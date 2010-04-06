Dracn Red

DRACN Red Trading EA by DRACN Trading Systems

 FIFO and US Market Compliant.

 Use as low as 1:50 Leverage.

 Low spread not required.

 Supports 14 currency pairs.

 Works best when added to multiple charts in the same account.

 Timeframe recommended M1 or M5

 

DRACN RED is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for precision grid trading. Built on the foundation of volatility reversion entry logic designed to adapt when the market momentum shifts, speeds up, or slows down. Utilizing a dynamic volatility gauge that breathes with the market.

An automated recovery system utilizes a sophisticated Two-Phase recovery protocol. Phase I: The "Chrono-Lock" engages the Time-Based Accumulation Phase. Phase II: The "Kinetic" recovery uses a Price-Based (spatial) grid logic.

The EA monitors the Total Basket Profit/Loss in real-time. If the aggregate risk hits your defined threshold (MaxLossBasketUSD), it creates a "Hard Stop," closing all positions instantly to preserve your capital for the next battle.

 

  • Optimized Pair Selection: The EA comes pre-configured with a dropdown for selecting 14 preconfigured pairs (AUDCAD, EURUSD, USDCAD, etc.). You simply select the pair from the list, and the EA automatically adjusts its internal logic to match that currency's volatility.
  • Visual Control Center: Features a professional HUD that displays P/L, Trade Counts, and System Status. Includes a Pause Trading button.
  • Smart Recovery Logic: When the market moves against the initial trend, DRACN BLUE deploys a Grid strategy allowing the basket of trades to close in profit with only a small market correction.
  • Individual Risk Pruning: A unique safety feature that monitors individual trades within the grid. If a single position exceeds your desired "Max Loss USD," the EA prunes that specific bad trade to protect the account balance while keeping the rest of the grid active.
  • Margin Protection: Built-in margin monitoring pauses all new activity if your account margin drops below your desired margin amount preventing margin calls.
  • Take Profit Exit: The EA calculates the weighted average price of all open positions. Once the price reaches the Average Price + your desired Take Profit (Points), the entire basket is closed for a net profit.
  • Visuals: Draws Entry, Take Profit, and Break-even lines directly on the chart

 

------ Input Parameters Guide ------

The EA is designed to be simple to set up. Complex math and logic is handled internally.

Always backtest your desired settings before running live. 

 

--- INITIAL TRADE SETTINGS ---

  • InitialLotSelection: Select your starting lot size
    • Recommendation: Start with 0.01 for every $1,000 - $10,000 balance depending on how many currency pairs are all running on your account at once.
    • (Initial Lot Size Drop-down menu is limited from 0.01 to 0.10) this limitation is due to the number of grid systems in the logic. Max Lot Size will not exceed (15.0).

--- STRATEGY SELECTION ---

  • StrategyPair: (Crucial) Select the currency pair you are currently attaching the EA to.
    • Options include: AUD/CAD, AUD/CHF, AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, CAD/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/CHF, EUR/NZD, EUR/USD, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/CHF. 
    • Note: Changing this setting automatically updates the internal optimizations for that specific pair.
    • The more currency pairs in one account you use, the better the system performs. Example would be 5 different charts with 5 different currency pairs all running under one account.  

--- PROFIT/LOSS MANAGEMENT ---

  • MaxLossBasketUSD: it creates a "Hard Stop," closing all positions instantly for the whole basket of trades.
  • TakeProfitPoints: The distance in points from the weighted average entry price to close the basket for a profit.

--- BASIC CONFIGURATION ---

  • MagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades. If running on multiple charts, ensure each has a unique Magic Number.
  • MinimumMarginLevel: The safety margin percentage. If your account margin % dips below this value, the EA will stop opening new trades. Trades that are already open will still be managed and able to Take Profit and Loss. When the account margin % rises above the set value, new trades can be opened again.

On-Chart Controls (HUD)

  • Status Panel: Shows if the EA is Running, Paused, or blocked by Margin/AutoTrading settings.
  • P/L & Trades: Live tracking of current floating profit and open trade count.
  • Pause Button: Click to instantly stop new entries. The button turns Red (Resume) when paused and Green (Pause) when active.

 

