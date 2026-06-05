OlimpiaFX Reinassance

**OlimpiaFX Renaissance 4.3t** is the pinnacle of years of research, live trading experience, and advanced algorithmic development — now supercharged with Artificial Intelligence.





This Expert Advisor represents the culmination of my entire trading knowledge, refined through hundreds of hours of strategy development, backtesting, and real-market execution.





### 🏆 Verified Performance (Backtest — AvaTrade Real Conditions)

> **Starting capital: $10.00 USD → Over $1,000,000 USD in 3 years (2023–2026)**





Backtested under real AvaTrade broker conditions including:

- Authentic spreads and commission models

- Realistic slippage and execution latency

- No curve-fitting or data manipulation





### ⚡ Key Features

- AI-enhanced signal filtering and trade management

- Multi-timeframe confluence engine

- Dynamic risk management with adaptive lot sizing

- Built-in drawdown protection system

- Optimized for Forex major and minor pairs

- Version 4.3t: most stable and performant release to date





### 📌 This is the summit of my EAs and trading knowledge — Renaissance.

Once you have purchased the EA, please contact me via WhatsApp or private message here to receive the most suitable .set file for your broker. Each broker has slightly different trading conditions, such as spread, execution speed, symbol specifications, and server settings. Therefore, the optimal configuration may vary from one broker to another. I will provide you with the best optimized .set file specifically tailored to your broker to help achieve the best possible performance.



