Best Trade Copier Master File MT4

Please visit =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186079 for slave EA
MT5 Version = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186048

Free Demo Version = https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip

User Manual : download here

Best EA Trade Copier for MT4.

EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time.

Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS terminals, or proprietary trading accounts, EA Trade Copier helps you execute every trade quickly, accurately, and automatically.

Key Features

✅ Real-Time Trade Copying

Trades are copied almost instantly after being opened on the Master account.

✅ Lightning-Fast Execution

Designed for minimal delay to help maintain entry prices as accurately as possible.

✅ Advanced Risk Management

Choose how lot sizes are copied:

  • Fixed Lot
  • Multiplier
  • Balance Ratio
  • Equity Ratio
  • Percentage Based

✅ MT4 & MT5 Compatible

Supports:

  • MT4 → MT4
  • MT5 → MT5
  • MT4 → MT5
  • MT5 → MT4

Perfect for traders using different MetaTrader platforms.

✅ Copy Everything Automatically

  • Market Orders
  • Pending Orders
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Order Modification
  • Order Close
  • Partial Close (supported where applicable)

✅ Multiple Slave Accounts

One Master account can copy trades to multiple Slave terminals simultaneously.

✅ Stable & Reliable

Built for continuous operation on VPS or local computers with high stability and low resource usage.

Perfect For
  • Professional Traders
  • Signal Providers
  • Fund Managers
  • Multi-Account Traders
  • Prop Firm Traders
  • Account Managers
  • Trade Replication Between Personal Accounts
Why Choose EA Trade Copier?
  • Fast execution
  • Easy setup
  • Low CPU usage
  • Flexible lot management
  • Stable trade synchronization
  • Supports multiple brokers
  • Compatible with different account types
  • Professional-grade performance
Benefits

✔ Save time by eliminating manual trading.

✔ Execute identical trades across multiple accounts.

✔ Reduce trading mistakes.

✔ Manage multiple portfolios from a single Master account.

✔ Increase trading efficiency with automated synchronization.

Trade Smarter. Copy Faster. Profit Together.

EA Trade Copier gives you the speed, stability, and flexibility needed to manage multiple MetaTrader accounts with confidence.

One trade on the Master account is all it takes to keep every connected Slave account synchronized automatically.


