Happy Koala

Overview

Happy Koala indicator uses two sets of averages—a Short-term BBI (derived from 4 fast moving averages) and a Long-term BBI (derived from 4 slow moving averages). It color-codes these lines based on whether the price is above or below them and plots entry arrows when the short-term trend crosses the long-term trend.

 

Key Functions

  • Dual-Band BBI Calculation: This logic creates a "smoothed" trendline that is more stable than a single moving average.
  • Dynamic Color Switching:
The indicator uses two buffers for each BBI line (Blue for Bullish, Red for Bearish).
If Close > BBI, the line turns Blue.
If Close < BBI, the line turns Red.

 

  • Crossover Signal Logic:

Buy Arrow (Blue): Triggered when the Short BBI crosses above the Long BBI, provided the current price is also above the Short BBI.
Sell Arrow (Red): Triggered when the Short BBI crosses below the Long BBI, provided the current price is also below the Short BBI.
Arrows are offset by 20 points from the High/Low to remain visible on the chart.


Support

    If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.

     


    Рекомендуем также
    LDS Scalper
    Justice Chinemelum Clement
    Индикаторы
    PLEASE LEAVE US A 5-STAR REVIEW   LDS Scalper User Manual+ Extra LDS CSDIF INDICATOR + Training Videos   ABOUT LDS SCALPER INDICATOR STRATEGY Built on  15+ years of trading experience. LDS Scalper is a very powerful  trading indicator for scalping strategy, returns very high accuracy rate in forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. This indicator displays arrow signals based on price action information with high accuracy. The LDS Scalper Indicator strategy when applied can turn a ne
    Happy Jaguar
    Pui Yan Leung
    Индикаторы
    Overview Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.   Key Functions Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action. Trend Logic: Unlike st
    BinaryScalping
    Andrey Spiridonov
    Индикаторы
    BinaryScalping - профессиональный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами и скальпинга. Алгоритм работы индикатора основан на расчете опорных точек ( Pivot) для каждого временного периода отдельно, анализируется расположение цены торгового инструмента относительно опорных точек и вычисляется вероятность совершения торговой операции. В индикатор встроен фильтр торговых сигналов по глобальному тренду. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом и работает с любым торговым инструментом. На графике
    Quantum Pulse EA
    Jingzhi Wang
    Эксперты
    Unlock Your Trading Potential with Quantum Pulse EA  This automated trading system is designed to carry out "pullback" trades, with a specific focus on non-trending pairs like AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is programmed to recognize important support and resistance levels in the Forex market, with an emphasis on price reversals after notable price movements in different directions. By utilizing Moving Averages and Average True Range, the Expert Advisor is able to identify the best entry points for pullb
    Limitless MT4
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    Индикаторы
    Limitless MT4    - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT4 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему    Limitless MT4 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигн
    King Binary Magnet Indicator
    Md Meraz Mahmud
    Индикаторы
    This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
    ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
    Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
    Индикаторы
    This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
    Towers
    Yvan Musatov
    Индикаторы
    Towers -  Индикатор тренда, показывает сигналы, можно использовать с оптимальным коэффициентом риска. В расчетах использует надежные алгоритмы. Показывает благоприятные моменты для входа в рынок стрелками, то есть использовать индикатор достаточно просто. Он сочетает в себе несколько фильтров, отображая на графике стрелки входа в рынок. Учитывая это обстоятельство, спекулянт может изучить историю сигналов инструмента и оценить его эффективность. Как видите торговать с таким индикатором легко. До
    Smart Reversal Signal
    Evgeny Belyaev
    3 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Smart Reversal Signal  - это профессиональный индикатор для платформы MT4, разработанный группой профессиональных трейдеров. Этот индикатор подойдет для работы на Forex и на бинарных опционах. Приобретая данный индикатор вы получаете: Отличные сигналы индикатора. Бесплатную поддержку по продукту. Регулярные обновления. Возможность получать сигналы различными способами: алерт, на телефон, по почте. Можно использовать на любом финансовом инструменте(Forex, CFD, опционы) и периоде. Параметры ин
    Forex Uturn Detector Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Индикаторы
    Turn Every Market Reversal Into a Money-Making Opportunity With the U-turn Detector Indicator! Imagine having a tool that visually reveals the exact moment price is about to flip — before the crowd catches on. The U-turn Detector isn’t just another indicator... it's your edge in spotting clean, confident entries and exits in forex. If you've ever been frustrated by fake breakouts, late signals, or messy charts — you're about to fall in love with this tool. URGENT REMINDER: PRICE MAY DOUBLE
    HFT Golden
    Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
    Эксперты
    HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
    Bruces Price Predictor Dashboard
    Bruce Webb
    Индикаторы
    This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator . This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.  I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts *Dashboard Arrow Signals
    Hull Pro MTF Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Индикаторы
    Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
    BSA Indicator
    Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
    Индикаторы
    BSA indicator is a ZigZag based indicator. This indicator is used to find the reversal level of the price. You can use the existing risk ratio and calculation timeframe in the entries by optimizing them according to your usage preference.  In lower time frames, the indicator can repaint. For healthier results, you can detect the least repainting by observing for a while according to the graphic you will apply.
    City Lights
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Индикаторы
    City Lights следит за формированием тренда поможет пользователю определить точки входа. Благодаря этим данным инвестор способен прогнозировать ситуацию, формировать стратегию игры. Именно трендовые сигналы позволяют клиентам брокерских компаний добиваться эффективности использования торговых инструментов и достижения лучшей прибыльности. Верное вычисление текущего тренда – залог успешной торговли активами на валютном рынке. Важно понимать, что торговля никогда не находится в стабильном или цик
    Baba Vanga SS
    Burak Baltaci
    Эксперты
    Baba Vanga Smart Scalper - советник Рекомендуемая пара: XAUUSD Рекомендуемый таймфрейм: M5 / M15 Общие характеристики: Этот советник представляет собой интеллектуального скальперского робота, который выполняет автоматическую торговлю. Благодаря удобному интерфейсу он отображает информацию о вашем счете и данные о прибыльности в режиме реального времени на графике. Ключевые особенности: Управление рисками: автоматический расчет лота на основе баланса вашего счета. Контроль времени:
    The Hurricane Forex Cave indicator
    Paul Nicholas Clevett
    Индикаторы
    The Hurricane Cave Indicator shows different trade areas based on price action. It looks in the past and works out patterns that can enforce support and resistance as targets. When price breaks out of a trade area you can target just inside the next trade area. If you can't see the target just go to a slower time frame, it means the price hasn't been there for a long time. The Hurricane Cave Indicator is designed to be an add on to The Hurricane Forex Indicator also available in the Meta Trader
    FREE
    ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
    Obaida Kusibi
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор предназначен для скальпинга на низких таймфреймах (M1–M15) на волатильных рынках, таких как основные валютные пары (например, EURUSD, GBPUSD). Он генерирует неперерисовывающиеся сигналы на покупку (зеленая стрелка вверх) и продажу (красная стрелка вниз) на основе пересечения экспоненциальных скользящих средних (EMA), подтвержденного импульсом RSI и пересечением MACD, минимизируя ложные сигналы на флетовом рынке. Как использовать: Прикрепите индикатор к графику MT4. Ищите стрелки
    Signal From Level
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для бинарных опционов Этот индикатор разработан специально для торговли бинарными опционами и отлично показывает откаты от уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Сигналы появляются на текущей свече. Красная стрелка, направленная вниз, указывает на потенциальную возможность продажи, а синяя стрелка, направленная вверх, предлагает возможности для покупки. Все, что вам нужно настроить, это цвет сигнальных стрелок. Рекомендуется использовать его на таймфреймах M1-M5,
    Scalping Master M5
    Andrey Kozak
    Индикаторы
    Данный индикатор представляет собой многофункциональный инструмент технического анализа, основанный на сочетании адаптивной экспоненциальной скользящей средней и волатильностных фильтров, рассчитанных по среднему истинному диапазону (ATR). Он построен таким образом, чтобы максимально точно идентифицировать текущее направление движения цены, выделять ключевые участки перелома тенденции и визуализировать потенциальные разворотные зоны. В основе алгоритма лежит динамическое построение трендовой лен
    Pro Trend Lucem
    Lucas Kamau
    Индикаторы
    Trend Indicator This Indicator detects the essential momentum in the market and lets you know when the market has a potential trend Green means we are going higher and Red Means we are going Lower,  You can customise the Line to Any Color.  The alerts come in immediately there is a potential signal Defaults Length : 55 This is the Depth of your averaging calculation. The bigger it is the more noise is filtered.  55 Is the Best Optimum Setting For This Indicator
    Rapture
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Эксперты
    Автоматическая торговая система разработана на основе теории "Комфортного диапазона". Согласно данной теории, график каждого торгового инструмента имеет свой динамически меняющийся диапазон движения.  Навык определения такого диапазона позволяет использовать эту информацию в качестве опережающего индикатора и прогнозировать движение цены в ближайшем будущем. Торговый эксперт Rapture определяет "Комфортный диапазон" торгового инструмента и работает в направлении предполагаемого будущего движения
    PipStartex
    Andrey Kozak
    Индикаторы
    PipStartex - индикатор для скальпинга. Он рисует на графике в виде канала зоны перекупленности/перепроданности цены. А так же рисует желтыми точками на графике моменты выхода цены за пределы канала. Когда цена выходит за пределы этого канала - она всегда стремится вернуться обратно. Зная эту закономерность, каждый трейдер может использовать ее для торговли. Когда цена в зоне перепроданности выходит за пределы канала ниже красной зоны - открываем сделку на покупку. Когда цена в зоне перекупленнос
    Binary Options Momentum Signals
    Majeed Odubela
    Индикаторы
    SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
    Trend Flasher
    Amarnath K M
    Индикаторы
    Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
    BinaryGrail
    Justine Kelechi Ekweh
    Индикаторы
    Great For Binary options. Works on all timeframes. Recommended for M5 timeframe. one candle expiry. Experienced traders can explore. Strategy is based on price action and multi timeframe analysis. Recommended During high volatility sessions, like the London and new York sessions. For the M1(One minute) timeframe, Traders can use four or five candle expiry, this means it can be applied for 4, 5 or more  minutes expiry. For forex traders, I tested the indicator with the JesVersal universal EA:   
    BinaryUniversal
    Andrey Spiridonov
    Индикаторы
    BinaryUniversal - сигнальный индикатор для бинарных опционов и форекс. В своей работе индикатор использует сложный алгоритм генерации сигналов. Прежде чем сформировать сигнал, индикатор анализирует волатильность, свечные модели, важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. В индикаторе есть возможность настроить точность сигналов, что дает возможность применить данный индикатор как для агрессивной, так и для консервативной торговли. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом, работает на любом времен
    Binary Scanner PRO
    Roman Kucher
    Индикаторы
    Новейший индикатор для бинарных опционов. Индикатор ищет крупные рыночные развороты и дает готовые сигналы на несколько свечей вперед. Индикатор также работает на Forex, но изначально был разработан для бинарных опционов. После появления стрелки вы получаете уведомление по электронной почте, уведомление PUSH на телефон или алерт на терминале. Сигналы появляются в начале нового бара. Таймфрейм 1 час. Срок экспирации 2 свечи. Более 75% сигналов закрыты в плюс. Индикатор не перерисовывается, и стре
    Gann Zone Pro
    Kirill Borovskii
    Индикаторы
    Данный индикатор находит и отрисовывает зоны , так сказать места силы, где цена будет разворачиваться. Индикатор может работать на любом графике, любом инструменте, любом таймфрейме. Индикатор имеет два режима. Индикатор оснащен панелью управления с кнопками для удобства и разбит на два режима. Ручной и авто. Ручной режим: Для работы с ручным режимом необходимо нажать кнопку NEW, появится отрезок. Данный отрезок натягиваете на движение и нажимаете кнопку LVL. Отрисовывается уровень. Авто режим:
    ON Trade Numerology Station
    Abdullah Alrai
    Индикаторы
    User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
    F 16 Plane Indicator
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Индикаторы
    Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
    Gold Channel XAUUSD
    Paulo Rocha
    5 (4)
    Индикаторы
    Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
    OrderFlow Absorption
    Chi Sum Poon
    Индикаторы
    OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
    BinaryIndicator
    Andrey Spiridonov
    Индикаторы
    BinaryIndicator - высокоточный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами. Отличные результаты показывает при скальпинге. Основу данного индикатора составляет многофакторный анализ трендовых индикаторов, а также подтверждающих осцилляторов, что в итоге дает повышенную точность сигналов. Преимущества индикатора Повышенная точность сигналов; Показывает отличные результаты при торговле бинарными опционами с временем экспирации от M30 до M1 ; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любым
    Scalping signals M1
    Andrey Kozak
    Индикаторы
    Каждый покупатель индикатора Scalping signals M1 получает в ПОДАРОК полностью автоматического робота, который торгует по сигналам индикатора. Индикатор показывает стрелки – робот может за вас открывать и закрывать сделки по этим сигналам при соблюдении всех настроек и риск-менеджмента. Scalping signals M1 – готовая система входов по тренду для минутных графиков Scalping signals M1 – это индикатор, который превращает график в понятную карту действий: цветной трендовый канал показывает направлени
    The Hurricane Indicator
    Paul Nicholas Clevett
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Currently switched to the 4 hour chart - but use other time frames for confirmation. :-)  I change my main time frame based on the market movement at the time. The Hurricane Forex Indicator is a multi time frame indicator that includes such things as Trade Notifications, Trade Calculator, Momentum Indicator, risk reward and much more. We have a free Trade room for our users as well. Please check out the video for full details of how this indicator works as it has over 15 years worth of developme
    Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    Индикаторы
    Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
    FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль Смещение панели - любое положение на графике Рекомендации
    FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
    FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок. 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль. Смещение панели - любое положение на графике. Рекоменд
    FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx PinBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - во избежание слишком маленьких свечей 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Приб
    Lineverse Trendlines
    Arkady Segal
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Автоматические линии тренда, с push, email и звуковыми оповещениями. Вид линий (цвет, толщина, тип) отражает историю их взаимодействия с ценой: отскок, пробой, отскок после пробоя, количество отскоков, двойной пробой. Оповещения информируют пользователя об этих событиях. Пользователь может редактировать линии (корректировать, перетаскивать, удалять) и настраивать систему линий, не выгружая индикатор. Для полноценного использования индикатора рекомендуется ознакомиться с руководством в 5-минутном
    FFx MACD Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
    FFx Stochastic Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
    FFx RSI Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
    FFx CCI Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
    FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
    FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
    FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
    FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
    FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
    FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
    FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
    FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
    FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
    FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
    THE GRAFF III
    Antonin Skaryd
    Индикаторы
    Торговая система для ручной торговли The [GRAFF] III основана на многочисленных индикаторах MetaTrader (MT4). Собранные вместе, эти индикаторы представляют собой эффективный торговый инструмент. Система включает в себя более 20 различных пользовательских индикаторов, которые были тщательно отобраны и протестированы на длительном историческом периоде. Каждый конкретный индикатор основан на той или иной формуле расчета. Таким образом вся система настроена таким образом, чтобы отсеивать ложные сигн
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Happy Lion
    Pui Yan Leung
    Индикаторы
    Overview Happy Lion  is a Smart Money Zone indicator, it scans historical data to identify specific candlestick patterns, these are the areas where large institutions (banks/hedge funds) leave behind significant "footprints" in the form of unfilled orders. Demand Zones (Bullish): Highlights the last bearish candle before a strong, impulsive upward breakout. Supply Zones (Bearish): Highlights the last bullish candle before a strong, impulsive downward breakout. Automatic Drawing: Once a valid zon
    Happy Jaguar
    Pui Yan Leung
    Индикаторы
    Overview Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.   Key Functions Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action. Trend Logic: Unlike st
    Happy Devil
    Pui Yan Leung
    Индикаторы
    Overview Happy Devil  is an Auto-Fibonacci Retracement Indicator designed to eliminate the subjectivity of manual drawing. It identifies market swings automatically   Key Functions 1. Visual Legend Blue Lines (0.0% & 100.0%): Represent the boundaries of the current price swing. Red Line (61.8%): Highlights the "Golden Ratio," a critical level for trend reversals or retracements. White Lines: Represent the secondary retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 78.6%). Auto-Extend Right: All lines aut
    Happy Peacock
    Pui Yan Leung
    Индикаторы
    Overview Happy Peacock is a sophisticated Currency Strength Meter designed for MT4. It provides a visual dashboard that calculates and displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD) and their associated currency pairs based on historical price movement.   Key Functions The indicator operates by measuring the percentage change of currency pairs over a user-defined lookback bars period. By averaging these movements across multiple pairs, it isolat
    Happy Croc
    Pui Yan Leung
    Индикаторы
    Overview Happy Croc is a trend-following and momentum-based technical indicator, it is built upon the classic Bill Williams Alligator logic and significantly enhanced by adding two critical filters: 200 SMA and Stochastic Oscillator for momentum confirmation. The indicator is designed to identify "crossover" events specifically in the direction of the dominant market trend.   Key Functions Trend Filtering (SMA 200) Acts as a primary gatekeeper for signals: Buy arrows are only permitted when the
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв