Breakout And Retest

🔶 Overview



The Breakout + Retest Indicator is a powerful and highly accurate tool designed for traders who rely on market structure, support/resistance behavior, and price action confirmation. This indicator automatically detects genuine breakouts and identifies retest opportunities, allowing you to enter trades with confidence and precision.



Unlike typical breakout indicators that generate false signals during volatility spikes, this tool uses multi-filter logic to ensure only meaningful structural breaks and confirmed retests are highlighted.



🔶 Key Features



• Automatic Breakout Detection

Identifies real breaks of market structure, key support, and resistance levels without repainting.



• Retest Confirmation

Marks valid retest zones where price comes back to test the breakout level before moving in the trend direction.



• Smart Filtering System

Filters out false or weak breakouts using candle-pattern confirmation, volatility conditions, and historical swing validation.



• Custom Alerts

Receive instant alerts whenever a breakout or retest occurs:

✔ Popup Alert

✔ Push Notification

✔ Email Alert



• Clean Visual Marking

Draws clear breakout zones and retest signals directly on the chart. No clutter, no repainting.



• Suitable for All Markets

Works on Forex pairs, crypto, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments on MT4.



• Any Timeframe Supported

From M1 scalping to H4 and Daily swing trading



• Helps catch trend continuation early

• Reduces emotional and subjective decision-making

• Eliminates the dirty work of drawing levels manually

• Boosts accuracy for breakout-based strategies

• Works perfectly with smart money concepts and liquidity grabs