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Скачать рабочую пробную версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT4 — это не просто локальный копировщик сделок; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения (risk management and execution framework), созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Ко
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT4", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT5" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Gex Order Book Gamma Exposure Levels MT4
Andrew Tsujiguchi
Утилиты
Уровни гамма-экспозиции (GEX) из данных опционов CBOE в реальном времени. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Обновление каждые 2 минуты. Full description: GammaOrderBook — Советник «всё в одном», загружает и отображает данные GEX в реальном времени прямо на графике. Отдельный индикатор не нужен. Что отображается • GEX Bars — Уровни гаммы Call/Put в виде горизонтальных баров, разделённые по источнику ETF/Index • Zero Gamma Line — Критический уровень смены направления хеджирования • Panorama V4 — Мультитаймфр
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Менеджер соотношения риска и прибыли — это визуальный инструмент управления ордерами и калькулятор размера позиции, разработанный для поддержки дисциплинированной торговли и профессионального управления рисками. Он позволяет трейдерам визуально устанавливать уровни входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита непосредственно на графике, автоматически рассчитывая размер лота и соотношение риска и прибыли перед отправкой ордера. Инструмент помогает стандартизировать подготовку к торговле и гарантирует, что ка
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Утилиты
Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Утилиты
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (2)
Утилиты
Tick Volume Chart — график тиковых объемов для MetaTrader 4. Инструмент создает графики, на которых каждая свеча имеет фиксированный тиковый объем. Распределение данных происходит не по времени, а по тиковому объему. Каждый бар содержит заданный (фиксированный) тиковый объем. Тиковый объем можно регулировать изменяя значение параметра Volume . На полученный график можно прикреплять индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Получается полностью рабочий график, на котором можно работать точно так же, как и
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Утилиты
Усреднитель для MetaTrader 4 — профессиональная система сопровождения сделок и управления средней ценой Профессиональный советник для тех, кто хочет не просто усреднять позиции, а грамотно управлять серией сделок, просадкой и общей точкой выхода. Этот инструмент помогает сопровождать уже открытые позиции, улучшать среднюю цену входа и выстраивать понятную логику выхода всей серии в безубыток или прибыль. Усреднитель для MT4 создан не как автономная торговая система, а как специализированный мод
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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One Click Trade Manager for MT5
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
One Click Trade Manager for MT5 Trade Faster and Manage Your Positions with a Single Click Take full control of your trades with an intuitive one-click trading panel for MetaTrader 5. Whether you're entering new positions or managing multiple open trades, this EA helps you execute actions instantly without navigating multiple windows. No more manually closing orders one by one. Main Features Close All Positions Instantly close every open position on the current account. Close Profitable Pos
Scalping Gold Digger
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Эксперты
SCALPING GOLD DIGGER EA Intelligent Gold Trading Robot for XAUUSD Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/GoldDigger_DEMO1.zip Trade Gold with Confidence SCALPING GOLD DIGGER EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders. Combining intelligent market analysis with adaptive trade management, it automatically identifies high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. Built for both beginners and experienced traders, SCALPING GOLD
Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please download Master EA here =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181698 MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5 , NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multip
Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5 Master File
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please visit =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686  for slave EA MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5, NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multiple accounts
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Best Trade Copier Master File
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please visit = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186048  for slave EA MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186079 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best EA Trade Copier for MT5. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS termin
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Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4 Master File
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please visit = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101  for slave EA MT5 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4, NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multiple accoun
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Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183103 MT5 Version =  hhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4 , NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY, and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multi
One Click Trade Manager for MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
One Click Trade Manager for MT4 Bring MT5 Bulk Order Features to MetaTrader 4 Trade faster and manage your positions with a single click. If you love the convenience of Bulk Order in MT5 but still trade on MT4 , this EA is the perfect solution. No more manually closing orders one by one. Main Features Close All Positions Instantly close every open position on the current account. Close Profitable Positions Lock in profits by closing only winning trades. Close Losing Positions Remove losing
Best Trade Copier MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186082 MT5 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186048 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best EA Trade Copier for MT4. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS termin
AUTO TP and SL for Averaging MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
AUTO TP & SL for Averaging The fastest way to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss for multiple trades. AUTO TP & SL is a powerful utility designed specifically for   averaging, grid, martingale, and scalping traders . Instead of modifying the TP and SL of every order manually, simply enter your desired   profit target   or   maximum loss   in USD, and let the EA handle everything automatically. Free Demo Version =   https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/AUTO_TP_SL_DEMO.zip Key Features Set   Target Profit
BreakEvent Indicator with color area for averaging
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Индикаторы
Break Even Zone – Real-Time Floating P/L Visual Indicator Quick Overview: Break Even Zone is a powerful visual indicator that automatically highlights your floating profit or loss directly on the chart. It displays a red zone when your open trades are in floating loss , and a green zone when they are in floating profit – helping you make smarter, faster decisions. ️ Key Features: Red Zone Block appears when your trades are in floating loss Green Zone Block shows up when trades are in f
Color MACD
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Индикаторы
Indicator: Color MACD Description: The Color MACD Indicator is an enhanced version of the classic MACD, designed to give traders a clearer and more intuitive visual signal of market momentum and trend changes. Unlike the standard MACD, this version adds color-coded bars and signal lines to help you identify bullish and bearish momentum instantly — without having to interpret raw histogram data. Key Features: Color-coded histogram and signal line for quick visual analysis. Detects trend
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Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186073 MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186079 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best Trade Coppier for MT5. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS termina
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Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
AUTO TP & SL for Averaging The fastest way to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss for multiple trades. AUTO TP & SL is a powerful utility designed specifically for averaging, grid, martingale, and scalping traders . Instead of modifying the TP and SL of every order manually, simply enter your desired profit target or maximum loss in USD, and let the EA handle everything automatically. Free Demo Version =   https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/AUTO_TP_SL_DEMO.zip Key Features Set Target Profit in USD for a
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