，允许在图表上任意定制移动，包括买入和卖出设置。交易信息的智能显示包括关键细节，如开仓手数、止损、TP和订单类型。它还提供了在移动SL或TP水平时自动调整风险的便利性，一个按钮将当前价格吸引过来的功能，以及一个热键用于轻松隐藏和显示风险工具。此外，该工具提供了进行彻底分析交易策略的回测能力。 特点： - 预览交易头寸，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平的详细信息。 - 用户友好的面板：提供自动余额和自定义余额。 - 自动手数计算和风险计算。 - 各种类型的交易预览：市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单等。 - 高级风险收
FREE
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
Trading Session Time With Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (57)
指标
交易会话时间指示器： “交易会话时间指示器”是一个强大的技术分析工具，旨在增强您对外汇市场中不同交易会话的理解。这个无缝集成的指标提供了关于主要交易会话的开盘和收盘时间的重要信息，包括东京、伦敦和纽约。通过自动时区调整，它为全球交易者提供服务，帮助他们优化交易时间表，以获取高流动性时段，并避开低活跃时段。该指标提供了关于市场情绪、高峰波动期和交叠交易会话的见解，帮助日内交易者做出与其策略一致的精确决策。其可定制的显示允许个性化用户体验，而智能交易计划结合其数据，可能会导致改善的交易结果。通过提高低活跃时段的意识，该指标帮助交易者避免过度交易，并专注于优质机会。与各种交易平台无缝兼容，“交易会话时间指示器”是寻求优化交易路程的交易者的宝贵工具。 特点： - 优化的时间表：提供主要交易会话时间，并与高流动性相符。 - 电话和电子邮件提醒：在会话开始时提醒您。 - 杀伤区域：使用警报设置ICT风格的杀伤区域。 - 重叠分析：探索会话重叠并针对活动增加。 - 日内精度：帮助日内决策并关注与策略一致的会话。 - 可定制的显示：个性化偏好和颜色设置。 - 智能交易计划：集成以提高生产力并通
FREE
Momentum Hunter EA MT5
Issam Kassas
3.83 (24)
专家
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — 新一代交易智能系统，专为捕捉价格动量的核心爆发而设计。 它快速、稳定，并为追求精准与适应性的交易者而打造。 基于真实市场 tick（99.9%）数据开发，并针对 EURUSD 与 XAUUSD 深度优化。 Momentum Hunter 实时追踪加速动能并立即执行，无延迟、无重绘、无猜测成分。 【用户手册 | 推荐预设】— 点击下载 核心理念 Momentum Hunter 基于一个简单事实：动量 = 机会。 通过持续监控价格加速、波动爆发和方向压力，它在突破早期阶段精确入场，并以数学方式退出。 可即时切换：仅做多 / 仅做空 / 双向交易。 内置风险与回撤管理系统 动态手数调节（手数倍增 + 步长控制） 浮动回撤恢复机制按市场压力自适应调整 最大回撤% 与亏损恢复过滤器自动控制风险 智能交易频率控制避免震荡期过度交易 性能引擎 动量过滤器实时测量价格速度与力度 动态距离逻辑根据波动调整进场间距 利润锁定 + 回撤恢复确保资金曲线平滑 ATR 与点差过滤确保真实环境下的执行质量 为什么交易者选择 Mo
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
5 (4)
专家
Trend Catcher EA Pro —— 基于最受欢迎的趋势捕捉指标 Trend Catcher，在大量用户请求之后，我们终于推出了 Trend Catcher EA。 一款新一代智能交易系统，将算法驱动的自动交易与手动控制相结合，为交易者提供对市场的完全掌控。 它快速、可适应，并专为重视清晰度、性能和自主权的交易者而设计。 该 EA 以 EURUSD 为核心，在真实历史 tick（99.9%）数据上进行优化测试，执行稳定，无重绘、无重算、无延迟。 【用户手册、使用建议】和【测试过的参数预设】请点击链接获取。 核心策略： EA 内置两种策略，可自由选择交易风格： I. Smart Trend Mode（智能趋势模式）—— 单向趋势交易，顺势入场，结构清晰。 低风险，高准确度，无对冲。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（动态双向模式 / 激进）—— 使用对冲式剥头皮逻辑同时进行双向交易，捕捉每一次波动。 高参与度，全自动执行。 你可以自由选择只做多、只做空或双向交易，使 EA 完全适应你的交易理念。 混合控制系统： Trend Catcher 提供了其他 EA 无法做到的
FREE
Momentum Hunter EA
Issam Kassas
4.57 (14)
专家
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — 新一代交易智能系统，专为捕捉价格动量的核心爆发而设计。 它快速、稳定，并为追求精准与适应性的交易者而打造。 基于真实市场 tick（99.9%）数据开发，并针对 EURUSD 与 XAUUSD 深度优化。 Momentum Hunter 实时追踪加速动能并立即执行，无延迟、无重绘、无猜测成分。 【用户手册 | 推荐预设】— 点击下载 核心理念 Momentum Hunter 基于一个简单事实：动量 = 机会。 通过持续监控价格加速、波动爆发和方向压力，它在突破早期阶段精确入场，并以数学方式退出。 可即时切换：仅做多 / 仅做空 / 双向交易。 内置风险与回撤管理系统 动态手数调节（手数倍增 + 步长控制） 浮动回撤恢复机制按市场压力自适应调整 最大回撤% 与亏损恢复过滤器自动控制风险 智能交易频率控制避免震荡期过度交易 性能引擎 动量过滤器实时测量价格速度与力度 动态距离逻辑根据波动调整进场间距 利润锁定 + 回撤恢复确保资金曲线平滑 ATR 与点差过滤确保真实环境下的执行质量 为什么交易者选择 Mo
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks
Issam Kassas
4.93 (30)
指标
供需订单区块： “供需订单区块”指标是基于智能资金概念的复杂工具，这对于外汇技术分析至关重要。它专注于识别供需区域，这些是机构交易者留下重要足迹的关键区域。供应区表示卖单，需求区表示买单，帮助交易者预测价格走势的潜在反转或减速。该指标采用了巧妙的算法，结合了结构突破（BoS）和公平价值差（FVG）组件。BoS检测市场中的干扰，确定潜在的订单区块，而FVG考虑了公平价值差以提高准确性。该工具提供了这些条件的视觉表现，通过突出显示潜在的订单区块并提供市场动态和转折点的见解，帮助交易者做出决策。其用户友好设计使其适用于具有各种技术专业知识水平的交易者，为高级分析提供了全面的解决方案。 特点： - 智能资金概念：基于机构交易策略。 - 供需区域：识别卖单和买单区块。 - 自定义订单区块绘制类型。 - 算法复杂性：BoS检测市场中的干扰，FVG考虑公平价值差。 - 视觉表示：在图表上突出显示潜在的订单区块。 - 用户友好：适用于各种专业知识水平。 - 全面分析：集成BoS和FVG以获取见解。 - 理性决策：帮助预测反转和减速。
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.8 (15)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.69 (74)
指标
趋势捕捉器（The Trend Catcher）： 带有警报指标的趋势捕捉策略是一种多功能技术分析工具，帮助交易者识别市场趋势以及潜在的进出场点。它采用动态趋势捕捉策略，可根据市场状况进行调整，为交易者提供清晰的趋势方向视觉展示。交易者可以根据个人偏好和风险承受能力自定义参数。该指标有助于趋势识别、提示潜在反转、充当跟踪止损机制，并提供实时警报以便快速应对市场变化。 功能特点： 趋势识别：发出多头趋势和空头趋势信号。 趋势反转：当蜡烛颜色从多头变为空头或相反时，提示潜在反转。 实时警报：在识别到新趋势时生成警报。 推荐： 货币对：EURUSD、AUDUSD、XAUUSD… 时间周期：M5、M10、M15、M30、H1。 账户类型：任何ECN账户或低点差账户。
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert
Issam Kassas
4.57 (7)
指标
交易会话时间指示器： “交易会话时间指示器”是一个强大的技术分析工具，旨在增强您对外汇市场中不同交易会话的理解。这个无缝集成的指标提供了关于主要交易会话的开盘和收盘时间的重要信息，包括东京、伦敦和纽约。通过自动时区调整，它为全球交易者提供服务，帮助他们优化交易时间表，以获取高流动性时段，并避开低活跃时段。该指标提供了关于市场情绪、高峰波动期和交叠交易会话的见解，帮助日内交易者做出与其策略一致的精确决策。其可定制的显示允许个性化用户体验，而智能交易计划结合其数据，可能会导致改善的交易结果。通过提高低活跃时段的意识，该指标帮助交易者避免过度交易，并专注于优质机会。与各种交易平台无缝兼容，“交易会话时间指示器”是寻求优化交易路程的交易者的宝贵工具。 特点： - 优化的时间表：提供主要交易会话时间，并与高流动性相符。 - 电话和电子邮件提醒：在会话开始时提醒您。 - 杀伤区域：使用警报设置ICT风格的杀伤区域。 - 重叠分析：探索会话重叠并针对活动增加。 - 日内精度：帮助日内决策并关注与策略一致的会话。 - 可定制的显示：个性化偏好和颜色设置。 - 智能交易计划：集成以提高生产力并通
FREE
Axiom Matrix MT4
Issam Kassas
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.83 (29)
指标
支撑和阻力水平查找器： 支撑和阻力水平查找器是一种先进的工具，旨在增强交易中的技术分析。具有动态支撑和阻力水平，它随着图表上新的关键点的出现实时调整，提供动态和响应式分析。其独特的多时间框架功能允许用户在任何所选时间框架上显示来自不同时间框架的支撑和阻力水平，提供细致的透视，例如在五分钟图上显示每日水平。它采用智能算法，其中包含历史数据集，使其与其他S＆R指标区分开来，确保综合分析。在检测水平时，该工具采用多参数计算，有助于提高准确性。用户可以单独自定义支撑和阻力水平的颜色，创建个性化的视觉体验。该工具还包括警报功能，可在价格接近关键水平时通知交易者，增强及时决策。具有方便的功能，如隐藏和显示按钮，以及用于快速切换水平可见性的热键，支撑和阻力水平查找器为寻求在其技术分析中精确性和灵活性的交易者提供了多功能且用户友好的解决方案。 特点： - 动态支撑和阻力水平：随着图表上新的重要关键点的出现进行调整。 - 多时间框架支撑和阻力水平：能够在任何其他时间框架上显示任何时间框架的水平。例如，在M5上显示每日水平。 - 使用智能算法，其中包括历史数据，与其他S＆R指标不同。 - 在检测水
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
4.92 (13)
实用工具
交易头寸和回测工具： “交易头寸和回测工具”又称“风险收益比工具”，是一款全面而创新的指标，旨在提升您的技术分析和交易策略。 风险工具是外汇交易中有效风险管理的全面而用户友好的解决方案。它具有预览交易头寸的能力，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利水平（TP），为即将进行的交易提供透明的视图。用户友好的面板配备了自动余额和自定义余额选项，以及自动手数和风险计算。它支持各种交易预览，包括市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单。该工具包括高级的风险收益比特性，允许在图表上任意定制移动，包括买入和卖出设置。交易信息的智能显示包括关键细节，如开仓手数、止损、TP和订单类型。它还提供了在移动SL或TP水平时自动调整风险的便利性，一个按钮将当前价格吸引过来的功能，以及一个热键用于轻松隐藏和显示风险工具。此外，该工具提供了进行彻底分析交易策略的回测能力。 特点： - 预览交易头寸，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平的详细信息。 - 用户友好的面板：提供自动余额和自定义余额。 - 自动手数计算和风险计算。 - 各种类型的交易预览：市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单等。 - 高级风险收
FREE
Axiom Draw
Issam Kassas
指标
Axiom Draw 首发价格 Axiom Draw 目前提供以下首发价格： 一个月租用：$30 永久许可证：$99 在接下来的 30 次购买后，永久许可证价格将上涨至 $199。 特别首发优惠 购买 Axiom Draw 永久许可证后，请向我发送私信，即可免费领取 Smart Universal Expert Advisor。 Axiom Draw 专为 2026 年市场环境打造，并针对当前交易平台版本进行了优化。 Axiom Draw 是一套完整、专业的图表绘图与标注工作台，适合希望直接在图表上分析市场、规划交易、讲解观点和复盘行情的交易者。 您无需在多个绘图工具之间反复切换。Axiom Draw 通过一个结构清晰的面板，提供 38 种可选工具、20 种颜色、4 种绘图尺寸、专业交易标记、艾略特波浪标签、自由手绘、文本工具，以及详细的二维测量系统。 它适合主观交易者、技术分析师、艾略特波浪交易者、交易教育者、内容创作者，以及所有希望让图表更加整洁、清晰和有条理的用户。 适用于不同的交易工作流程 技术分析与交易规划 直接在图表上绘制趋势线、水平线、矩形、填充区域、箭头和自由手绘标注。
Smart Universal Expert Adviser
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
专家
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Universal Expert Adviser 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $399 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 Smart Universal Expert Advisor 是一款高级自动化工具，专为将自定义指标信号转换为自动交易而设计。 Online course, user manual and demo. 与只能使用一个固定策略的普通交易机器人不同，Smart Universal EA 让交易者可以连接自己的指标、控制交易执行、管理风险，并建立个性化的自动交易系统。 如果您的自定义指标提供 Buy 和 Sell buffers，Smart Universal EA 可以读取这些信号，并使用它们自动开仓和管理交易。 Smart Universal EA 有什么不同？ 大多数 Expert Advisors 都围绕一个封闭策略构建。 Smart Universal EA 不同。 它是一个
Axiom Draw MT4
Issam Kassas
指标
Axiom Draw 首发价格 Axiom Draw 目前提供以下首发价格： 一个月租用：$30 永久许可证：$99 在接下来的 30 次购买后，永久许可证价格将上涨至 $199。 特别首发优惠 购买 Axiom Draw 永久许可证后，请向我发送私信，即可免费领取 Smart Universal Expert Advisor。 Axiom Draw 专为 2026 年市场环境打造，并针对当前交易平台版本进行了优化。 Axiom Draw 是一套完整、专业的图表绘图与标注工作台，适合希望直接在图表上分析市场、规划交易、讲解观点和复盘行情的交易者。 您无需在多个绘图工具之间反复切换。Axiom Draw 通过一个结构清晰的面板，提供 38 种可选工具、20 种颜色、4 种绘图尺寸、专业交易标记、艾略特波浪标签、自由手绘、文本工具，以及详细的二维测量系统。 它适合主观交易者、技术分析师、艾略特波浪交易者、交易教育者、内容创作者，以及所有希望让图表更加整洁、清晰和有条理的用户。 适用于不同的交易工作流程 技术分析与交易规划 直接在图表上绘制趋势线、水平线、矩形、填充区域、箭头和自由手绘标注。
Axiom Stats MT4
Issam Kassas
指标
AXIOM STATS 首发价：$99 Axiom Stats 目前的首发价格为 $99。 前 30 位购买者之后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请私信联系我，以获取使用说明并领取专属免费赠品。 Axiom Stats 是一款专业的交易账户统计与交易表现分析指标。 它可以读取您的交易账户数据，并将账户表现、统计数据、交易、风险、稳定性、回撤以及账户整体健康状况转化为完整的可视化分析，全部集中在一个清晰易用的面板中。 我创建 Axiom Stats，是因为我希望能够看到交易账户结果背后的完整故事。 仅仅查看账户余额是不够的。 一个盈利的账户仍然可能存在危险的回撤。 较高的胜率可能掩盖不良的风险管理。 一笔巨额盈利交易可能会让整个月看起来都很成功。 一个策略的总体结果可能很好，但其大部分亏损可能集中在某个交易品种、某个星期几，或某个特定交易时段。 我需要一个统一的面板，它能够读取账户数据、整理信息、识别优势与弱点，并清晰展示最终盈利或亏损背后的真实情况。 这正是 Axiom Stats 的核心理念。 AXIOM STATS 的功能 Axiom Stats 会分析您的交易账户历史记录和当
Axiom Stats
Issam Kassas
指标
AXIOM STATS 首发价：$99 Axiom Stats 目前的首发价格为 $99。 前 30 位购买者之后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请私信联系我，以获取使用说明并领取专属免费赠品。 Axiom Stats 是一款专业的交易账户统计与交易表现分析指标。 它可以读取您的交易账户数据，并将账户表现、统计数据、交易、风险、稳定性、回撤以及账户整体健康状况转化为完整的可视化分析，全部集中在一个清晰易用的面板中。 我创建 Axiom Stats，是因为我希望能够看到交易账户结果背后的完整故事。 仅仅查看账户余额是不够的。 一个盈利的账户仍然可能存在危险的回撤。 较高的胜率可能掩盖不良的风险管理。 一笔巨额盈利交易可能会让整个月看起来都很成功。 一个策略的总体结果可能很好，但其大部分亏损可能集中在某个交易品种、某个星期几，或某个特定交易时段。 我需要一个统一的面板，它能够读取账户数据、整理信息、识别优势与弱点，并清晰展示最终盈利或亏损背后的真实情况。 这正是 Axiom Stats 的核心理念。 AXIOM STATS 的功能 Axiom Stats 会分析您的交易账户历史记录和当
筛选:
Sven Markus Weller
4204
Sven Markus Weller 2026.08.07 17:33 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Issam Kassas
728292
来自开发人员的回复 Issam Kassas 2026.08.07 17:34
Thank you so much, brother. Yes, this is something I have been working on for a long time, and finally I have managed to make it happen. I hope that this will help you in your trading.
回复评论