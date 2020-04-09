AutoPositionManager

Auto Position Manager is a unique services application of its kind across the entire MQL5 market, setting new standards for applications of this type. The Services app is a compact but powerful tool that significantly impacts the entire system. Its user-friendly interface and start-stop system make it excellent for automating repetitive tasks. Once it's set up, the service can be toggled on or off with a single click. Crucially, the configuration persists even if the platform is turned off and later restarted. The user only needs to reactivate it when necessary. This application is ideal for traders who prefer manual trading strategies.


Service Description:

This service automates various crucial trading functions:

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Setting: Automatically adjusts stop loss and take profit orders based on predefined parameters in points.
  • Management Based on Defined Profit and Loss Thresholds: Automatically closes all positions when the total profit or loss reaches the specified monetary amount.
  • Partial Close Based on Percentage Gains or Losses: Enables partial closure of positions when they reach defined percentage gains or losses.

Main Features:

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit: Configures SL and TP orders dynamically.
  • Monetary-based Trade Management: Closes positions based on financial gains or losses.
  • Partial Closure Strategies: Executes trades partially based on profit or loss percentages.

User Instructions:

Installation and Startup

  1. Download and install the "AutoPositionManager" service in the <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services directory.
  2. Restart the MetaTrader 5 platform to enable the new service.
  3. Activate the service on the platform via the service menu.

Parameter Configuration

Configure the parameters within the service configuration window before starting:

  • Launch Your First Service: Stop Loss and Take Profit
    • TakeProfitPoints and StopLossPoints: Define values in points.
    • Activate this service to automatically apply TP and SL orders to all positions.
  • Launch Your Second Service: Automated Closing Based on Monetary Values
    • CloseProfitInMoney and CloseLossesInMoney: Enter amounts in your account's currency.
    • Activate this service for automatic closure when positions reach profit or loss thresholds.
  • Launch Your Third Service: Partial Closure Based on Defined Percentages
    • PartialCloseProfitPercent and PartialCloseLossPercent: Set closure percentages.
    • Activate this service to manage dynamic closure of positions as market conditions change.
  • Set Deviation for Order Execution
    • Deviation: Set the maximum deviation for executing orders to manage market slippage.
    • Adjust according to market conditions and your trading strategy.

Launch and Monitor Services

  1. Activate each configured service following the instructions provided.
  2. Continuously monitor their performance through the platform's logging and reporting features.
  3. Make necessary adjustments based on ongoing market analysis and trading results.

Notes:

  • Test each service in a demo environment to confirm functionality and fine-tune settings before live trading.
  • Understand each service's operational characteristics and interactions, especially under different market conditions, to effectively utilize them.

Helpful Links

Installation Guide

  • For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, refer to this article.

Testing

  • How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: Read more

Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see them somewhere else, be aware of scams.


