Ultimate Ichimoku

OCN Ichimoku EA — Precision Trend Trading on Indices & Gold

Turn the classic Ichimoku Chikou/Kijun cross into a fully automated, prop-firm-ready trading system. Built and battle-tested on NAS100, US30, GER40 and XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.

★ WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT ★

Most Ichimoku robots fire on every noisy cross. OCN Ichimoku waits for a [B]confirmed Chikou break on candle close[/B], validates price position against the Kijun, and filters out the fake breakouts that drain your account. Every entry is a decision, not a reflex.

★ ENTRY LOGIC ★
- Chikou / Kijun crossover confirmed at candle close (no repaint)
- Anti-fake-breakout confirmation over X candles
- Optional "deferred entry": catch the move when price reclaims the Kijun a few bars after the break
- Break buffer to demand a clean, decisive cross

★ SMART FILTERS (all optional) ★
- Fast/Slow EMA trend direction
- EMA spread filter (skip flat, rangebound markets)
- SuperTrend confirmation (buy on green, sell on red)
- Kijun slope, Kumo cloud position & color
- ATR volatility filter — no trades when candles are too wild
- Economic news filter (native MT5 calendar) + market holidays
- Configurable trading sessions, per-day activation

★ RISK MANAGEMENT BUILT FOR PROP FIRMS ★
- Stop Loss: Fixed / Kijun / Last candle / ATR-adaptive
- Take Profit: Fixed or Risk-Reward
- Break-Even & Trailing Stop — in pips OR in R multiples
- Two independent time windows for BE & trailing (morning vs afternoon volatility)
- Partial take-profits (TP1 / TP2)
- Daily profit target, max SL per day, auto-close, candle cooldown
- Lot sizing: fixed or % risk per trade

★ FULL TRANSPARENCY ★
- Real-time dashboard showing exactly why each signal was taken or blocked
- Hover any candle to see the complete condition breakdown and a simulated trade outcome — SL, TP, break-even and result

★ 4 READY-TO-USE PROFITABLE SETUPS INCLUDED ★

No guesswork. The EA ships with 4 optimized .set files— one for each core instrument (NAS100, US30, GER40, XAUUSD on M5) — so you can load a proven configuration and start trading in minutes.


Résuts : Gold M5 ; US30M5


★ RECOMMENDED SETUP ★
Symbols: NAS100, US30, GER40, XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Account: works on any broker, hedging or netting

★ IMPORTANT ★
Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use risk you can afford to lose.

➤ Watch the strategy live and track real-time performance here: oceane-capital.com
Support & updates: oceane-capital.com
推荐产品
Scaled vidya trends robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
Introducing to your attention the unique trading advisor "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour + timeframes. Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends: - Multi-level market analysis: it works on H1, H2, H3 timeframes; - Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs; - Applies a scalping method based on local targets for orders; - Works at the close of the timeframe, wait
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
专家
Classic SNR EA MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 | 多品种支撑阻力交易，基于趋势逻辑 概述 Classic SNR Breakout EA 是一款专业的交易机器人，使用日线摆动点识别结构性支撑与阻力水平（Support & Resistance），并根据 H1 价格行为相对于这些水平的表现执行交易。EA 应用 双重逻辑 ：在上涨趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平下方（拒绝信号）时做空；在下跌趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平上方（拒绝信号）时做多。当 H1 收盘价果断突破水平时，也会交易突破信号。 EA 可同时扫描多达 14 个交易品种，自动解析经纪商特定的品种名称和后缀。 本策略适用于理解结构性水平可根据市场环境既充当支撑/阻力又充当突破触发器的交易者。 工作原理 EA 分析日线收盘价，在可配置的回溯期内识别高点和低点。这些摆动点成为结构性的支撑和阻力水平。然后 EA 监控 H1 K线收盘价相对于每个 SNR 水平的表现，并应用 基于趋势的逻辑 来确定交易方向。 核心交易逻辑 EA 并非简单地单向交易突破。相反，它会评估价格位置和 H1 收盘行为： 价格
Market Maverick IV
Themichl LLC
专家
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, a
FREE
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
专家
实时信号 在这里查看更多内容：  https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/prizmal/seller 通过订阅官方  PrizmaL 频道 ，及时获取最新新闻、更新和动态！ 该交易机器人专为NZDCAD货币对设计，基于均值策略运行，并使用RSI和CCI作为主要指标。 每笔交易都设置了动态的止盈和止损水平，以增强风险控制和盈利能力。 该策略使用IC Markets服务器上的标准账户类型，并基于2020年至2025年六年的历史数据进行了优化。 建议： 货币对：NZDCAD 最低存款： 300   美元 账户类型：对冲 时间框架：任何（EA利用顾问代码中定义的时间框架） 账户类型：标准账户（无佣金），原始账户（可用，但不理想） 为了获得最佳效果，推荐使用经纪商：IC Markets, IC Trading。 欢迎随时联系：   https ://www .mql5 .com /zh /users /prizmal 可以添加我为好友，了解我的最新消息和更新！ 起价为399美元，每10次销售后将增加100美元。 销售将限制在大约200至300份的分发。
ARScalpro
Arief Raihandi Azka
专家
ARScalpro EA – High-Precision Algorithmic Scalper ARScalpro EA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek precision, speed, and advanced risk management in the volatile financial markets. Engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs like EURUSD , this EA utilizes a dual-logic approach to capture market momentum while safeguarding your capital. ️ MANDATORY REQUIREMENT: AR MODE For the EA to perform at its maximum potential and utilize its
CuanHunter Robot Gold and crypto
Jivi Muzaqi Guntur
专家
CuanHunter Robot EA – Auto Trading for XAUUSD & BTCUSD Key Features: Automatic Trading: Executes BUY/SELL signals based on fast/slow EMA crossovers + ATR. Dual Preset Modes: Choose XAUUSD (Gold) or BTCUSD (Bitcoin) – parameters optimized for each, no manual adjustments needed. Auto SL/TP with Broker-Safe Checks: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated automatically while respecting broker minimum stop rules. Visual Chart Signals: Easy-to-read labels BUY SELL along with TP/SL on t
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
5 (4)
专家
XAURON EA — Precision and Discipline for Gold Traders IMPORTANT After purchase, please send me a private message to receive: Installation Manual Optimized Settings Complete Setup Assistance Full Customer Support LIMITED TIME OFFER  $450 This special promotion has been created to give everyone the opportunity to own XAURON with a lifetime license. This offer is available for a limited time and exclusively through MQL5. Live Signals   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350934 Trade Gold with Struc
Gold Extreme Reversal for XAUUSD
Chou Mo
专家
Gold Extreme Reversal 是一款专为黄金（XAUUSD）M5图表设计的极端反转专家顾问（EA）。基于6个月大行情统计分析：黄金大涨多   从超卖区反转启动，大跌多从超买区反转启动。   策略采用三阶段确认系统：   第一阶段 — 极端条件检测   价格偏离MA60达到设定ATR倍数，ADX确认趋势强度，DI差值确认市场情绪极端。   第二阶段 — DI收敛确认   主导方向的DI线出现连续收敛（默认3根K线），确认极端情绪正在衰竭。   第三阶段 — 入场触发   MA10价格穿越 + 反转K线形态确认（锤子线、吞没、射击之星）+ 可选突破近期高低点，三重确认后入场。   风险管理：   - ATR动态止损止盈   - 移动止损（盈利达标后自动跟进）   - 保本止损（盈利覆盖1倍ATR后移SL至开仓价）   - 连续亏损熔断机制（默认连亏3笔后冷却6小时）   适用设置：   品种：XAUUSD | 周期：M5 | 最低资金：$100 | 建议手数：0.01   输入参数（全部可调）：   | 参数 | 默认值 | 说明 |   |--------
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
专家
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
AW Gold Trend Trading EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (2)
专家
具有主动策略和先进平均系统的全自动趋势 EA。订单根据使用振荡器的趋势过滤器打开，以提高信号安全性。有一个简单而清晰的设置。 EA 适用于任何工具和时间框架 优点： 能够添加手动订单的自动化系统 可调重叠恢复算法 能够在一个或两个方向进行交易 在相反方向移动时使用平均 可插拔自动体积计算 调整趋势指标的时间范围 内置发送所有类型通知的能力 MT4 版本 ->   这里 / 问题解决 ->   这里 输入变量： MAIN SETTING Size of the first order - Volume of orders to open Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit, which will account for one "Size of the ord
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
专家
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Breaking Hearts
Eduardo Molina Beltran
专家
Breaking Hearts is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed mainly to trade XAUUSD / Gold through breakouts of technical levels. The system analyzes price structure on the H1 timeframe, identifies swing highs and swing lows, and places pending orders when price approaches those areas. When there is no open position, the EA can place a Buy Stop above the latest confirmed swing high and a Sell Stop below the latest confirmed swing low. If one order is triggered, the system manages the open pos
Sentinex EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
专家
Sentinex EA - A Cutting-Edge Grid Robot for Proficient Traders Description: Welcome to Sentinex EA, your gateway to exceptional grid-based trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Developed by a team of seasoned experts, Sentinex EA is a state-of-the-art trading robot designed to empower traders with advanced grid strategies, meticulously crafted to navigate the dynamic financial markets with precision and finesse. Key Features: Intelligent Grid Strategy: Sentinex EA employs an innovative grid-ba
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
专家
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Gold Scalpper EA
Sean Douglas Kabelo Hamathi
专家
1. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Gold Scalpper EA  is a professional trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading  XAUUSD (Gold) .  The EA implements a sophisticated trend-following scalping strategy that combines multiple technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities during optimal market hours. Key Features: Exclusive Gold trading (XAUUSD only) Multi-timeframe trend analysis (H1 for trend, M5 for entries) Pattern recognition for entry signals Advanced risk management w
L30 Breakout Recovery
El Mehdi El Mahir
专家
L30 Adaptive Reversal PRO — Professional Reversal and Trend Expert Advisor L30 Adaptive Reversal PRO is a fully customizable, multi-strategy Expert Advisor built for precision entries and strict risk management. It combines accurate ZigZag reversal signals with a multi-timeframe trend filter and dynamic ATR-based parameters, giving you both single-order precision trading and an advanced Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) recovery system in one tool. The EA is designed to adapt to any market condition
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
专家
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Sarah black
Thabang John Wotsa
专家
This Expert Advisor, named "Sarah Black," is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is a comprehensive, multi-featured trading robot that manages all aspects of trade execution automatically. The EA is built around a structured approach to market analysis and trade management. It incorporates a visual control panel directly on the chart, providing real-time monitoring of its status, account statistics, and key metrics. This panel includes interactive
RSI Trend Pro EA
Amine Khattouti
5 (1)
专家
Overview The RSI TrendMaster EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum signals with a trend confirmation filter based on the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) . The Expert Advisor dynamically adjusts position size according to the selected risk percentage and calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels using the Average True Range (ATR) . This allows the system to adapt to changing market conditions
The EurUsd Prospector
Bob Godar
专家
The EurUsd Prospector summarized :  A robust Expert Advisor for EUR/USD trading on the H1 timeframe. Combines 4 distinct, non-overlapping, trend-selecting strategies  across multiple timeframes (H1,H4 and D1) ,15 indicators and two modus for precise trading decisions. Safe trading methods with stop orders, take profits and stop losses. Key Features: Multi-strategy portfolio selected by AI 15 indicators enhanced by Neuronal Networks Safe trading methods Extensive backtesting and prediction (see
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
专家
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
Efficient Zenith Basic
Dafit Kris Biantoro
专家
The EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader platform—exclusively optimized for the EURUSD market. Developed by Dafit Kris Biantoro, this free version streamlines the trading process by removing candlestick pattern recognition inputs while still delivering essential trading functions and robust risk management. Key Features Market Specific: Tailored for the EURUSD market. Risk Management: Easily configure lot size, take profit, and stop loss to mana
FREE
Emperor Trend Dominator EA MT5
Zyad Nhra
专家
推出Emperor Trend Dominator EA，终极自动交易解决方案，将彻底改变您的交易之旅。 Empire Trend Dominator EA 经过数年的测试，覆盖了市场的许多空白，专为 US30_SPOT 高精度设计，并采用尖端技术，是您在动态的金融市场世界中获取可靠潜力的门户。 限时优惠：Emperor Trend，现仅需 599 美元！每购买10次价格就会上涨 *** 购买 Empire Trend Dominator EA 并成为我们的私人会员之一，您可以拥有免费的单独工具或 EA *** Empire Trend Dominator EA 采用创新的自我导向方法，能够规避市场波动、新闻相关的波动，以及最重要的是，规避动荡和波动的市场情况。它基于价格行为、支撑/阻力、移动平均线和波动性指标、风险管理和复杂算法，为准确捕获信号奠定了坚实的基础。这种特殊的属性使其有别于传统的交易技术和智能交易系统，即使面对不可预测的市场条件，也能提供更简化的交易体验。 好处：  24/7 优先支持：作为尊贵的私人会员，您可以获得全天候的顶级客户支持。您的疑问和疑虑将得到及时
Statistical MT5 scanner dashboard for forex pairs
Mark Nicole Olarte
专家
统计优势交易 investment 的 8 大支柱 引言 在交易中，过去并不预示未来。但嵌入在时间中的模式揭示了等待重复的市场节奏。本指南将向您介绍“统计优势交易的八大支柱”——这是一个将历史数据转化为可执行交易情报的综合框架。 该系统的核心是历史数据。与稍纵即逝的指标或滞后信号不同，历史模式揭示了金融市场的季节性脉搏——这些模式已重复了数十年，受人类商业、机构行为和经济需求等不变周期的影响。 以农民为例：他们知道什么时候是收获季节，因为自然界遵循阳光和降雨的可预测周期。金融市场的运作方式亦是如此。盈利报告、财政预算和投资组合再平衡在价格走势中形成了季节性模式。这是资金流经全球市场的基本节奏。 历史模式 (HIST) - 核心策略 默认权重：30% 市场的记忆 历史模式分析回答了一个基本问题：“在过去 30 年的特定一周内，某货币对向一个方向波动的程度有多大？”例如，如果 EURUSD 在第 15 周上涨了 23 次，下跌了 7 次，那么这就是 77% 的历史看涨优势。这是对重复周期的观察。 真实的季节性供需 农业周期为市场模式提供了完美的类比： 收获高峰期： 高供应和稳定的需求导致价
The Harbinger SuperTrend
Solomon Anietie Sunday
专家
The Harbinger SuperTrend Lite 重要提示： 购买应用后，请通过 MQL5 消息给我发信息，以获取安装手册/用户指南，其中包含从零开始使用此交易机器人所需的一切。   描述： Harbinger SuperTrend Lite 是一款高级自动交易专家顾问（Expert Advisor/EA），建立在不重绘（non-repainting）的 SuperTrend 执行引擎之上，并结合了基于 RSI 的市场机制过滤器，可从任何选定的时间框架进行过滤。   该 EA 纯粹按照当前趋势的方向进行交易，利用 RSI 和其他内部过滤器在看涨和看跌条件下进行交易。仓位大小根据您输入的每笔交易百分比自动计算，确保所有品种和账户规模的风险管理一致。此 Lite 版本专注于清晰、可靠和成熟的交易执行。   它在一个方向上进行单笔交易，此 EA 不使用网格（Grid）或马丁格尔（Martingale）风格的交易。相反，Harbinger 使用基于风险回报逻辑的广泛追踪机制，允许交易保持利润。它使用工作日控制，供用户选择希望交易或不希望交易的日子，并采用严格的单向交易处理以避免过度
NeoFX Sniper Pro
Sentono
专家
NeoFX Sniper Pro Professional Fibonacci Pullback Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 NeoFX Sniper Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in technical analysis: trend continuation through Fibonacci retracement . Rather than entering trades impulsively, NeoFX Sniper Pro patiently waits for the market to retrace into high-probability Fibonacci zones before executing a trade. Every position is validated through multiple layers of confirmation including
TSM Breakout
Ludovic Marc Marie Moncla
专家
TSM Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor implementing time-series momentum - the most extensively documented market anomaly in the academic literature (Moskowitz, Ooi & Pedersen; the classic Turtle rules) - combined with a daily trend filter. HOW IT TRADES - Buys when the close breaks above the highest high of the last 55 bars; sells on a break of the lowest low - Initial stop loss proportional to volatility (2 x ATR) on every single trade - no exceptions - Exit on a break of the opposi
CyberTradeTHx AI Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
NEW UPDATE: VERSION  We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94) . This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions. What’s New in Version  1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to str
Maestrale EA
Pasquale Antonio Mignoli
专家
— 均值回归系统 品种：（黄金）  |  周期：  |  平台： Maestrale EA 是一款针对 XAUUSD M5 的全自动均值回归系统。在上升趋势中买入超卖回调，在下降趋势中卖出超买冲高；每笔仓位都有基于 ATR 的固定止损、以 ATR 计的止盈和时间离场。同一时间只持有一笔仓位，无网格，无隐藏加仓摊平。 ------------------------------------------------------------- 工作原理 1. 趋势过滤：EMA(200)。价格在其上方只做多，下方只做空。 2. 信号：收盘K线上 RSI(14) 低于 30（做多）或高于 75（做空）。可选的"拉伸(stretch)"确认要求价格距 EMA(20) 至少 2.5 个 ATR。 3. 每笔仓位有三种离场方式：3 ATR 止盈、9 ATR 灾难性止损、200 根K线后的强制时间离场。可选保本和移动止损。 4. 每日隔夜利
Diamond X
Vitalii Buriagin
专家
強大而專業的專家，可讓您以最小的風險帶來穩定的利潤。 重要！ 說明（在屏幕截圖中）顯示了EURUSD的設置。 其他貨幣對的設置將在以後進行優化和添加！ 重要！ 達成交易的頻率可以從幾天之內的1到1天的5的頻率。 它直接取決於市場狀況和搜索進入信號的算法！ 重要！ 我們建議使用我們提供的專家設置。 第三方設置值會增加您的風險！ 主要優點： 1.全天24小時全自動交易！ 2.簡單的設置！ 3.高利潤率！ 這是可以由大型金融機構應用的專業專家。 根據2016.01.01開始的歷史數據，EA交易適用於進一步交易。 日期可能以前顯示出重大的縮水甚至損失。 在改變市場行為的過程中，專家將對交易算法進行更正，這將使您始終使用關注利潤的最新版本！ 給您帶來利潤！
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
作者的更多信息
Ultimate PriceAction
Franck Henri Maglott
专家
OCN PriceAction — The Smart Way to Trade Price Action By Océane Capital EARLY BIRD OFFER — Limited to the First 10 Buyers The first 10 traders who purchase OCN PriceAction will receive two exclusive bonuses, completely free: 1 Exclusive Setfile — a unique configuration not included in the standard package, developed specifically for this offer and never shared publicly 1 Private Training Session — a personalized walkthrough on how to use OCN PriceAction to pass and manage funded acco
Ultimate SuperTrend
Franck Henri Maglott
专家
Ultimate SuperTrend — v2.00 Automated trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 The most complete automation of the SuperTrend strategy — one of the most widely taught methods in trading education — now running 24/5 on your MT5 with battle-tested setups included. The   SuperTrend   is one of the most popular and battle-proven trend-following indicators in the world — taught in countless trading academies and used daily by both retail and institutional traders. Its logic is simple and robus
OCN Position Manager
Franck Henri Maglott
实用工具
OCN Trade Manager — Advanced Trade Manager for MT5 The only MT5 trade manager with built-in daily risk control — profit target, drawdown protection, and automatic daily reset. Trading requires precision. A missed Break Even, an unmanaged trailing stop, or a single bad day without drawdown control can quickly erase weeks of consistent gains. OCN Trade Manage  was built to solve this — combining professional trade management with a daily risk engine that most trade managers simply do not offer.
OCN Bulle Apesanteur
Franck Henri Maglott
专家
THE EDGE MOST TRADERS MISS Every experienced trader knows that when price moves too far, too fast — it snaps back. The market is elastic. But knowing it and trading it with discipline, every single day, across every session, is another story. The Bulle Apesanteur EA solves that problem. It watches the market 24 hours a day and captures one of the most reliable reversal setups in technical analysis: the Floating Candle — a rare can
筛选:
无评论
回复评论