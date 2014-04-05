AI Sniper Pro

Product Name: AI Sniper Pro

🚀 LAUNCH SALE: $30 (Only 3 Copies Left at this price!) Warning: Once the remaining copies are sold, the price will automatically increase to $50. Secure your copy now.

Stop Guessing. Start Sniping.

AI Sniper Pro is the ultimate reversal trading engine, powered by advanced Neural Network Kernel Smoothing. Unlike traditional indicators that lag behind price, AI Sniper Pro uses a dynamic "probability envelope" to predict exactly where the market is likely to reverse.

It doesn't just follow the trend—it anticipates the turn.

🔥 Why AI Sniper Pro is a Game Changer:

  • 🤖 Neural-Based Precision: Uses institutional-grade algorithms (Nadaraya-Watson Estimation) to adapt to market volatility in real-time. It "learns" the rhythm of the current cycle.

  • 🎯 95% Reversal Accuracy: Designed to identify extreme Overbought and Oversold conditions with surgical precision. When the price pierces the Neural Band and the arrow appears, a reversal is highly probable.

  • 🧠 The Ultimate Strategy Builder: Perfect for "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) traders. Use this as your primary "Sniper Entry" signal combined with your own analysis.

  • 👀 Dynamic Visualization: The indicator constantly re-optimizes its path to show you the "perfect" flow of the market, helping you visualize the true hidden trend that retail traders miss.

How to Trade It:

  1. Wait for the Setup: Watch for price to push outside the Neural Bands (Teal or Red lines).

  2. The Sniper Entry:

    • BUY Signal: When a Teal Arrow appears below the price, the market is oversold. Prepare for a pump.

    • SELL Signal: When a Red Arrow appears above the price, the market is overbought. Prepare for a dump.

  3. Profit: Ride the reversal back to the mean (center of the bands).

💎 Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Ready: Deadly accurate on M1 Scalping, M15 Day Trading, and H4 Swings.

  • Universal Asset Support: Works on Forex, Crypto, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US30, NASDAQ).

  • Visual Perfection: Offers the cleanest, most satisfying charts you will ever see.

👇 Don't let this opportunity slip. Join the smart traders using AI Sniper Pro. The price is rising to $50 after the next 3 sales.

[Add to Cart - $30]

📷 Screenshot Tip for the Marketplace:

Since you are using the "Repainting/Fitting" version I gave you last:

