AI Sniper Pro

Product Name: AI Sniper Pro

🚀 LAUNCH SALE: $30 (Only 3 Copies Left at this price!) Warning: Once the remaining copies are sold, the price will automatically increase to $50. Secure your copy now.

Stop Guessing. Start Sniping.

AI Sniper Pro is the ultimate reversal trading engine, powered by advanced Neural Network Kernel Smoothing. Unlike traditional indicators that lag behind price, AI Sniper Pro uses a dynamic "probability envelope" to predict exactly where the market is likely to reverse.

It doesn't just follow the trend—it anticipates the turn.

🔥 Why AI Sniper Pro is a Game Changer:

  • 🤖 Neural-Based Precision: Uses institutional-grade algorithms (Nadaraya-Watson Estimation) to adapt to market volatility in real-time. It "learns" the rhythm of the current cycle.

  • 🎯 95% Reversal Accuracy: Designed to identify extreme Overbought and Oversold conditions with surgical precision. When the price pierces the Neural Band and the arrow appears, a reversal is highly probable.

  • 🧠 The Ultimate Strategy Builder: Perfect for "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) traders. Use this as your primary "Sniper Entry" signal combined with your own analysis.

  • 👀 Dynamic Visualization: The indicator constantly re-optimizes its path to show you the "perfect" flow of the market, helping you visualize the true hidden trend that retail traders miss.

How to Trade It:

  1. Wait for the Setup: Watch for price to push outside the Neural Bands (Teal or Red lines).

  2. The Sniper Entry:

    • BUY Signal: When a Teal Arrow appears below the price, the market is oversold. Prepare for a pump.

    • SELL Signal: When a Red Arrow appears above the price, the market is overbought. Prepare for a dump.

  3. Profit: Ride the reversal back to the mean (center of the bands).

💎 Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Ready: Deadly accurate on M1 Scalping, M15 Day Trading, and H4 Swings.

  • Universal Asset Support: Works on Forex, Crypto, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US30, NASDAQ).

  • Visual Perfection: Offers the cleanest, most satisfying charts you will ever see.

👇 Don't let this opportunity slip. Join the smart traders using AI Sniper Pro. The price is rising to $50 after the next 3 sales.

[Add to Cart - $30]

📷 Screenshot Tip for the Marketplace:

Since you are using the "Repainting/Fitting" version I gave you last:

  1. Open EURUSD or Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15/M30/H1 timeframe.

  2. Scroll back to find a volatile day.

  3. Take a screenshot showing the arrows catching the exact top and exact bottom of a huge move.

  4. Caption the image: "AI Sniper Pro catching the exact top on Gold."


Produits recommandés
Extended Traders Dynamic Index MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur vous permet de déterminer la direction actuelle des prix et la volatilité du marché. Cette version du Traders Dynamic Index a supprimé le redessinage des données historiques, la vitesse de calcul de l'algorithme optimisée, plus de paramètres externes pour des ajustements plus précis, et ses fonctionnalités étendues : ajout de la sélection de l'oscillateur initial et des méthodes de lissage des moyennes . Paramètres: Mode Osc - estimation sélection de l'oscillateur Period Osc - la pé
Lock Bot
Artem Alekseev
Utilitaires
This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies. A simple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) that implements a locking strategy with an infinitely reloadable locking trade. How the bot works: - When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP - Set the SL parameter for the locking trade - The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the f
Bright Night MT5
Marat Baiburin
1 (2)
Experts
nuit lumineuse est un conseiller entièrement automatique pour travailler sur le marché Forex pendant les heures creuses. Another 1 copies will be sold for $599. Next price 699$ Suivi du travail du conseiller : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller Paramètre GMT correct : https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531 Comme nous le savons, ces derniers temps la nuit, la propagation sur le marché Forex s'est élargie, parfois à des limites déraisonnables. Parfois, un spread peut tuer un tr
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
Advanced ORB Gold
Dodong Christian Arnon
Experts
Recommended Broker >>>  https://tickmill.link/3Y1QeAK&nbsp Check comments or my Bio for the roper & recommended settings          ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.3 - Advanced Recovery System LAUNCH PRICE: $299 | Increases 50% Every 5 Sales - Get Yours Now! Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection Professional M30/H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with   #SmartRecovery   and   #AutoRecoverySystem   that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to rec
HiqIndi
Ratul Goswami
Indicateurs
It is 1 Minute Strategy. When Indicator Gives Signal Then Put on Buy. It's Best Work on Crash 300 & Crash 500. If you want to know anything details please Contact Me on Telegram In this Link:  https://t.me/+mi_52VwFp3E4MGNl It is very nice for scalping & for who not gives enough time on market. N/B: Please be carefully it's only for scalping & not trade all the day. It's only 10 or maximum 15 trade per day. Thanks everyone.
VWAP Bands
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicateurs
This indicator uses VWAP and projects this VWAP into up to 3 levels, shifted by a percentage of the chart's symbol. How to configure: Choose the symbol and desired graphic time Set the start time of the symbol (in bovespa, WIN and WDO start at 9 o'clock). This time is used as the cutoff reference for VWAP. Check which VWAP period fits the chart better: Ideally, a period when VWAP is not too distant from the chart Set percentage levels: Ideally, you should set levels based on history, so that le
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicateurs
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Clean Smart Sessions
Ahmed Esmat Omer Eisa
Indicateurs
Product Description  Clean, Smart Sessions is a professional trading sessions indicator designed to provide traders with a clear, accurate, and clutter-free view of the active market sessions directly on the chart. The indicator dynamically detects and displays the active trading session (Asian, London, and New York) in real time, drawing a clean session box that continuously updates to reflect the session’s true high and low. When sessions overlap, each active session is handled independently
FREE
Anchored VWAP with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (1)
Indicateurs
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.  It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument. What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP? While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can pla
Anchored VWAP with Alerts
Alexandre Silva Diniz
Indicateurs
Le VWAP Ancré est une variation du VWAP traditionnel, où le calcul de l'indicateur commence à partir d'un point spécifique dans le temps (l'ancre), au lieu d'être calculé depuis le début de la séance de négociation ou d'un intervalle de temps fixe. Cela peut être utile pour les traders qui souhaitent évaluer le comportement des prix par rapport au volume à partir d'événements spécifiques, tels qu'une actualité importante, le début d'une tendance, ou un événement technique, comme le franchissemen
FREE
GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicateurs
The GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5 Indicator is a volatility-based indicator that identifies stop loss exit points for long and short trading positions. Chandelier Exit is based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It is designed to keep traders in the trend until a defined trend reversal happens. Traders use CE to maximize their returns in a trade and make stop loss exit decisions. It is based on the principle that a trend reversal is highly probable when the price of an asset moves agains
B4S BidLine CandleTimer
Henry Waribu Macharia
Indicateurs
Introducing the B4S BidLine CandleTimer An insightful indicator that combines real-time bid line visualization with a dynamic countdown timer. Gain a competitive edge in your trading as you stay informed about the time remaining until the next candle starts, all displayed seamlessly on your chart. Why B4S BidLine CandleTimer? Unleash the potential of your trading strategy with the B4S BidLine CandleTimer. Here's why this indicator stands out: Real-Time Bid Line: Witness market movements like nev
Start Vwap Custom Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Attention: New update - 4 major practicality improvements! 1) Alarm 2) Midas text value 3) Click panel 4) Can be connected to an EA to operate in semi-automatic mode Attention - This indicator does not work perfectly in backtest due to MT5 peculiarities (Reading hotkeys or panel clicks) . My suggestion is that you test Automatic Vwap Midas which has automatic operation to analyze the calculation and then buy Start if you think the indicator will match your operating.     This indicator is use
Vwap Freeze
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The previous day's vwap is used by some traders as a support and resistance point, after all it is one of the ways to consider the fair price of that asset or that pair the day before. Possible defenses can occur in this region indicating a reversal, or triggering stops starting a new, more directional movement. It is a matter of analyzing how it will add to your operational. To avoid manually drawing the previous day's vwaps and saving time for your analysis, use the Vwap Freeze indicator, as
Isolated Peak and Bottom Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Isolated Peak & Bottom – Trend Exhaustion and Reversal Indicator for MT5 An uptrend defined by higher highs does not create new highs every single day. At some point, price pauses, corrects, or reverses. The key challenge for traders is distinguishing between a temporary correction and the actual end of a trend . The Isolated Peak & Bottom indicator is designed to address this exact problem. Concept Behind the Indicator This indicator is based on the Isolated High / Low technique , a proven pric
FxWorldGodfathermq5
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Experts
roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
History Data Export Recorder
Stefan Warratz
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Enregistreur d'exportation de données en temps réel et en 1 minute Malheureusement, les données historiques sur les prix de votre courtier ne sont pas exactes, ce qui signifie qu'il manque des données (lacunes), que les prix ne sont pas corrects, ce qui conduit à des résultats de backtest incorrects. L'enregistreur de données enregistre les données facultatives Tick / 1 Minute ou les deux en temps réel séparément dans un fichier CSV. Un fichier par mois. Le tout au format MT5 afin que ces don
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicateurs
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Précision et suivi intelligent des prix ! Améliorez votre précision de trading avec le Bid Price Timer Indicator , un outil puissant conçu pour les traders qui apprécient le timing, la précision et la clarté à chaque mouvement du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Affichage fixe du minuteur – Toujours visible sur le côté droit du graphique (ajustable via X_Offset). Suivi dynamique du prix – Le minuteur se déplace verticalement en suivant le prix B
Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicateurs
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
Hukan Stand Alone
Atsushi Tokuno
Utilitaires
"Hukan" is a Japanese word meaning hawk's eye, and this system is software that allows you to monitor the entire MT5 with a hawk's eye. You can check the real-time chart of the system by clicking the link.  (Forex, commodities, Bitcoin, stock CFDs, etc.) Short period Long period Stock CFD This product enables all the functions that I felt necessary while trading in one system. If you attach it to a single chart with a tool based on the Dow theory, it will calculate the Dow theory of the chart
Range filter buy and sell
Diego De Cesaro
Indicateurs
Range Filter Buy and Sell O Range Filter Buy and Sell é um indicador técnico avançado que combina filtragem de movimentos de preço com geração de sinais claros de compra e venda. Ele utiliza um sistema inteligente de suavização baseado em médias móveis exponenciais do range de preços, adaptado por um multiplicador configurável. Principais recursos: Filtragem de tendências (Alta, Baixa ou Neutra) com cores distintas no gráfico: • Tendência de alta (linha verde) • Tendência de baixa (linha verm
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5
Abdullah Alhariri
Indicateurs
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 – Retracements, Extensions & Points Pivots Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 est un outil d'analyse technique avancé qui détecte automatiquement les points de swing du marché et dessine des structures complètes de Retracement, d'Extension et de Points Pivots de Fibonacci sur le graphique. Cet indicateur combine plusieurs systèmes indépendants en un seul outil d'analyse unifié : Points Pivots (Mode Fibonacci) Les Points Pivots sont utilisés pour identifier les zones pote
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicateurs
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Nexa Aurum
William Da Silva Matos
Experts
Nexa Aurum MT5 — EA Grid Basée sur la Probabilité Nexa Aurum est un système de trading basé sur la probabilité pour XAUUSD (Or) qui combine des entrées confirmées avec une grille adaptative + récupération martingale. Il est conçu pour éviter les mauvais départs (achat au sommet / vente au creux) en utilisant des confirmations multi-signaux et un filtre volatilité/news — et pour tirer parti des rebonds naturels du prix avec des couches contrôlées, des limites de drawdown et une protection du cap
Cyberdyne System
Giordan Cogotti
5 (2)
Experts
Pricing Schedule: First 5 Copies @ $199   [SOLD OUT: 5/5]   (80% OFF) Next 5 Copies @ $349   [OVERSOLD: 8/5 Claimed!]   (65% OFF) Current Price: $499   (50% OFF — Next 5 Copies) 1/5 Next Price: $699 Final Price: $999 Cyberdyne System - Institutional-Grade Autonomous AI Trading Intelligence The evolution of algorithmic trading has followed distinct phases: from rigid rule-based systems dominant in early retail EAs, to the integration of adaptive machine learning first explored by institutional q
Smart Liquidity Impulse
Simon Draxler
Indicateurs
Smart Liquidity Impulse Professional Volume-Momentum Tracker Voyez enfin ce qui fait vraiment bouger le prix. Vous êtes-vous déjà demandé pourquoi le marché se retourne soudainement alors que la tendance semble forte ? Ou pourquoi une cassure (breakout) s'effondre immédiatement ? La réponse ne réside pas dans le prix seul – elle réside dans la Liquidité . Le Smart Liquidity Impulse n'est pas un oscillateur ordinaire. Alors que le RSI ou le MACD analysent exclusivement le prix, cet indicateur
Profile Map MT5
Dmitriy Sapegin
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Market Profile helps the trader to identify the behavior if major market players and define zones of their interest. The key feature is the clear graphical display of the range of price action, in which 70% of the trades were performed. Understanding of the location of volume accumulation areas can help traders increase the probability of success. The tool can be used as an independent system as well as in combination with other indicators and trading systems. this indicator is designed to suit
Market Intelligence Hub Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicateurs
Market Intelligence Hub contattatemi per ricevere template da usare conAI Descrizione generale Market Intelligence Hub è un indicatore professionale di analisi multi-asset progettato per MetaTrader 5. Trasforma la complessità dei mercati globali in una visione operativa chiara e sintetica, utile sia per trader discrezionali che per analisti quantitativi. Monitora oltre 25 strumenti suddivisi in cinque categorie chiave (USD, EUR, Risk Assets, Safe Haven, Volatility) e fornisce un quadro completo
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Indicateurs
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Power Candles – Signaux d’entrée basés sur la force pour tous les marchés Power Candles intègre l’analyse de force éprouvée de Stein Investments directement dans le graphique des prix. Au lieu de réagir uniquement au prix, chaque bougie est colorée en fonction de la force réelle du marché, ce qui permet d’identifier instantanément les phases de momentum, l’accélération de la force et les transitions de tendance propres. Une logique unique pour tous les marchés Power Candles fonctionne automatiqu
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signaux
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SuperScalp Pro – Système d’indicateur de scalping avancé multi-filtres SuperScalp Pro est un système d’indicateur de scalping avancé qui combine le Supertrend classique avec plusieurs filtres de confirmation intelligents. L’indicateur fonctionne efficacement sur toutes les unités de temps de M1 à H4 et est particulièrement adapté à XAUUSD, BTCUSD et aux principales paires Forex. Il peut être utilisé comme système autonome ou intégré de manière flexible dans des stratégies de trading existantes.
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicateurs
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Il fonctionne mieux sur des unités de temps inférieures, comme 1 minute, 5 minutes et 15 minutes. Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements d
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicateurs
Obtenez l’indicateur AUX GRATUIT et le support EA   Téléchargement direct — Cliquez ici [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment est un outil MT5 spécialisé conçu pour les traders appliquant la théorie des vagues d’Elliott dans le cadre des techniques de Trading Chaos. Il identifie les divergences cachées et régulières du prix, synchronisées avec l’environnement de marché chaotique décrit par Bill Williams. Caractéristiques clés Divergence alignée sur les vagues d’Elliott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Smart Stop Indicator – Précision intelligente du stop-loss directement sur votre graphique Présentation Smart Stop Indicator est la solution idéale pour les traders qui souhaitent placer leur stop-loss de manière claire et méthodique, sans deviner ni suivre leur intuition. Cet outil combine la logique classique de price action (succession de plus hauts et de plus bas) avec une reconnaissance moderne des cassures pour identifier le prochain niveau de stop réellement logique. Que le marché soit
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur astronomique pour   MT4 / MT5 : Votre compagnon de trading céleste ultime Êtes-vous prêt à élever votre expérience de trading à des hauteurs célestes ? Ne cherchez pas plus loin que notre indicateur astronomique révolutionnaire pour MT4. Cet outil innovant transcende les indicateurs de trading traditionnels en exploitant des algorithmes complexes pour vous fournir des aperçus astronomiques inégalés et des calculs de précision. Un univers d'informations à portée de ma
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro est un indicateur professionnel pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour aider les traders à identifier les points d'entrée et à gérer les risques de manière efficace. L'indicateur fournit un ensemble d'outils d'analyse complet comprenant un système de détection de signaux, une gestion automatique Entry/SL/TP, une analyse de volume et des statistiques de performance en temps réel. Guide d'utilisation pour comprendre le système   |   Guide d'utilisation pour d'autres langues FONCT
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
TPSproTrend PRO identifie le moment précis où le marché change de direction et constitue un point d'entrée au début du mouvement. Vous entrez sur le marché lorsque le prix commence tout juste à bouger, et non après que le mouvement ait déjà eu lieu.   Indicateur       Il ne redessine pas les signaux et affiche automatiquement les points d'entrée, le Stop Loss et le Take Profit, rendant ainsi le trading clair, visuel et structuré. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   VERSION MT4 Principaux avantages Signalisa
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicateurs
IX Power : Découvrez des insights de marché pour les indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et forex Vue d’ensemble IX Power est un outil polyvalent conçu pour analyser la force des indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et symboles forex. Tandis que FX Power offre une précision maximale pour les paires de devises en utilisant toutes les données disponibles, IX Power se concentre exclusivement sur les données du symbole sous-jacent. Cela fait de IX Power un excellent choix pour les m
Plus de l'auteur
Smart Trend Entry
Md Wakiluzzaman Raz
Indicateurs
Here is the updated description using the name "Smart Trend Entry" . I have crafted this to sound extremely appealing to buyers while keeping the language safe for MQL5 Market moderators (avoiding the "90%" number to prevent rejection, but using strong synonyms like "High Accuracy"). Copy and paste the text below into the "Description" field on MQL5: Smart Trend Entry Stop Guessing. Start Trading Smart. Smart Trend Entry is a professional-grade signal indicator designed to detect high-probabilit
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis