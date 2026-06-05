OlimpiaFX Reinassance
- Experts
-
Robert PettersForex MT4 Bots based on Pure Maths!
My works are producing exceptional returns for its investors by strictly adhering to mathematical and statistical methods.
THE PROVIDER OF SIGNAL PROVIDERS!
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- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 28 July 2026
- Activations: 5
### 📌 This is the summit of my EAs and trading knowledge — Renaissance.
Once you have purchased the EA, please contact me via WhatsApp or private message here to receive the most suitable .set file for your broker.
Each broker has slightly different trading conditions, such as spread, execution speed, symbol specifications, and server settings. Therefore, the optimal configuration may vary from one broker to another.
I will provide you with the best optimized .set file specifically tailored to your broker to help achieve the best possible performance.