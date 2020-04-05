Ultimate Ichimoku

OCN Ichimoku EA — Precision Trend Trading on Indices & Gold





Turn the classic Ichimoku Chikou/Kijun cross into a fully automated, prop-firm-ready trading system. Built and battle-tested on NAS100, US30, GER40 and XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.





★ WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT ★





Most Ichimoku robots fire on every noisy cross. OCN Ichimoku waits for a [B]confirmed Chikou break on candle close[/B], validates price position against the Kijun, and filters out the fake breakouts that drain your account. Every entry is a decision, not a reflex.





★ ENTRY LOGIC ★

- Chikou / Kijun crossover confirmed at candle close (no repaint)

- Anti-fake-breakout confirmation over X candles

- Optional "deferred entry": catch the move when price reclaims the Kijun a few bars after the break

- Break buffer to demand a clean, decisive cross





★ SMART FILTERS (all optional) ★

- Fast/Slow EMA trend direction

- EMA spread filter (skip flat, rangebound markets)

- SuperTrend confirmation (buy on green, sell on red)

- Kijun slope, Kumo cloud position & color

- ATR volatility filter — no trades when candles are too wild

- Economic news filter (native MT5 calendar) + market holidays

- Configurable trading sessions, per-day activation





★ RISK MANAGEMENT BUILT FOR PROP FIRMS ★

- Stop Loss: Fixed / Kijun / Last candle / ATR-adaptive

- Take Profit: Fixed or Risk-Reward

- Break-Even & Trailing Stop — in pips OR in R multiples

- Two independent time windows for BE & trailing (morning vs afternoon volatility)

- Partial take-profits (TP1 / TP2)

- Daily profit target, max SL per day, auto-close, candle cooldown

- Lot sizing: fixed or % risk per trade





★ FULL TRANSPARENCY ★

- Real-time dashboard showing exactly why each signal was taken or blocked

- Hover any candle to see the complete condition breakdown and a simulated trade outcome — SL, TP, break-even and result





★ 4 READY-TO-USE PROFITABLE SETUPS INCLUDED ★

No guesswork. The EA ships with 4 optimized .set files— one for each core instrument (NAS100, US30, GER40, XAUUSD on M5) — so you can load a proven configuration and start trading in minutes.

Résuts : Gold M5 ; US30M5





★ RECOMMENDED SETUP ★

Symbols: NAS100, US30, GER40, XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Account: works on any broker, hedging or netting





★ IMPORTANT ★

Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use risk you can afford to lose.





➤ Watch the strategy live and track real-time performance here: oceane-capital.com

Support & updates: oceane-capital.com