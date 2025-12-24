MACD Indicator Pro
MACD Pro – MACD Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Description
MACD Pro is a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It follows the standard MACD calculation method and displays trend direction and momentum in a separate indicator window.
Indicator Elements
MACD line based on the difference between fast and slow exponential moving averages
Signal line calculated as an exponential moving average of the MACD line
Histogram showing the difference between the MACD and signal lines
Positive histogram values indicate upward momentum, while negative values indicate downward momentum.
Input Parameters
FastEMA – period of the fast EMA (default: 12)
SlowEMA – period of the slow EMA (default: 26)
SignalEMA – period of the signal EMA (default: 9)
PriceType – applied price (default: Close)
Usage
Crossings of the MACD and signal lines may indicate momentum changes
Histogram values reflect momentum strength
Divergence between price and indicator values may indicate possible market changes
The indicator is typically more informative in trending market conditions and can be used together with other analysis tools.
Technical Information
Calculation method: EMA
Display: Separate subwindow
Colors: Blue (MACD), Red (Signal), Green/Red (Histogram)
Calculations correspond to the standard MetaTrader 5 MACD (12,26,9)
Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Timeframes: All
Instruments: Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies
Notes
Full indicator values are displayed after sufficient historical data is available
Calculations are updated on completed price bars
Parameters can be adjusted to suit different analysis approaches
