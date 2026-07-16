Best Trade Copier Master File

Please visit = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186048 for slave EA

MT4 Version = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186079

Free Demo Version = https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip

User Manual : download here


Best EA Trade Copier for MT5.

EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time.

Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS terminals, or proprietary trading accounts, EA Trade Copier helps you execute every trade quickly, accurately, and automatically.

Key Features

✅ Real-Time Trade Copying

Trades are copied almost instantly after being opened on the Master account.

✅ Lightning-Fast Execution

Designed for minimal delay to help maintain entry prices as accurately as possible.

✅ Advanced Risk Management

Choose how lot sizes are copied:

  • Fixed Lot
  • Multiplier
  • Balance Ratio
  • Equity Ratio
  • Percentage Based

✅ MT4 & MT5 Compatible

Supports:

  • MT4 → MT4
  • MT5 → MT5
  • MT4 → MT5
  • MT5 → MT4

Perfect for traders using different MetaTrader platforms.

✅ Copy Everything Automatically

  • Market Orders
  • Pending Orders
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Order Modification
  • Order Close
  • Partial Close (supported where applicable)

✅ Multiple Slave Accounts

One Master account can copy trades to multiple Slave terminals simultaneously.

✅ Stable & Reliable

Built for continuous operation on VPS or local computers with high stability and low resource usage.

Perfect For
  • Professional Traders
  • Signal Providers
  • Fund Managers
  • Multi-Account Traders
  • Prop Firm Traders
  • Account Managers
  • Trade Replication Between Personal Accounts
Why Choose EA Trade Copier?
  • Fast execution
  • Easy setup
  • Low CPU usage
  • Flexible lot management
  • Stable trade synchronization
  • Supports multiple brokers
  • Compatible with different account types
  • Professional-grade performance
Benefits

✔ Save time by eliminating manual trading.

✔ Execute identical trades across multiple accounts.

✔ Reduce trading mistakes.

✔ Manage multiple portfolios from a single Master account.

✔ Increase trading efficiency with automated synchronization.

Trade Smarter. Copy Faster. Profit Together.

EA Trade Copier gives you the speed, stability, and flexibility needed to manage multiple MetaTrader accounts with confidence.

One trade on the Master account is all it takes to keep every connected Slave account synchronized automatically.


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