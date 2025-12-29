Simple Market Terminal

Simple Market Terminal is designed to simplify trade execution and management by allowing traders to set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) in USD values instead of points or pips. It provides an intuitive panel with buttons and inputs, making it easy for traders to place market and pending orders, adjust lot sizes, and manage existing positions with just a click.


🧰 Key Features

1. USD-Based Risk Management

   • Traders can define Take Profit and Stop Loss directly in USD, removing the complexity of converting points or pips into profit/loss values.

2. Candle Timer

   • A built-in candle countdown timer displays the time remaining until the next candle forms, helping traders time entries more effectively.

3. Customizable Inputs

   • Lot Size: Adjustable through input or buttons (+/-).
   • Take Profit (USD): Sets the profit target in dollar terms.
   • Stop Loss (USD): Defines the maximum allowed loss in dollar terms.
   • Buy & Sell @ ± Price (USD): Places pending orders at a user-defined profit/loss value offset from the current market price.


🎮 Control Buttons & Their Functions

💰 Lot Adjustment

  • “+” Button: Increases lot size input.
  • “–” Button: Decreases lot size input.

📖 Market Orders

  • Buy: Instantly places a buy order at the current price, with TP & SL based on USD inputs.
  • Sell: Instantly places a sell order at the current price, with TP & SL based on USD inputs.
  
  ⚠️ Important Note
  
When placing market orders, there may be slight delays between execution and price filling. As a result, the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels set in USD may not be perfectly accurate. This slippage effect becomes more noticeable with higher lot sizes, where even small price movements can cause a bigger difference in TP/SL accuracy.
📚 Pending Orders

  • Buy Pending – Places a Buy Limit or Buy Stop order(at current price ± profit)based on the “Buy & Sell @ Price” input:

Positive value → Buy Stop (above current price).

Negative value → Buy Limit (below current price).

  • Sell Pending – Places a Sell Limit or Sell Stop order(at current price ± profit)based on the “Buy & Sell @ Price” input:

Positive value → Sell Limit (above current price).

Negative value → Sell Stop (below current price).
How Pending Orders Work

The EA calculates the equivalent USD profit/loss offset for the given lot size and places the order at [ current price ± offset ].


⚙️ Risk Reset

  • TP Button: Resets the Take Profit input to its default value.
  • SL Button: Resets the Stop Loss input to its default value.

🛠️ Position Management

  • Close All: Instantly closes all open positions (buy and sell).
  • Close Profits: Closes all currently profitable positions, leaving losing trades untouched.
  • Close Pending: Cancels all active pending orders.


💎 Benefits for Traders

• Clean and easy-to-use interface for rapid order execution.
• Direct USD-based TP/SL for accurate risk control, eliminating manual conversions.
• Quick lot adjustments with dedicated buttons.
• One-click position management for efficient trade handling.
• Candle timer keeps traders aware of session timing and entry opportunities.

Produits recommandés
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilitaires
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilitaires
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
Experts
Le DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER peut utiliser vos différents terminaux (TÉLÉPHONE MOBILE, WEB, TRADINGVIEW, MT5) pour le trading manuel, puis traité automatiquement par EA. Le trading mobile peut utiliser les différents modes de grille d'EA, le mode scalp, le mode d'arbitrage de couverture et le mode d'ordre indépendant pour ouvrir des positions manuellement, EA peut définir automatiquement le stop loss pour l'ouverture mobile. Et utilisez votre téléphone portable pour ouvrir une grille,
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Système de Trading Automatisé Exclusive Imperium MT5 est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5, basé sur des algorithmes d’analyse de marché et de gestion des risques. L’EA fonctionne en mode entièrement automatique et nécessite une intervention minimale du trader. Attention ! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l’achat afin de recevoir les instructions de configuration ! IMPORTANT : Tous les exemples, captures d’écran et tests sont fournis uniquement à titre de démonstratio
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Arrow Micro Scalper est un indicateur conçu pour le scalping et le trading à court terme, intégré à tout graphique et instrument financier (Devises, crypto, actions, métaux). Dans son travail, elle utilise l'analyse des vagues et un filtre de direction de tendance. Recommandé pour une utilisation sur les périodes de M1 à H4. Comment travailler avec l'indicateur. L'indicateur contient 2 paramètres externes pour modifier les paramètres, les autres sont déjà configurés par défaut. Les grandes flè
MT5 To Telegram Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier est un Expert Advisor puissant pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour améliorer votre expérience de trading en envoyant des notifications de trades en temps réel et des rapports complets via la plateforme de messagerie Telegram. Idéal pour les fournisseurs de signaux et les formateurs, cet outil copie les trades placés manuellement ou par d’autres EAs dans votre compte, offrant des alertes personnalisables, une gestion avancée des trades et un tableau de bord convivial pour des
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Définir TP et SL par Prix – Modificateur automatique d’ordres pour MT5 Définissez automatiquement des niveaux de TP et SL précis sur toute opération ️ Fonctionne avec toutes les paires et tous les EAs, filtrage par symbole ou Magic Number Cet Expert Advisor vous permet de définir et d’appliquer des niveaux exacts de Take Profit (TP) et Stop Loss (SL) à l’aide de valeurs de prix directes (ex. : 1.12345 sur EURUSD). Aucun point, aucun pip. Une gestion de trade propre et précise, sur toutes l
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicateurs
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilitaires
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Renko Price Action ATR
JETINVEST
Utilitaires
RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR is an "Expert Advisor" developed through the construction of the Renko Chart where each BRICK has the size calculated through the ATR of the period selected by the user. Renko charts are designed to filter out minor price movements, thus making it easier for traders to focus on important trends. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to clearly identify supports and resistances as well as top and bottom divergences, thus making better use of t
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
FREE
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitaires
With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Scorpion 75 MQL5
Eslam Salman
Utilitaires
# Scorpion 75 - Advanced Adaptive Grid Trading Robot.  ## Product Overview Scorpion 75 is a sophisticated fully automated grid trading Expert Advisor that employs adaptive algorithms to dynamically adjust trading positions based on market conditions. Unlike traditional grid systems, Scorpion 75 features intelligent repositioning, comprehensive risk management, and multiple operational modes to optimize performance across various market environments. ## Key Features ### **Adaptive Grid
Dimatis Sniper
Vincent Teddy Rakotomalala
Utilitaires
Description : Dimatis Sniper est un outil pratique d'évaluation des risques conçu pour simplifier le placement des ordres et l'évaluation des risques pour les traders. En affichant le montant du risque directement à l'écran, cet outil permet aux traders d'évaluer le risque en temps réel, facilitant la prise de décision éclairée avant d'exécuter les transactions. Fonctionnalités Principales : Évaluation des Risques en Temps Réel : Évaluez le risque associé à chaque transaction instantanément sur
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilitaires
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Fibonacci Auto
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicateurs
Trace automatiquement les niveaux de Fibonacci, basés sur les prix Haut et Bas de la période spécifiée Plusieurs barres   peuvent être combinées : par exemple, vous pouvez obtenir un Fibonacci basé sur les plus hauts et plus bas sur 10 jours Mon   #1   Outil : 66+ fonctionnalités, dont cet indicateur  |   Contactez-moi  pour toute question  |    Version MT4 Aide à identifier les niveaux de retournement potentiels ; Les motifs formés aux niveaux de Fibonacci sont souvent plus forts ; Réduit   con
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Fast Trade MT5
Alexey Valeev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
Utilitaires
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading de
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Scanner – Analyse multi-actifs des stop-loss basée sur la structure réelle du marché Vue d’ensemble Smart Stop Scanner offre une surveillance professionnelle des niveaux de stop-loss sur de nombreux marchés. Le système identifie automatiquement les zones de stop les plus pertinentes à partir de la structure réelle du marché, des ruptures importantes et de la logique du price action, puis affiche toutes les informations dans un panneau clair, cohérent et optimisé pour les écrans haut
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Manager – Exécution automatique du stop-loss avec une précision professionnelle Présentation Smart Stop Manager est la couche d’exécution de la gamme Smart Stop, conçue pour les traders qui recherchent une gestion du stop-loss structurée, fiable et entièrement automatisée sur plusieurs positions ouvertes. Il surveille en continu toutes les opérations actives, calcule le niveau de stop optimal à l’aide de la logique de structure de marché Smart Stop, puis met à jour les stops automat
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 5 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quels indicateurs et experts advisors compatibles avec les
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitaires
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Intégration des graphiques cryptos dans MetaTrader 5 Présentation Crypto Charting for MT5 fournit des graphiques OHLC en temps réel via WebSocket. Il prend en charge plusieurs plateformes d’échange avec une synchronisation automatique dans MT5. Fonctionnalités Données en temps réel via WebSocket Mise à jour automatique des données historiques Synchronisation programmée après perte de connexion Compatibilité avec tous les intervalles de temps MT5 Données OHLCV complètes
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Telegram
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistant de Trading Multifonction Plus de 66 outils professionnels intégrés pour gérer, analyser et automatiser vos opérations de trading. Cet assistant regroupe la gestion du risque, le contrôle des positions, les ordres intelligents et l’analyse du marché dans un seul tableau de bord clair et efficace. Convient pour Forex, actions, indices, crypto et autres instruments financiers. Pourquoi les traders choisissent cet outil Ouverture et gestion rapides des positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitaires
DashPlus est un outil de gestion de trading avancé conçu pour améliorer l'efficacité et la performance de vos transactions sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Il offre un ensemble complet de fonctionnalités, incluant le calcul des risques, la gestion des ordres, des systèmes de grilles avancés, des outils basés sur les graphiques et des analyses de performance. Fonctionnalités principales 1. Grille de récupération Implémente un système de grille flexible et de moyenne pour gérer les transactions dan
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Easy Trade – Gestion des transactions intelligente, simple et puissante Easy Trade est la solution tout-en-un pour la gestion des transactions destinée aux utilisateurs de MetaTrader souhaitant garder le contrôle du risque et assurer une exécution fluide. Conçu dès le départ avec les retours des traders, Easy Trade facilite l'exécution, la surveillance et la gestion des transactions sur plusieurs symboles – sans complexifier votre flux de travail. Que vous pratiquiez le scalping manuel ou que
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitaires
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis