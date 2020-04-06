Xau Gme Core

XAU GME CORE PRO v1.00

XAU GME CORE PRO is a professional-grade automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA combines the power of a triple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) trend-following strategy with an optimized RSI momentum filter to capture high-probability trade setups while maintaining strict risk discipline.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15

  • Account Type: Any.

  • Minimum Balance: $500.

Input Parameters

  • Lot Mode: Fixed or Dynamic (based on balance).

  • Max Daily DD: Maximum percentage of daily equity loss allowed.

  • Trend TF: Timeframe for global trend filtering (Default: H4).

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit: Traditional fixed protection in points.

  • Trailing Start/Step: Controls the profit-locking mechanism.

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

XAU GME CORE PRO is a tool designed to assist traders; however, past performance is not indicative of future results. No automated system can guarantee profits. Use this EA at y our own risk.


Рекомендуем также
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Scalper Grid
Sze Yu Ma
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Features Summary   This EA leverages strategies and algorithms of the two popular strategies, scalping and grid trading. After tuning it not only takes advantage of scalper’s high win rate, but also grid system’s high resilience in the case of an unexpected trend.  Phased setup allows you to fine-tune volume, take-profit etc. strategies differently at different level of grid and equity. It also allow the EA to get out of a trending market easily by adjusting the TP target automatically. When Tim
Miser 4
Andrej Nikitin
Эксперты
Miser 4   Miser 4 - внутридневная торговая система, извлекающая прибыль на краткосрочных движениях цены. Советник оптимизирован для нескольких валютных пар. Файлы оптимизированных наборов параметров публикуются в новостях к продукту Ознакомиться со статистикой работы советника для разных брокеров, на разных инструментах можно в разделе  Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader  5. Есть возможность включения мартингейл,  что требует особой осторожности . Параметры Управление рисками: enter allotted funds
Mr Beast Heiken Ashi
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Эксперты
MR BEAST HEIHIN ASHI RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD The Heikin Ashi Strategy is a candlestick analysis technique used by the Expert Advisor to identify trends and make informed decisions in the financial markets. This strategy is based on the interpretation of modified Heikin Ashi candlestick patterns instead of traditional candlesticks. I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using
Lemon Cat Scalper Free
Chun Wan Yeung
2 (1)
Эксперты
Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
FREE
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Эксперты
Советник (SynapseTrader EA) от компании ProfitFXBot предназначен для торговли на рынке Forex именно на GBP/USD, используя умные стратегии для получения стабильной прибыли. Этот бот должен быть включен в 20:00 по нью-йоркскому времени и вручную выключен в 5:00 утра (UTC-5), бот должен быть помещен в темпоральность M1.. В эти часы бот принимает решения на основе анализа рынка, оптимизируя логику для эффективной торговли и максимизации прибыли. Бот будет активирован только в те дни, когда в ранние
Cool Monkey
Sze Yu Ma
4 (1)
Эксперты
Cool Monkey is a fully automatic, highly customizable EA based on Volatility, MACD and RSI to select optimal entry points. It uses a specialized grid structure  to achieve a high winning rate with improved safety. All tests are performed with 99.90% tick data, with simulated spread, execution delay, commission and swap. Trading and optimization experience required if you wish to optimize it. Limited time to buy Cool Monkey for USD30 ! Recommendations: Default settings works on EURUSD M1 chart Cu
SmartGOLDEA
Fu Tak Tin
Эксперты
Это полнофункциональный советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 4, предназначенный для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Для создания долгосрочного пассивного дохода рекомендуется начальный капитал в размере **3000 USD**. **Ключевые функции:** 1.  **Основная торговая функция:**     *   **Сеточная торговая система (Grid Trading)**     *   До 10 уровней сетки     *   Автоматическое закрытие ордера и установка нового при достижении целевой прибыли для каждого уровня 2.  **Функция управления рисками:*
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Эксперты
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Эксперты
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Алгоритм советника определяет свечные фигуры дневных графиков, которые задают направление торговли внутри дня. Торговый эксперт определяет продолжительность нахождение цены в зонах перекупленности/перпроданности и начинает работу в сторону предполагаемого трендового движения. Каждая открываемая позиция имеет жесткие стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. В рынке может находиться только одна активная позиция. Разработка и тестирование советника производились на котировках 99% качества. Советник имеет встроенны
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
AwS Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
AwS Algorithm whit Stocastic:  It is a algorithm system  that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market.                     The system detects the important points and operates the trend o the pulback, you chosse the direction                                                         You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for 
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Keep It Short Simple
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Эксперты
СКАЧАТЬ set-файл для таймфрейма H1 или D1. Set-файлы других клиентов можно найти в папке с файлами в чате личных клиентов. Этот советник разработан специально для торговли по EUR/USD и сеточной стратегии. Математическая сеточная стратегия позволяет оптимизировать торговлю, открывая новые ордера для усреднения прибыли, чтобы серия ордеров закрывалась последовательно с прибылью. Советник имеет мобильную торговую панель для управления функциями автоматической торговли и возможность открывать сдел
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Эксперты
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
Stochastic EA mt
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Эксперты
About the Stochastic Oscillator The Stochastic Oscillator Indicator was developed in the late 1950s by Dr. George Lane . The term stochastic refers to the point of a current price in relation to its price range over a period of time. The stochastic oscillator show 2 lines (Main and Signal line) and s support and resistance level. He is included in Metatrader. The default settings are: K% 5, D% 3 Slowing 3 Trade logic of this forex robot The Stochastic Oscillator EA is a forex robot based on the
SmartDCA Ea
Ionut-danut Cardos
Эксперты
Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with SmartDCA Trader! SmartDCA Trader is your ultimate companion in navigating the dynamic world of Forex trading. Leveraging the highly effective Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, this expert advisor is designed to optimize your trades, minimize risks, and maximize profits—all with precision and simplicity. Why Choose SmartDCA Trader? Powerful DCA Strategy: Automatically adjusts and averages positions during market fluctuations to secure better entry prices
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Эксперты
!! ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ОБНОВИТЕ ДО ПОСЛЕДНЕЙ ВЕРСИИ 2.05 ДЛЯ ЕЩЕ БОЛЕЕ БЫСТРОЙ РАБОТЫ!! УМНОЕ ФИНАНСИРОВАНИЕ HFT ТОЛЬКО ЧТО ПРОШЛО ИСПЫТАНИЕ НА 100К KORTANA FX В ДЕНЬ ОТКРЫТИЯ РЫНКА 29.01.2024 НЕСМОТРЯ НА ТАКУЮ НИЗКУЮ ВОЛАТИЛЬНОСТЬ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ПРОВЕРЬТЕ РАЗДЕЛ СКРИНШОТОВ, Я ТАМ РАЗМЕСТИЛ ДОКАЗАТЕЛЬСТВА ВАЖНО НЕ УПУСТИТЕ ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНУЮ СКИДКУ KORTANA FX %40 ДЛЯ КРИПТОВАЛЮТНЫХ ПЛАТЕЖЕЙ ДО 29.01.2024. Раскройте свой торговый потенциал с помощью Smart Funded HFT EA!   НЕТ НЕОБХОДИМОСТИ В VPS / НЕТ НАСТРОЕК /
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Эксперты
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Эксперты
Советник GOAL TIME основан на понятии времени. Он анализирует изменение цены в зависимости от времени и определяет лучшее время для успешной установки ордера. Этот советник основан на индикаторе, который рисует кривую цены по времени. Эта кривая рассчитывается при помощи алгоритма, который анализирует прошлые данные. После этого советник использует полученную кривую и устанавливает правильный ордер. В случае неправильного выбора задачей советника становится ограничение убытков. После тщательного
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
HFT Evaluation MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
5 (1)
Эксперты
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of only $30 The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market inefficienc
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Эксперты
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Эксперты
OtmScalp EA V1 - AI-робот для скальпинга EUR, золота и BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - Продвинутый AI-робот для скальпинга EUR, золота и BTC Специальное предложение: Только $499 (Обычная цена: $1200 - Скоро повышение!) Почему OtmScalp EA V1 - лучший выбор для трейдеров? Стабильная ежедневная прибыль - Оптимизирован для агрессивного, но контролируемого скальпинга 3 специализированные версии - Для пар EUR, золота (XAU/USD) и биткоина (BTC/USD) Полностью автоматизированная торговля - Работает 24/5 без вмешате
Super Hunter Scalper
Himma Youssef
Эксперты
Super HunterScalper   (Very Fast EA no Graphics) The  Super Hunter Scalper  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses Math Algorithm to detect entries and closing trades. Please to check The version 2.0 of Hamster Pro :    Hamster_PRO_MT4      Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  iLot  // Initial Lot stop_loss take_profit Start_hour  End_hou
Magic Flash
Ho Wai Kee
Эксперты
Magic Flash is going to be a strong investent weapon for you.  Follow your established personal settings.  This EA can be turned into a fast and efficient but relatively high-risk EA,  it can also become a medium or low risk but slower profit.  High growth in a short period of time when in the right market conditions.  But if the market conditions are not right, the "Martingale Stop Loss" function to decisively leave the scene.  This EA is very varied and malleable.  This EA is built on the Sc
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Эксперты
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
С этим продуктом покупают
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (21)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Эксперты
ICMarkets Live Signal: Нажмите здесь Что необходимо для успешной работы с KT Gold Nexus EA? Терпение. Дисциплина. Время. KT Gold Nexus EA основан на реальном торговом подходе, используемом профессиональными трейдерами и частными управляющими фондами. Его сила заключается не в краткосрочных эмоциях, а в долгосрочной стабильности. Этот советник предназначен для торговли на дистанции. Рекомендуется использовать его не менее одного года, чтобы раскрыть его реальный потенциал. Как и в профессиональн
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Jesko EA  Jesko — это особый торговый советник , созданный на основе проверенной стратегии, которая оптимизировалась и тестировалась в течение многих лет. Он был протестирован на реальных счетах и показал себя как прибыльное и низкорисковое решение . Теперь мы решили сделать его доступным для всех. Signal live       Четыре месяца реального счета  Простая установка  Работает у любого брокера (рекомендуется ECN)  Минимальный депозит: 100$ 1,5 мин.: Золото Для тестирования: убедитесь, что на график
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (3)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Эксперты
С оветник MT4 для торговли золотом  Gold Emperor EA полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller   Gold Emperor EA  – это автоматизированный торговый советник (эксперт), разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Он предназначен для максимизации прибыли и минимизации рисков при торговле этим волатильным активом. Ключевые особенности: Специализация на золоте: Советник разработан с учетом специфически
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING — полностью автоматическая многопарная торговая система — очень безопасная и с устойчивым ростом. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник действительно является одной из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время — он совершает около 70–100 сделок в месяц. Загрузите набор файлов советника для тестирования и торговли: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Особенност
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.77 (31)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Представь те, что у вас есть опытный трейдер, который каждый день следит за рынком, ждёт, когда цена прорвёт важный уровень, и мгновенно открывает сделку. Именно это и делает этот советник. Он не гадает, а действует — только когда рынок даёт чёткий сигнал. Пробой — и вперёд, с чётким планом по стопу и цели. Обычный советник по пробоям может ошибаться. А наш — думает. Он использует   нейронную сеть , которая анализирует сотни параметров перед каждым входом: не просто «пробила цена уровень», а «
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Только одна копия доступна по цене 550 долларов. После этого цена повысится до 650 и 750 долларов, а финальная цена составит 1200 долларов Сигнал в реальном времени >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208    Нажмите Данный Expert Advisor разр
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Эксперты
Осталось только 1/5   копий по этой цене ---> Следующая цена 250$ // Версия MT5 Gold King AI был создан с использованием TensorTrade, открытого фреймворка Python, разработанного специально для создания, обучения, оценки и развертывания надежных торговых алгоритмов с использованием метода усиленного обучения. Алгоритм работает во время торговой сессии в Нью-Йорке. После анализа рынка в течение нескольких часов с целью выявления интересующих областей он размещает отложенные ордера, которые исполн
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Эксперты
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Эксперты
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XAU FLUX - Профессиональный советник для скальпинга на рынке золота XAU FLUX - это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный для быстрой и дисциплинированной торговли на рынке золота. Он создан для трейдеров, стремящихся получать стабильную прибыль от небольших ежедневных колебаний цен. Основные особенности: XAU FLUX использует передовую систему скальпинга, которая работает на таймфреймах M1 и M5 для оценки микровозможностей на рынке. Советник непрерывно анализирует рыночные условия, чтобы
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Эксперты
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Эксперты
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Gold Medalist — это интеллектуальная система, ориентированная на волантильную торговлю на рынке XAUUSD. Она направлена на выявление и эффективное использование краткосрочных ценовых импульсов предоставляя трейдерам новые возможности для получения прибыли. Специальное предложение для первых 10 покупателей!  следующая цена $1495 полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Главное преимущество The Gold Medalist заключается в его уникальной системе ан
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Другие продукты этого автора
Trend Pulse Pro EA MT4
Nghiep Hoang Tran
Эксперты
Trend Pulse Pro is a sophisticated, fully automated trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) . The EA utilizes a triple-confirmation logic that combines trend momentum, price action, and volatility filters to capture high-probability market moves. Unlike "grid" or "martingale" systems that carry extreme risks, Trend Pulse Pro is built on a Trade-by-Trade philosophy. Every position is protected by a mandatory Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring your capital is shielded fr
Xau Glorious Breakout
Nghiep Hoang Tran
Эксперты
XAU Glorious Breakout Professional Momentum Execution System for Gold Traders XAUUSD Glorious Breakout is a premium, high-precision trading algorithm specifically engineered for the Gold market. Unlike generic bots, this EA focuses on the "Momentum Expansion" phase that occurs at the opening of new candles. By utilizing advanced price-action logic and institutional-grade safety filters, it captures rapid price moves while maintaining strict capital protection. ️ Advanced Technical Features
Guppy Gold Pro EA
Nghiep Hoang Tran
Эксперты
Guppy Gold Pro EA - Trend Following Intelligence Guppy Gold Pro EA is a professional automated trading system specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs. Built upon the proven Guppy Multiple Moving Average (GMMA) theory, this EA captures explosive trend movements while maintaining strict risk controls. Key Features: Dynamic Trend Detection : Uses a 3-layer EMA system (Short, Medium, and Long-term) to confirm high-probability trend directions. Dual Trailing Mode : Choose be
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв