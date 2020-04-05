Ultimate Ichimoku
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
OCN Ichimoku EA — Precision Trend Trading on Indices & Gold
Turn the classic Ichimoku Chikou/Kijun cross into a fully automated, prop-firm-ready trading system. Built and battle-tested on NAS100, US30, GER40 and XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.
★ WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT ★
Most Ichimoku robots fire on every noisy cross. OCN Ichimoku waits for a [B]confirmed Chikou break on candle close[/B], validates price position against the Kijun, and filters out the fake breakouts that drain your account. Every entry is a decision, not a reflex.
★ ENTRY LOGIC ★
- Chikou / Kijun crossover confirmed at candle close (no repaint)
- Anti-fake-breakout confirmation over X candles
- Optional "deferred entry": catch the move when price reclaims the Kijun a few bars after the break
- Break buffer to demand a clean, decisive cross
★ SMART FILTERS (all optional) ★
- Fast/Slow EMA trend direction
- EMA spread filter (skip flat, rangebound markets)
- SuperTrend confirmation (buy on green, sell on red)
- Kijun slope, Kumo cloud position & color
- ATR volatility filter — no trades when candles are too wild
- Economic news filter (native MT5 calendar) + market holidays
- Configurable trading sessions, per-day activation
★ RISK MANAGEMENT BUILT FOR PROP FIRMS ★
- Stop Loss: Fixed / Kijun / Last candle / ATR-adaptive
- Take Profit: Fixed or Risk-Reward
- Break-Even & Trailing Stop — in pips OR in R multiples
- Two independent time windows for BE & trailing (morning vs afternoon volatility)
- Partial take-profits (TP1 / TP2)
- Daily profit target, max SL per day, auto-close, candle cooldown
- Lot sizing: fixed or % risk per trade
★ FULL TRANSPARENCY ★
- Real-time dashboard showing exactly why each signal was taken or blocked
- Hover any candle to see the complete condition breakdown and a simulated trade outcome — SL, TP, break-even and result
★ 4 READY-TO-USE PROFITABLE SETUPS INCLUDED ★
No guesswork. The EA ships with 4 optimized .set files— one for each core instrument (NAS100, US30, GER40, XAUUSD on M5) — so you can load a proven configuration and start trading in minutes.
★ RECOMMENDED SETUP ★
Symbols: NAS100, US30, GER40, XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Account: works on any broker, hedging or netting
★ IMPORTANT ★
Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use risk you can afford to lose.
➤ Watch the strategy live and track real-time performance here: oceane-capital.com
Support & updates: oceane-capital.com