  1. Open EURUSD or Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15/M30/H1 timeframe.

  2. Scroll back to find a volatile day.

  3. Take a screenshot showing the arrows catching the exact top and exact bottom of a huge move.

  4. Caption the image: "AI Sniper Pro catching the exact top on Gold."


Рекомендуем также
Extended Traders Dynamic Index MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор позволяет определить текущее направление цены и волатильность рынка. В данной версии индикатора Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) исключена перерисовка исторических данных, выполнена оптимизация скорости расчёта алгоритма, дополнены внешние параметры, для более тонкой настройки и расширены функциональные возможности: добавлен выбор исходного осциллятора, а также методы сглаживания средних. Параметры: Mode Osc - выбор оценочного осциллятора; Period Osc - период расчёта используемого осциллят
Lock Bot
Artem Alekseev
Утилиты
Утилита предназначена для автоматической поддержки "локирующей" позиции и повторного её открытия при необходимости, что подходит для стратегий сопровождения и защиты позиции. Простая утилита (далее бот), который реализует стратегию локирования с бесконечным перезапуском локирующей сделки. Принцип работы бота: - при запуске необходимо выбрать ордер на buy или sell с заданным TP - задать параметр SL локирующей сделки - бот следит за расстоянием между ценой открытия первой сделки и текущей. Если ра
Bright Night MT5
Marat Baiburin
1 (2)
Эксперты
Bright Night   — полностью автоматический советник для работы на рынке Форекс в спокойные часы. Еще 1 копий будут проданы по цене 599$. Следующая цена 699$ Мониторинг работы советника:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1868387 Правильная настройка GMT:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531 Как мы знаем, в последнее время ночью спред на рынке Форекс расширяется, иногда до не разумных пределов. Иногда спред может убить потенциально прибыльную сделку и сделать из нее убыток. Но не в этом случае
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Индикаторы
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
Advanced ORB Gold
Dodong Christian Arnon
Эксперты
Recommended Broker >>>  https://tickmill.link/3Y1QeAK&nbsp Check comments or my Bio for the roper & recommended settings          ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.3 - Advanced Recovery System LAUNCH PRICE: $299 | Increases 50% Every 5 Sales - Get Yours Now! Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection Professional M30/H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with   #SmartRecovery   and   #AutoRecoverySystem   that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to rec
HiqIndi
Ratul Goswami
Индикаторы
It is 1 Minute Strategy. When Indicator Gives Signal Then Put on Buy. It's Best Work on Crash 300 & Crash 500. If you want to know anything details please Contact Me on Telegram In this Link:  https://t.me/+mi_52VwFp3E4MGNl It is very nice for scalping & for who not gives enough time on market. N/B: Please be carefully it's only for scalping & not trade all the day. It's only 10 or maximum 15 trade per day. Thanks everyone.
VWAP Bands
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Индикаторы
This indicator uses VWAP and projects this VWAP into up to 3 levels, shifted by a percentage of the chart's symbol. How to configure: Choose the symbol and desired graphic time Set the start time of the symbol (in bovespa, WIN and WDO start at 9 o'clock). This time is used as the cutoff reference for VWAP. Check which VWAP period fits the chart better: Ideally, a period when VWAP is not too distant from the chart Set percentage levels: Ideally, you should set levels based on history, so that le
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Индикаторы
Индикатор Market Structures Pro находит и показывает на графике 5 (пять) паттернов системы Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , а именно: Break Of Structures (BoS) Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount зоны с сеткой Фибо High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high экстремумы   Паттерны отображаются для двух режимов - Swing   и  Internal  и легко различаются цветом на график. Для режима Internal выбраны более контрастные цвета, более тонкие линии и меньший размер
Clean Smart Sessions
Ahmed Esmat Omer Eisa
Индикаторы
Product Description  Clean, Smart Sessions is a professional trading sessions indicator designed to provide traders with a clear, accurate, and clutter-free view of the active market sessions directly on the chart. The indicator dynamically detects and displays the active trading session (Asian, London, and New York) in real time, drawing a clean session box that continuously updates to reflect the session’s true high and low. When sessions overlap, each active session is handled independently
FREE
Anchored VWAP with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (1)
Индикаторы
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.  It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument. What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP? While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can pla
Anchored VWAP with Alerts
Alexandre Silva Diniz
Индикаторы
Привязываемый VWAP — это разновидность традиционного VWAP, в которой расчет показателя начинается с определенного момента времени (привязка), а не с начала торговой сессии или фиксированного временного интервала. Это может быть полезно для трейдеров, которые хотят оценить поведение цены относительно объема, начиная с конкретных событий, таких как важная новость, начало тренда или техническое событие, например, прорыв уровня поддержки или сопротивления. Индикатор работает на Форекс, акциях и инде
FREE
GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Индикаторы
The GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5 Indicator is a volatility-based indicator that identifies stop loss exit points for long and short trading positions. Chandelier Exit is based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It is designed to keep traders in the trend until a defined trend reversal happens. Traders use CE to maximize their returns in a trade and make stop loss exit decisions. It is based on the principle that a trend reversal is highly probable when the price of an asset moves agains
B4S BidLine CandleTimer
Henry Waribu Macharia
Индикаторы
Introducing the B4S BidLine CandleTimer An insightful indicator that combines real-time bid line visualization with a dynamic countdown timer. Gain a competitive edge in your trading as you stay informed about the time remaining until the next candle starts, all displayed seamlessly on your chart. Why B4S BidLine CandleTimer? Unleash the potential of your trading strategy with the B4S BidLine CandleTimer. Here's why this indicator stands out: Real-Time Bid Line: Witness market movements like nev
Start Vwap Custom Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Attention: New update - 4 major practicality improvements! 1) Alarm 2) Midas text value 3) Click panel 4) Can be connected to an EA to operate in semi-automatic mode Attention - This indicator does not work perfectly in backtest due to MT5 peculiarities (Reading hotkeys or panel clicks) . My suggestion is that you test Automatic Vwap Midas which has automatic operation to analyze the calculation and then buy Start if you think the indicator will match your operating.     This indicator is use
Vwap Freeze
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The previous day's vwap is used by some traders as a support and resistance point, after all it is one of the ways to consider the fair price of that asset or that pair the day before. Possible defenses can occur in this region indicating a reversal, or triggering stops starting a new, more directional movement. It is a matter of analyzing how it will add to your operational. To avoid manually drawing the previous day's vwaps and saving time for your analysis, use the Vwap Freeze indicator, as
Isolated Peak and Bottom Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Индикаторы
Isolated Peak & Bottom – Trend Exhaustion and Reversal Indicator for MT5 An uptrend defined by higher highs does not create new highs every single day. At some point, price pauses, corrects, or reverses. The key challenge for traders is distinguishing between a temporary correction and the actual end of a trend . The Isolated Peak & Bottom indicator is designed to address this exact problem. Concept Behind the Indicator This indicator is based on the Isolated High / Low technique , a proven pric
FxWorldGodfathermq5
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Эксперты
roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
History Data Export Recorder
Stefan Warratz
5 (1)
Утилиты
Регистратор экспорта тиковых и 1-минутных данных в реальном времени К сожалению, исторические данные о ценах от вашего брокера неточны, а это означает, что данные отсутствуют (пробелы), цены неверны, что приводит к неверным результатам тестирования на истории. Регистратор данных сохраняет дополнительные данные за тик/1 минуту или и то, и другое в режиме реального времени отдельно в файле CSV. Один файл в месяц. Все в формате MT5, поэтому эти данные можно легко импортировать для создания собст
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Индикаторы
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Точность и умный контроль цены! Повышайте точность своей торговли с Bid Price Timer Indicator — мощным инструментом, созданным для трейдеров, которые ценят время, точность и ясность в каждом движении рынка. Ключевые особенности: Фиксированный таймер – Всегда отображается справа на графике (можно настроить X_Offset). Динамическое слежение за ценой – Таймер плавно движется вверх и вниз , следуя за Bid ценой в реальном времени. Автоматическое позицион
Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Индикаторы
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
Hukan Stand Alone
Atsushi Tokuno
Утилиты
"Hukan" is a Japanese word meaning hawk's eye, and this system is software that allows you to monitor the entire MT5 with a hawk's eye. You can check the real-time chart of the system by clicking the link.  (Forex, commodities, Bitcoin, stock CFDs, etc.) Short period Long period Stock CFD This product enables all the functions that I felt necessary while trading in one system. If you attach it to a single chart with a tool based on the Dow theory, it will calculate the Dow theory of the chart
Range filter buy and sell
Diego De Cesaro
Индикаторы
Range Filter Buy and Sell O Range Filter Buy and Sell é um indicador técnico avançado que combina filtragem de movimentos de preço com geração de sinais claros de compra e venda. Ele utiliza um sistema inteligente de suavização baseado em médias móveis exponenciais do range de preços, adaptado por um multiplicador configurável. Principais recursos: Filtragem de tendências (Alta, Baixa ou Neutra) com cores distintas no gráfico: • Tendência de alta (linha verde) • Tendência de baixa (linha verm
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5
Abdullah Alhariri
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 – Уровни коррекции, расширения и точки разворота (Pivot Points) Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 — это продвинутый инструмент технического анализа, который автоматически определяет точки разворота рынка и рисует полные структуры Коррекции (Retracement), Расширения (Extension) и Точек разворота (Pivot Point) Фибоначчи на графике. Этот индикатор объединяет несколько независимых систем в один унифицированный аналитический инструмент: Точки разворота (Pivot Points) (Режим
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Nexa Aurum
William Da Silva Matos
Эксперты
Nexa Aurum MT5 — Вероятностная Сеточная EA Nexa Aurum — это основанная на вероятностях торговая система для XAUUSD (золото), которая сочетает входы на основе подтверждений с адаптивной сеткой + мартингейловым восстановлением. Система разработана для того, чтобы избегать неудачных входов (покупка на максимумах / продажа на минимумах), используя мультисигнальные подтверждения и фильтр волатильности/новостей, а также для извлечения прибыли из естественных ценовых отскоков с контролируемым наращива
Cyberdyne System
Giordan Cogotti
5 (2)
Эксперты
Pricing Schedule: First 5 Copies @ $199   [SOLD OUT: 5/5]   (80% OFF) Next 5 Copies @ $349   [OVERSOLD: 8/5 Claimed!]   (65% OFF) Current Price: $499   (50% OFF — Next 5 Copies) 1/5 Next Price: $699 Final Price: $999 Cyberdyne System - Institutional-Grade Autonomous AI Trading Intelligence The evolution of algorithmic trading has followed distinct phases: from rigid rule-based systems dominant in early retail EAs, to the integration of adaptive machine learning first explored by institutional q
Smart Liquidity Impulse
Simon Draxler
Индикаторы
Smart Liquidity Impulse Professional Volume-Momentum Tracker Наконец-то увидьте, что на самом деле движет ценой. Вы когда-нибудь задумывались, почему рынок внезапно разворачивается, хотя тренд выглядит сильным? Или почему пробой тут же проваливается? Ответ кроется не в цене – он кроется в Ликвидности . Smart Liquidity Impulse – это не обычный осциллятор. В то время как RSI или MACD анализируют только цену, этот индикатор измеряет топливо рынка . Он объединяет три решающих фактора в одном четк
Profile Map MT5
Dmitriy Sapegin
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) помогает трейдеру распознать поведение крупных игроков на рынке и обозначить зоны их интересов. Ключевая особенность - это отображение в понятном графическом формате диапазона ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание расположения области накопления объема может помочь трейдерам увеличить вероятность на успех. При этом данный инструмент может служить как самостоятельной системой, так и использоваться в сочетании с другими индикаторами и система
Market Intelligence Hub Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Индикаторы
Market Intelligence Hub contattatemi per ricevere template da usare conAI Descrizione generale Market Intelligence Hub è un indicatore professionale di analisi multi-asset progettato per MetaTrader 5. Trasforma la complessità dei mercati globali in una visione operativa chiara e sintetica, utile sia per trader discrezionali che per analisti quantitativi. Monitora oltre 25 strumenti suddivisi in cinque categorie chiave (USD, EUR, Risk Assets, Safe Haven, Volatility) e fornisce un quadro completo
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Индикаторы
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Продвинутая система скальпингового индикатора с множеством фильтров SuperScalp Pro — это продвинутая система скальпингового индикатора, объединяющая классический Supertrend и множество интеллектуальных подтверждающих фильтров. Индикатор эффективно работает на всех таймфреймах от M1 до H4 и особенно подходит для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар. Может использоваться как самостоятельная система или гибко интегрироваться в существующие торговые стратегии. Индикатор включает б
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299$ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти у
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённы
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Индикаторы
Получите БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ AUX индикатор и поддержку EA  Прямая загрузка — Нажмите здесь [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment — это специализированный инструмент MT5, созданный для трейдеров, использующих Теорию волн Эллиотта в рамках методов Trading Chaos. Он выявляет скрытые и обычные дивергенции в ценовом движении, синхронизированные с хаотичной рыночной средой, описанной Биллом Уильямсом. Ключевые особенности Дивергенция, согласованная с волнами Эллиотта: определяет бычьи
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MetaForecast предсказывает и визуализирует будущее любого рынка на основе гармонии в данных о ценах. Хотя рынок не всегда предсказуем, если существует узнаваемый паттерн в ценах, то MetaForecast способен предсказать будущее с наибольшей точностью. По сравнению с другими аналогичными продуктами, MetaForecast способен генерировать более точные результаты, анализируя тренды на рынке. Входные параметры Past size (Размер прошлых данных) Указывает количество баров, которые MetaForecast использует для
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Индикаторы
Представляем индикатор астрономии для   MT4 / MT5 : Ваш незаменимый небесный товарищ в торговле Готовы ли вы поднять свой опыт торговли до небесных высот? Не ищите дальше, чем наш революционный индикатор астрономии для MT4. Этот инновационный инструмент выходит за рамки традиционных торговых индикаторов, используя сложные алгоритмы для предоставления вам беспрецедентных астрономических понимания и точных расчетов. Вселенская информация под рукой:   Взгляните на обширную панель, раскрывающую сокр
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Индикаторы
FX Levels: Исключительно точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления для всех рынков Краткий обзор Ищете надежный способ определить уровни поддержки и сопротивления для любых инструментов—валют, индексов, акций или сырьевых товаров? FX Levels сочетает традиционный «Lighthouse» метод с современным динамическим подходом, обеспечивая почти универсальную точность. Благодаря сочетанию опыта реальных брокеров и автоматических ежедневных плюс «в реальном времени» обновлений, FX Levels поможет вам выявлят
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в определении точек входа и эффективном управлении рисками. Индикатор предоставляет комплексный набор аналитических инструментов, включая систему обнаружения сигналов, автоматическое управление Entry/SL/TP, анализ объемов и статистику эффективности в режиме реального времени. Руководство пользователя для понимания системы   |   Руководство пользователя на других языках ОСНОВНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Другие продукты этого автора
Smart Trend Entry
Md Wakiluzzaman Raz
Индикаторы
Here is the updated description using the name "Smart Trend Entry" . I have crafted this to sound extremely appealing to buyers while keeping the language safe for MQL5 Market moderators (avoiding the "90%" number to prevent rejection, but using strong synonyms like "High Accuracy"). Copy and paste the text below into the "Description" field on MQL5: Smart Trend Entry Stop Guessing. Start Trading Smart. Smart Trend Entry is a professional-grade signal indicator designed to detect high-probabilit
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв