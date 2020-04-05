Gold Titan 8X

Gold Titan 8X

Gold Titan 8X is an automated trading EA built for MT5 Gold XAUUSD.

It is not a simple single-strategy EA. Gold Titan 8X is powered by 8 different risk-reward order structures, packaged as the 8X Core Engine. The system is designed to adapt to different Gold market conditions and find more suitable trading opportunities.

The goal of Gold Titan 8X is clear:

  • Focus on Gold.
  • Control risk.
  • Reduce profit giveback.
  • Avoid high-risk averaging.
  • Make trading more stable and disciplined.

Core Advantages

  • XAUUSD Gold Only
  • Gold Titan 8X is designed specifically for the Gold market, especially the high volatility and fast movement of XAUUSD.
  • 8X Core Engine
  • Built with 8 different order structures, Gold Titan 8X does not rely on one single entry logic. This allows the EA to respond more flexibly to different Gold market conditions.
  • Light Profit Protection
  • When a trade reaches a certain profit level, the EA can automatically adjust the stop loss to help protect floating profit and reduce profit giveback during market reversals.
  • Drawdown Protection
  • The EA includes maximum equity drawdown protection and limits the maximum number of open positions and pending orders, helping reduce excessive risk exposure during extreme market conditions.
  • Automatic Pending Order Cleanup
  • Expired pending orders are automatically removed to reduce unnecessary order exposure and keep the account cleaner.
  • Non-Martingale, Non-Grid
  • Gold Titan 8X is not a Martingale strategy and not a Grid strategy.

It does not rely on continuous reverse-position averaging to recover losses, and it does not use heavy order stacking. Its focus is to trade Gold with clearer order structures and controlled risk logic.

Who Is It For

  • For traders who want to focus on automated Gold trading.
  • For users who do not want to use Martingale or Grid EAs.
  • For traders who want to reduce emotional trading.
  • For users who prefer rule-based risk control.
  • For traders looking for a Gold EA that can be used long term.

Recommended Account

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Recommended capital: 1000 USD or above
  • For accounts below 1000 USD, a cent account is recommended
  • Recommended environment: low-spread account + stable VPS


Risk Warning

Gold Titan 8X is an automated trading tool. It does not guarantee profit and cannot avoid all losses.

Gold trading is highly volatile. Results may be affected by spread, slippage, broker execution, account leverage, market conditions, and parameter settings.

It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account or with small capital first, then use it on a live account only after confirming that it fits your trading environment.


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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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