Xau Gme Core

XAU GME CORE PRO v1.00

XAU GME CORE PRO is a professional-grade automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA combines the power of a triple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) trend-following strategy with an optimized RSI momentum filter to capture high-probability trade setups while maintaining strict risk discipline.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15

  • Account Type: Any.

  • Minimum Balance: $500.

Input Parameters

  • Lot Mode: Fixed or Dynamic (based on balance).

  • Max Daily DD: Maximum percentage of daily equity loss allowed.

  • Trend TF: Timeframe for global trend filtering (Default: H4).

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit: Traditional fixed protection in points.

  • Trailing Start/Step: Controls the profit-locking mechanism.

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

XAU GME CORE PRO is a tool designed to assist traders; however, past performance is not indicative of future results. No automated system can guarantee profits. Use this EA at y our own risk.


