MACD Indicator Pro

MACD Pro is a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It follows the standard MACD calculation method and displays trend direction and momentum in a separate indicator window.

Indicator Elements

  • MACD line based on the difference between fast and slow exponential moving averages

  • Signal line calculated as an exponential moving average of the MACD line

  • Histogram showing the difference between the MACD and signal lines

Positive histogram values indicate upward momentum, while negative values indicate downward momentum.

Input Parameters

  • FastEMA – period of the fast EMA (default: 12)

  • SlowEMA – period of the slow EMA (default: 26)

  • SignalEMA – period of the signal EMA (default: 9)

  • PriceType – applied price (default: Close)

Usage

  • Crossings of the MACD and signal lines may indicate momentum changes

  • Histogram values reflect momentum strength

  • Divergence between price and indicator values may indicate possible market changes

The indicator is typically more informative in trending market conditions and can be used together with other analysis tools.

Technical Information

  • Calculation method: EMA

  • Display: Separate subwindow

  • Colors: Blue (MACD), Red (Signal), Green/Red (Histogram)

  • Calculations correspond to the standard MetaTrader 5 MACD (12,26,9)

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All

  • Instruments: Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies

Notes

  • Full indicator values are displayed after sufficient historical data is available

  • Calculations are updated on completed price bars

  • Parameters can be adjusted to suit different analysis approaches

제작자의 제품 더 보기
Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro
Samaneh Safar
Experts
Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro – MT5 익스퍼트 어드바이저 Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro는 전문적인 안정성과 높은 커스터마이징 기능을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전용 완전 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 본 EA는 시장 변동성 기반의 적응형 채널 구조 를 활용하여 고품질 거래 기회를 탐지하고, 엄격한 리스크 관리 규칙에 따라 자동으로 매매를 실행합니다. 장기적으로 일관되고 견고한 성능을 유지하도록 설계된 시스템입니다. 초기 설정 이후에는 별도의 수동 개입이 필요 없습니다. 다양한 필터, 실행 제어 기능, 안전 장치, 유연한 리스크 관리 도구가 포함되어 있으며, 이를 통해 거의 모든 시장 환경에 맞게 알고리즘을 조정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 적응형 채널 엔진 – 시장 변동성에 따라 자동 조절 완전 자동매매 – 차트에 적용하면 전 과정 자동 실행 스마트 주문 실행 제어 – 시장가 또는 지정가 방식 선택 가능 고급 리스크 관리 – 트레
PrimeMarket Auto Trader MT5
Samaneh Safar
Experts
PrimeMarket Auto Trader MT5 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for automated trading on   Forex pairs   and   precious metals . Important: Trading involves risk. This product does not guarantee profits. Backtest/forward-test results depend on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution, and the quality of historical data. Overview PrimeMarket Auto Trader MT5 is a multi‑asset automated trading system designed for diversified symbol sets (major FX pairs and popular metals). It generates
ayroop
14
ayroop 2025.12.25 06:59 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

리뷰 답변