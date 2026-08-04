AUTO TP and SL for Averaging

AUTO TP & SL for Averaging

The fastest way to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss for multiple trades.

AUTO TP & SL is a powerful utility designed specifically for averaging, grid, martingale, and scalping traders. Instead of modifying the TP and SL of every order manually, simply enter your desired profit target or maximum loss in USD, and let the EA handle everything automatically.

Free Demo Version = https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/AUTO_TP_SL_DEMO.zip

Key Features

✔ Set Target Profit in USD for all open positions.
✔ Set Maximum Loss in USD to protect your account.
✔ Automatically updates Take Profit & Stop Loss for multiple orders.
✔ Works with both Open Positions and Pending Orders.
✔ No need to modify TP/SL one order at a time.
✔ One-click operation with a simple and intuitive interface.
✔ Ideal for Scalping, Averaging, Grid, and Martingale trading strategies.
✔ Saves time and reduces trading errors.

Perfect For

  • Scalping traders
  • Averaging traders
  • Grid trading
  • Martingale strategies
  • Traders managing multiple positions simultaneously

Trade smarter. Manage your positions faster. Protect your profits automatically with AUTO TP & SL.


Рекомендуем также
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Universal Trade copier
Israr Hussain Shah
Утилиты
How to Use the  Features           MT4 VERSION   TRADE COPIER Select Role: On the account sending trades, choose Sender (Master Account) . On the account receiving trades, choose Copier (Receiver Account) . Lot Size Mode: Same Lot Size as Master: Ignores multipliers, copies exactly what the Master has. Multiply Master Lot Size: Uses the "Lot Multiplier" field (e.g., Master 0.10, Multiplier 2.0 = Copier 0.20). Use Fixed Lot Size: Ignores Master's volume entirely, uses the "Fixed Lot Size" field f
One Click Breakeven
Kai Wei Luo
Утилиты
One Click Breakeven Function: For multiple orders of the same currency but different order types (sell or buy), under the condition that the overall position is profitable, set the same stop-loss level or take-profit level. For example: there are currently 10 EURUSD orders, including 7 sell orders and 3 buy orders. When the overall position is profitable, if the overall take-profit for sell orders is set to 50 points: (1) When the total profit of the 7 sell orders is greater than the total loss
Risk Management Buttons
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Утилиты
This is a common, simple and easy to use but effective tool to manage trading risks for all traders. It also help trader places stop loss and take profit levels at the same time the order is filled. How to set the expert advisor's parameters to support your trading style? Lots size. Fixed lots size - For traders who prefered to trade with fixed lots size, they can input the lots size in 'User lots' menu in the expert advisor's properties. The input value should be from the 'Minimum Volume' to th
Secura Trade Manager
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Утилиты
Secura Trade Manager Risk Management, Position Sizing, All Markets, Trailing Stops, Break Even, Forex-Gold-Crypto-Indices Overview Secura Trade Manager  is the most complete risk management and trade execution panel available for MetaTrader 5. Designed for serious traders who refuse to leave money on the table, it transforms the way you plan, enter, manage, and close trades — across every asset class from Forex and Gold to Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency. Stop guessing lot sizes. Stop m
Forex Trade Manger Pro MT5
Otmane Achandir
Утилиты
**Forex Trade Manager Pro MT5** **Trade Manager MT5** — это многофункциональная утилита для управления торговлей в MetaTrader 5, которая предоставляет вам полный контроль над каждым аспектом вашей позиции: от момента планирования сделки до её закрытия. Она создана для трейдеров, которые серьезно относятся к риску, — от новичков, вырабатывающих дисциплину, до профессионалов-скальперов, которым нужно мгновенное исполнение по множеству позиций. Инструмент прикрепляется к любому графику и отображ
Nebula Trading Manager
Sina Mohammadamin Shahriari Moghadam
Утилиты
This expert advisor named   TradeManager   provides a manual trading management panel in MetaTrader 5 that allows precise control over open positions. It is designed for traders who want dynamic management of Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break Even (BE), and Partial Close functionality. Key Features: Dynamic Trade Management : Manually set or drag-and-drop SL, TP, and BE levels. Supports partial closing at different profit levels (1:1, 1:1.5, 1:2). Automated Drawing : Automatically draw
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Утилиты
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Manual Trade Risk Manager
Kevin Johannes Witt
Утилиты
Manual Trade Risk Manager is a complete on-chart trade manager for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades and makes no market prediction - it is a money- and risk-management layer for manual trades or trades opened by another EA. Clickable panel (manual): show the correct lot size for a chosen risk percent, set breakeven now, close 50% or close the whole position with one click. Automatic engine (every tick): breakeven after your trigger, staged partial close at up to three profit levels, trailin
Grid Trading MT5
Waseem Raza
Утилиты
Grid Trading - полуавтоматический советник для торговли по сетке в один клик на хеджевых счетах. Также доступна версия для MetaTrader 4 . *Данный советник предназначен только для счетов с хеджинговой системой учета позиций Обычный режим Вы нажимаете на кнопку Sell или Buy на графике, затем эксперт добавит уровни стоп-лосс, тейк-профит для сделки, а функции трейлинг-стопа и безубытка позаботятся о сделке, если она не сможет достичь цели профита. Хеджирование При выборе торговли с использованием
AutoShield SL TP Manager
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Утилиты
Take the manual stress out of risk management with AutoShield. This utility automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to every trade you open, ensuring no position is ever left unprotected . Universal Protection: Automatically detects and updates both active positions and pending orders . Multi-Pair Compatibility: Choose to manage only the current chart or every open symbol on your account simultaneously . Clean Visual Interface: Features a customizable on-chart display showing your
Smart Risk Manager
Abderrahmane Benali
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence Take complete control of your manual trading with Smart Risk Manager , a professional all-in-one trade and risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 . Designed for traders who value speed, precision, and capital protection, it simplifies every step of trade execution while ensuring your risk remains under control. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or Cryptocurrencies , Smart Risk Manager helps you execute trades w
Smart Trade Panel MT5
Filip Valkovic
Утилиты
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! (this version is converted from MT4) Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on
Equity Master Stop v2 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Утилиты
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
ZenTrade Manager MT5
Ian Paolo Lumba Castro
Утилиты
ZenTrade Manager MT5 Stop Computing. Start Trading. Are you tired of missing perfect entries because you were busy calculating pip distances, lot sizes, or monetary risk? Do you overthink your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, only to watch the market reverse while you're adjusting lines? ZenTrade Manager MT5 removes the mental load of order management, allowing you to focus 100% on what matters: Reading the Market. You handle the high-level analysis and decide when to enter; ZenTrade handles t
DGem Trade Manager Panel
Damien Jean Michel Gremillet
Утилиты
Trade Manager Panel ## Short description  Manage your manual trades with one click: automatic break-even, trailing stop, two-level partial close and risk-based lot sizing — all from a single on-chart panel. --- ## Full description Trade Manager Panel is an on-chart utility that takes care of your open trades so you can focus on the market instead of the order ticket. Drop it on any chart and it manages every position on that symbol automatically, while an interactive panel lets you size new
Trade Assistant Management
Minh Tam Dang
Утилиты
A capital management and trade execution software is designed to help traders control risk and optimize their performance. It allows users to set clear money management rules such as risk per trade, position sizing, and stop-loss/take-profit levels automatically. At the same time, the software assists in identifying entry points based on predefined strategies or technical signals, reducing emotional decision-making. This enables traders to stay disciplined, consistent, and improve their long-ter
Martingale Trade Manager
DADALI ARWALY
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
DESCRIPTION: The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols     (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell). The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works. FEATURES: Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode. Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit. Auto Martingale / Average Positions. Trailing for All Open Positions (Sin
Local Trade Copiier MT5
Hoai Phuong Tran
Утилиты
Local Trade Copiier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copiier MT5 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone l
SL Maker
Linas Kucinskas
Утилиты
Функционал советника -------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- - Советник автоматически устанавливает SL (Stop Loss) заданного размера в пунктах для каждой позиции сразу после открытия позиции; - советник закроет все открытые позиции, если их убытки превысят установленную сумму; - Закрыть все позиции больше установленного лимита; Позиция автоматически закрывается, если она превышает установленный лимит;
SabinoOracle Risk Manager
Sabino Gervasio
Утилиты
Утилита профессионального риск-менеджмента. Расчёт лота и панель рисков в реальном времени. Работает совместно с любым советником — самостоятельно сделки не открывает. - Автоматический расчёт лота: % риска + расстояние SL + баланс - Панель: Баланс | Эквити | Просадка % | Рекомендуемый лот | R:R - Оповещение о дневной просадке + авто-закрытие (опционально) ️ При включении Auto_Close закрывает все позиции при достижении порога просадки. Sabino Gervasio — sabbonzo.gumroad.com
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Утилиты
EasyTradePad – торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 EasyTradePad — это инструмент для ручной и полуавтоматической торговли. Панель позволяет быстро управлять ордерами и позициями, а также рассчитывать параметры управления рисками в один клик. [Демо и Инструкция] Возможности панели: открытие и закрытие сделок с учётом заданного риска (% или в валюте депозита); установка SL и TP в пунктах, процентах или деньгах; расчет соотношения риска к прибыли; перенос стоп-лосса в безубыток; частичное закрытие п
Smart Sync SL and TP
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
Smart Sync SL/TP Panel: The Ultimate Trade Management Dashboard For high-frequency manual traders and systematic grid operators, managing risk across multiple positions on a single asset can be a logistical nightmare. The Smart Sync SL/TP Panel is an advanced MQL5 utility engineered to eliminate the friction of mass order modification, giving you total control over your risk parameters in a fraction of a second. If you execute entries like a machine gun, this tool helps you place precise and uni
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Candle Exit EA MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
Утилиты
Candle Exit Pro  Автоматическое закрытие сделок по количеству свечей для ручной торговли CandleClose Pro EA — это лёгкий инструмент управления сделками, который автоматически закрывает вручную открытые позиции после указанного количества завершённых свечей. Вместо постоянного контроля открытых сделок просто откройте позицию вручную и позвольте советнику управлять моментом выхода на основе количества свечей. Основные возможности Автоматически закрывает вручную открытые сделки после заданного поль
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Эксперты
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Market Profile Heatmap
Samuele Borella
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MP TPO Heatmap — Market Profile (TPO) with VAH/VAL/POC/IB Market Profile is a way to visualize how price accepts or rejects value within a session. Instead of averaging, it counts how often price traded at each level during equal-time “brackets.” The result is a distribution you can read at a glance: thick areas = acceptance; thin edges = rejection. This indicator implements a TPO-based Market Profile with clean session lines (POC, VAH, VAL, IBH, IBL) and a fast, two-tone heatmap cloud that high
Gold grid Manager
Eslam Mohamed Hassanein Hassan Aly
Утилиты
Grid Profit Manager PRO is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage your grid trading positions with precision and control. This tool automatically calculates and applies Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in USD, allowing traders to control their risk and lock in profits efficiently. With independent management for Buy and Sell positions, you gain full flexibility to handle complex grid strategies without manual intervention. Key Features: Separate Buy & Sell position ma
Time lines for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
Утилиты
Time Line for MT5 機能: 昨日高値、安値、本日始値、高値、安値の時間から線を引きます。 時間足により表示する時間が変わります。 1分、5分足では1時間ごとの表示 15分、30分足では4時間ごとの表示 1時間、4時間は12時間ごとの表示 日足以降は時間は表示されません。 高値安値は週足より下位足で表示されます。 各ラベルを変更可能になります。 更新頻度を変更できるのでチャート表示が 重くなることはありません。 各パラメータの説明： Server_Time:6 サーバとの時間差を入力 Yesterday_High_Label:昨日高値 Yesterday_Low_Label:昨日安値 Show_Open:true 始値の線を表示するかどうか Today_Open_Label:本日始値 Today_High_Label:本日高値 Today_Low_Label:本日安値 max_bar:true 使用するバーを制限するかどうか Maxbars:1500 制限を使用した場合に1分では5日分 UpdateFrequency:60 更新頻度、ディフォルトは60秒ご
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
Другие продукты этого автора
One Click Trade Manager for MT5
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
One Click Trade Manager for MT5 Trade Faster and Manage Your Positions with a Single Click Take full control of your trades with an intuitive one-click trading panel for MetaTrader 5. Whether you're entering new positions or managing multiple open trades, this EA helps you execute actions instantly without navigating multiple windows. No more manually closing orders one by one. Main Features Close All Positions Instantly close every open position on the current account. Close Profitable Pos
Scalping Gold Digger
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Эксперты
SCALPING GOLD DIGGER EA Intelligent Gold Trading Robot for XAUUSD Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/GoldDigger_DEMO1.zip Trade Gold with Confidence SCALPING GOLD DIGGER EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders. Combining intelligent market analysis with adaptive trade management, it automatically identifies high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. Built for both beginners and experienced traders, SCALPING GOLD
Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please download Master EA here =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181698 MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5 , NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multip
Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5 Master File
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please visit =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686  for slave EA MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5, NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multiple accounts
FREE
Best Trade Copier Master File
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please visit = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186048  for slave EA MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186079 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best EA Trade Copier for MT5. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS termin
FREE
Best Trade Copier Master File MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please visit =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186079  for slave EA MT5 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186048 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best EA Trade Copier for MT4. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS terminals,
FREE
Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4 Master File
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please visit = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101  for slave EA MT5 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4, NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multiple accoun
FREE
Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183103 MT5 Version =  hhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4 , NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY, and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multi
One Click Trade Manager for MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
One Click Trade Manager for MT4 Bring MT5 Bulk Order Features to MetaTrader 4 Trade faster and manage your positions with a single click. If you love the convenience of Bulk Order in MT5 but still trade on MT4 , this EA is the perfect solution. No more manually closing orders one by one. Main Features Close All Positions Instantly close every open position on the current account. Close Profitable Positions Lock in profits by closing only winning trades. Close Losing Positions Remove losing
Best Trade Copier MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186082 MT5 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186048 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best EA Trade Copier for MT4. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS termin
AUTO TP and SL for Averaging MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
AUTO TP & SL for Averaging The fastest way to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss for multiple trades. AUTO TP & SL is a powerful utility designed specifically for   averaging, grid, martingale, and scalping traders . Instead of modifying the TP and SL of every order manually, simply enter your desired   profit target   or   maximum loss   in USD, and let the EA handle everything automatically. Free Demo Version =   https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/AUTO_TP_SL_DEMO.zip Key Features Set   Target Profit
BreakEvent Indicator with color area for averaging
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Индикаторы
Break Even Zone – Real-Time Floating P/L Visual Indicator Quick Overview: Break Even Zone is a powerful visual indicator that automatically highlights your floating profit or loss directly on the chart. It displays a red zone when your open trades are in floating loss , and a green zone when they are in floating profit – helping you make smarter, faster decisions. ️ Key Features: Red Zone Block appears when your trades are in floating loss Green Zone Block shows up when trades are in f
Color MACD
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Индикаторы
Indicator: Color MACD Description: The Color MACD Indicator is an enhanced version of the classic MACD, designed to give traders a clearer and more intuitive visual signal of market momentum and trend changes. Unlike the standard MACD, this version adds color-coded bars and signal lines to help you identify bullish and bearish momentum instantly — without having to interpret raw histogram data. Key Features: Color-coded histogram and signal line for quick visual analysis. Detects trend
Best Trade Copier
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Утилиты
Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186073 MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186079 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best Trade Coppier for MT5. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS termina
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв