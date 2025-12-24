MACD Indicator Pro

MACD Pro – MACD Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Description
MACD Pro is a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It follows the standard MACD calculation method and displays trend direction and momentum in a separate indicator window.

Indicator Elements

  • MACD line based on the difference between fast and slow exponential moving averages

  • Signal line calculated as an exponential moving average of the MACD line

  • Histogram showing the difference between the MACD and signal lines

Positive histogram values indicate upward momentum, while negative values indicate downward momentum.

Input Parameters

  • FastEMA – period of the fast EMA (default: 12)

  • SlowEMA – period of the slow EMA (default: 26)

  • SignalEMA – period of the signal EMA (default: 9)

  • PriceType – applied price (default: Close)

Usage

  • Crossings of the MACD and signal lines may indicate momentum changes

  • Histogram values reflect momentum strength

  • Divergence between price and indicator values may indicate possible market changes

The indicator is typically more informative in trending market conditions and can be used together with other analysis tools.

Technical Information

  • Calculation method: EMA

  • Display: Separate subwindow

  • Colors: Blue (MACD), Red (Signal), Green/Red (Histogram)

  • Calculations correspond to the standard MetaTrader 5 MACD (12,26,9)

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All

  • Instruments: Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies

Notes

  • Full indicator values are displayed after sufficient historical data is available

  • Calculations are updated on completed price bars

  • Parameters can be adjusted to suit different analysis approaches

Filtro:
ayroop
14
ayroop 2025.12.25 06:59 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário