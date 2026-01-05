Breakout And Retest


BREAKOUT AND RETEST
🔶 Overview

The Breakout + Retest Indicator is a powerful and highly accurate tool designed for traders who rely on market structure, support/resistance behavior, and price action confirmation. This indicator automatically detects genuine breakouts and identifies retest opportunities, allowing you to enter trades with confidence and precision.

Unlike typical breakout indicators that generate false signals during volatility spikes, this tool uses multi-filter logic to ensure only meaningful structural breaks and confirmed retests are highlighted.

🔶 Key Features

Automatic Breakout Detection
Identifies real breaks of market structure, key support, and resistance levels without repainting.

Retest Confirmation
Marks valid retest zones where price comes back to test the breakout level before moving in the trend direction.

Smart Filtering System
Filters out false or weak breakouts using candle-pattern confirmation, volatility conditions, and historical swing validation.

Custom Alerts
Receive instant alerts whenever a breakout or retest occurs:
✔ Popup Alert
✔ Push Notification
✔ Email Alert

Clean Visual Marking
Draws clear breakout zones and retest signals directly on the chart. No clutter, no repainting.

Suitable for All Markets
Works on Forex pairs, crypto, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments on MT4.

Any Timeframe Supported
From M1 scalping to H4 and Daily swing trading

Helps catch trend continuation early
Reduces emotional and subjective decision-making
Eliminates the dirty work of drawing levels manually
Boosts accuracy for breakout-based strategies
Works perfectly with smart money concepts and liquidity grabs
🚀 Final Words

The Breakout + Retest Indicator brings professional-level structure analysis directly to Meta Trader 5. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader, this tool gives you a major advantage by highlighting high-probability breakout entries with precision.

Take your trading to the next level with this accurate and intelligent system.

  • Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File.
