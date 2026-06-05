OlimpiaFX Reinassance

**OlimpiaFX Renaissance 4.3t** is the pinnacle of years of research, live trading experience, and advanced algorithmic development — now supercharged with Artificial Intelligence.

This Expert Advisor represents the culmination of my entire trading knowledge, refined through hundreds of hours of strategy development, backtesting, and real-market execution.

### 🏆 Verified Performance (Backtest — AvaTrade Real Conditions)
> **Starting capital: $10.00 USD → Over $1,000,000 USD in 3 years (2023–2026)**

Backtested under real AvaTrade broker conditions including:
- Authentic spreads and commission models
- Realistic slippage and execution latency
- No curve-fitting or data manipulation

### ⚡ Key Features
- AI-enhanced signal filtering and trade management
- Multi-timeframe confluence engine
- Dynamic risk management with adaptive lot sizing
- Built-in drawdown protection system
- Optimized for Forex major and minor pairs
- Version 4.3t: most stable and performant release to date

### 📌 This is the summit of my EAs and trading knowledge — Renaissance.


Once you have purchased the EA, please contact me via WhatsApp or private message here to receive the most suitable .set file for your broker.

Each broker has slightly different trading conditions, such as spread, execution speed, symbol specifications, and server settings. Therefore, the optimal configuration may vary from one broker to another.

I will provide you with the best optimized .set file specifically tailored to your broker to help achieve the best possible performance.


Рекомендуем также
Multi Timeframe Swing EA for gold
Zhicheng Zhong
Эксперты
MSS_Pro_MTF is a professional multi-timeframe swing trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. This system combines advanced swing identification techniques with Fibonacci trading strategies to accurately capture market trends while maintaining strict risk control. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis Monitors high/low timeframes (customizable) simultaneously - identifies trend direction on higher timeframe and precise entries on lower timeframe Intelligent Swing Detection Pr
ZakriaZU Dual Engine
Muhammad Zakria
Эксперты
Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor combines a primary trading engine with an optional secondary Micro Plus engine. Both engines can be controlled independently through the integrated dashboard, allowing the user to select the operating mode according to their trading preferences and account conditions. Strategy Overview The Main Engine analyses higher-timeframe price
Formula One EA
Kwok Kit Lo
Эксперты
настройки по умолчанию (XAUUSD, M1, минимальный депозит: $1000)  следующий сигнал использует доверенного брокера (IC markets)  MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Formula One EA Formula One EA представляет собой передовую автоматизированную торговую систему, специально разработанную для торговли золотом (XAUUSD), использующую сложные высокочастотные стратегии, оптимизированные для минутного таймфрейма. Эта передовая система была тщательно разработана для извлечения выгоды из б
USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
Gaziz Zhumash
Эксперты
Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Эксперты
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Эксперты
Intersection EA является полностью автоматизированной программой (торговый робот), выполняющий торговые сделки на валютном рынке в соответствии заданному алгоритму и индивидуальным, для каждого инструмента, торговым настройкам. Intersection EA прекрасно подходит как для начинающих трейдеров, так и для профессионалов, которые имеют солидный опыт торговли на финансовых рынках. Трейдеры и программисты нашей компании, Kalinka Capital OU, работали над созданием и развитием форекс робота Intersection
Piporyx EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
Piporyx EA MT5 – Breakout Pending Order Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview Piporyx EA MT5 is a breakout-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured, rule-based trading with controlled risk management. This MT5 EA uses pending BuyStop and SellStop orders to capture confirmed market momentum during volatility expansion. The strategy is built for traders seeking a breakout strategy without martingale, grid, or high-risk recovery systems. It is optimized primarily for XAUUSD (Gold)
Mosnter XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
MONSTER XAU — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD M15 Developed by: Worldinversor 2026 Version: 1.0 | Pair: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M15 Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD What is Monster XAU? Monster XAU is a high-precision algorithmic Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. It combines advanced technical analysis with institutional market structure detection to identify high-probability entries, filtering out market noise through a triple con
BtcUsd Trader AI
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice: Market Trader AI Pro, MarketTrader EA MT5, Market Trader StBol MT5 The current price of $7,700 applies to the next 3 copies only. After that, the price will permanently rise to $11,500. I am limiting the number of users to preserve the strategy's effi
SymbolRaptor
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Эксперты
RAPTOR – Neural Network Scalping Engine for M5 RAPTOR is an advanced, AI‑driven Expert Advisor engineered to hunt small, consistent profits across any trading symbol on the M5 timeframe . Built on a next‑generation neural network core, RAPTOR analyzes market micro‑structure with the speed, precision, and adaptability of a true predator—locking onto high‑probability opportunities and executing with surgical timing. Designed for traders who want a smart, self‑adjusting system rather than rigid
Caicai Infinity Grid Trader Bands Edition
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
EA Caicai Infinity Trader - Bands Edition EA Caicai Infinity Trader — это автоматизированная торговая система институционального уровня, разработанная для требовательных трейдеров, которым нужна максимальная математическая эффективность и абсолютный контроль над рисками. Созданная на базе передового движка линейного градиента (динамическая и статическая сетка) , она использует интеллектуальное исполнение отложенных ордеров (Limit) с системой CloseBy для снижения затрат на спред и максимизации
RSI Breakout EA
Sui Pong Li
Эксперты
Strategy Description This Expert Advisor implements a fully automated breakout and reversal trading system based on the classical Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is specifically engineered to comply with strict MQL5 Market validation requirements and operates flawlessly across various account environments, including Netting and Hedging models. Core Logic: Long Entry (Buy): Triggered when the RSI crosses above the oversold level (default: 30) from below, signaling a bullish momentum recovery.
Nexara AI MT5 Intelligent Trading Experts
Viccon Reynold Anak Robert
Эксперты
Nexara AI MT5 – Super Intelligent AI Trading System Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor with Daily Profit Lock & Storm Protection Let’s change the world of trading forever. I’m Viccon Reynold Anak Robert from Malaysia, and after years of watching traders lose money to greedy grid EAs, over-optimized robots, and sudden drawdowns, I built something completely different. Nexara AI MT5 is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a next-generation intelligent trading brain that combines real DeepSeek AI
Inferno Storm AI V227DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI V227DT  PRO  Hybrid (MT5) (Deep Think) [Subtitle: Deep Think Logic | XML Confidence Filter | Multi-LLM Quant Engine] Introduction: The Era of "Blind" Algorithms is Over Welcome to the absolute cutting edge of algorithmic trading.   Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.27DT   is not a standard Expert Advisor—it is a cognitive   Quantitative Intelligence Engine . Traditional bots blindly execute rigid historical rules, making
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Эксперты
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
Эксперты
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
CKEA Silent Farmer
Anja Hartelt
Эксперты
CKEA Silent Farmer – Консервативный торговый советник CKEA Silent Farmer — это консервативный экспертный советник, ориентированный на стабильный рост капитала при контролируемом уровне риска. Вместо агрессивных стратегий он работает спокойно и последовательно — как «тихий фермер», постепенно накапливая прибыль. Основные особенности Консервативная торговая стратегия Ориентирован на стабильность и долгосрочные результаты Структурированный анализ рынка Использует технические модели и т
HFT Indicador Economico
Mauricio Bornancin Cit
Эксперты
Apresentação:  - O Expert "HFT Indicador Econômico" da CIT Group é um indicador especializado na bolsa brasileira (B3). Objetivo:  - Especificamente desenvolvido para o perfil de pessoas que operam no horário dos indicadores econômicos no mercado futuro (Índice e/ou Dólar). Funcionamento:  - Com os horários do calendário econômico o Expert efetua a entrada exata durante a tendência do indicador, com tempo/stops predeterminado  - Robô utilizando apenas eventos da moeda BRL e USD Funciona
Flamberg Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Flamberg Gold – Professional Expert Advisor for XAU/USD | M15 Flamberg Gold is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed and optimized exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (spot gold) on the M15 timeframe. Developed using an object-oriented architecture in MQL5, the system integrates multiple layers of technical analysis and dynamic risk management, offering a robust and disciplined approach to commodity markets. Operating Logic The core of the system is based on the automat
Uranus STO
Encho Enev
Эксперты
Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading . The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is fro
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
Эксперты
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21) Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD) Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum
Unified MultiindicatorReader EA
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
Эксперты
# UNIFIED MULTI-INDICATOR READER EA ## The Ultimate Indicator Aggregator for MetaTrader 5 ### Stop Coding. Start Trading. **Turn Any Indicator into a Profitable Trading System in Seconds.** Are you tired of staring at multiple charts, trying to interpret conflicting signals from your favorite indicators? Do you have a killer trading strategy that requires confirmation from three different tools, but you can't manually execute it fast enough? Introducing the **Unified Multi-Indicator Reader
Bull EA EurUsd MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
3 (2)
Эксперты
An expert based on price action With modern strategy Can be used in the most popular symbol of the market Can be used in the above timeframes Low risk, good backtest Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD currency pair Can be used in H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has TP and SL With sufficient and simple settings With author lifetime support Very low price Good backtest Beautiful panel Expandable and updatable All updates are free Can be tested for one month at a minimum price Both Meta 4 and 5 versi
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Эксперты
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Golden Grow MT5 VIP
Phami Thanh Hoang
Эксперты
This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
Direction Edge Pro
Omar Touzani
Эксперты
Direction Edge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Forex traders who want precision, simplicity, and consistent results on the EURUSD pair. Built around a proprietary directional detection algorithm, the EA identifies high-probability market moves and enters trades automatically — no manual intervention required. With a clean Take Profit target of 50 pips and an intelligent exit system, it is engineered to capture trend momentum efficiently. How It Works Direction Edge Pro conti
Scalping King Santosa BOT EA
Edwin Santosa
Эксперты
KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Smart. Discipline. Profit. KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management. Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading crit
XAU Trend Hunter
Aboubakr Belhamidiya
Эксперты
XAU Trend Hunter EA XAU Trend Hunter EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It is designed to identify high-probability market trends while filtering out low-quality trading opportunities through a combination of multiple technical indicators and advanced risk management. The strategy combines EMA 8 , EMA 50 , EMA 100 , ATR , and RSI to confirm trend direction, momentum, and entry timing. Orders are executed only when all predefined
Algoma Pro
Mohammed Radoine
Эксперты
ALGOMA EA – An Intelligent Professional Scalping EA, the Result of 5 Years of Real Market Experience. It is the outcome of 5 years of research, experience, and real trading optimization, designed for traders who need a reliable, adaptable, and truly intelligent scalper for intraday trading. Signal 1 : Live Myfxbook Setfile : Default setting came with standard version     ️ Key Features of ALGOMA EA:    Optimized Scalping Strategy Specially designed for M1 and M5 scalping. Can also be used
Golden E advisor
Djuharjati
Эксперты
Golden E Advisor MT5 Overview Golden E Advisor MT5 is an advanced automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), implementing a robust Swing Breakout and Retracement Strategy . It scans market structures across multiple timeframes ( H1 and H4 ) to capture high-probability momentum breakouts following significant swing points. Built with professional-grade risk management and strict execution checks, this EA adapts dynamically to market conditions while ensuring safety features li
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
SmartChoise Battery EA Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля. Утонченная и стабильная продолжательная версия классического SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2). В этом издании сохранены прежняя нейронная логика и классическая система фильтров, которые многие трейдеры ценили за устойчивое и предсказуемое поведение. Советник предназначен для тех, кто предпочитает исходный стиль торговли, делая ставку на ясность и простоту, а не на постоянные изменения. Battery EA вклю
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Другие продукты этого автора
Olimpia Classic Dashboard
Robert Petters
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор является многопарной панелью, распознающей лучшие настройки для открытия ордеров с 8 валютными семействами. В валютные семейства включены: AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, CHF, JPY; всего 28 пар. Точный момент для открытия ордера указывается в столбце A на панели. Вы также можете настроить отправку алертов, e-mail и оповещений на ваше мобильное устройство. Вы можете сортировать алерты по значению спреда пар. Что отображается на панели? Значения КРАСНОГО цвета означают краткосрочны
Olimpia Dragged Trends
Robert Petters
Утилиты
Olimpia Dragged Trends! Данный панельный индикатор представляет собой инструмент визуального распознавания перемещения трендов 28 пар, которое отображается в виде простой гистограммы. Индикатор показывает несколько квадратов, отображающих сумму и среднее значение трендов за последние "..." минут для каждого квадрата от L до A методом подтягивания. "Метод подтягивания" означает, что независимо от времени суток и открытой или закрытой свечи всегда будет отображаться информация за текущий и прошедш
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв