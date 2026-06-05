OlimpiaFX Reinassance
- Эксперты
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Robert PettersForex MT4 боты, основанные на чистой математике!
Многие вещи в мире неопределенны и управляются правилами вероятности. У меня в голове есть модель того, как все сложится в будущем, и чем лучше будет эта цифра, тем лучше мы предсказываем будущее.
- Версия: 5.0
- Обновлено: 28 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
### 📌 This is the summit of my EAs and trading knowledge — Renaissance.
Once you have purchased the EA, please contact me via WhatsApp or private message here to receive the most suitable .set file for your broker.
Each broker has slightly different trading conditions, such as spread, execution speed, symbol specifications, and server settings. Therefore, the optimal configuration may vary from one broker to another.
I will provide you with the best optimized .set file specifically tailored to your broker to help achieve the best possible performance.