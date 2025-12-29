Simple Market Terminal is designed to simplify trade execution and management by allowing traders to set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) in USD values instead of points or pips. It provides an intuitive panel with buttons and inputs, making it easy for traders to place market and pending orders, adjust lot sizes, and manage existing positions with just a click.









🧰 Key Features





1. USD-Based Risk Management





• Traders can define Take Profit and Stop Loss directly in USD, removing the complexity of converting points or pips into profit/loss values.





2. Candle Timer





• A built-in candle countdown timer displays the time remaining until the next candle forms, helping traders time entries more effectively.





3. Customizable Inputs





• Lot Size: Adjustable through input or buttons (+/-).

• Take Profit (USD): Sets the profit target in dollar terms.

• Stop Loss (USD): Defines the maximum allowed loss in dollar terms.

• Buy & Sell @ ± Price (USD): Places pending orders at a user-defined profit/loss value offset from the current market price.









🎮 Control Buttons & Their Functions





💰 Lot Adjustment





• “+” Button: Increases lot size input.

• “–” Button: Decreases lot size input.





📖 Market Orders





• Buy: Instantly places a buy order at the current price, with TP & SL based on USD inputs.

• Sell: Instantly places a sell order at the current price, with TP & SL based on USD inputs.

⚠️ Important Note

When placing market orders, there may be slight delays between execution and price filling. As a result, the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels set in USD may not be perfectly accurate. This slippage effect becomes more noticeable with higher lot sizes, where even small price movements can cause a bigger difference in TP/SL accuracy.

📚 Pending Orders





• Buy Pending – Places a Buy Limit or Buy Stop order(at current price ± profit)based on the “Buy & Sell @ Price” input:





Positive value → Buy Stop (above current price).





Negative value → Buy Limit (below current price).





• Sell Pending – Places a Sell Limit or Sell Stop order(at current price ± profit)based on the “Buy & Sell @ Price” input:





Positive value → Sell Limit (above current price).





Negative value → Sell Stop (below current price).

How Pending Orders Work





The EA calculates the equivalent USD profit/loss offset for the given lot size and places the order at [ current price ± offset ].









⚙️ Risk Reset





• TP Button: Resets the Take Profit input to its default value.

• SL Button: Resets the Stop Loss input to its default value.





🛠️ Position Management





• Close All: Instantly closes all open positions (buy and sell).

• Close Profits: Closes all currently profitable positions, leaving losing trades untouched.

• Close Pending: Cancels all active pending orders.









💎 Benefits for Traders





• Clean and easy-to-use interface for rapid order execution.

• Direct USD-based TP/SL for accurate risk control, eliminating manual conversions.

• Quick lot adjustments with dedicated buttons.

• One-click position management for efficient trade handling.

• Candle timer keeps traders aware of session timing and entry opportunities.



