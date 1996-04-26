DualVWAP

 Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4

 Description
Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.

 Features:
- Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly
- Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe
- Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP
- Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands
- Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm

Key Settings:
- Enable/disable Daily or Weekly VWAP
- Adjustable standard deviation multipliers (1.0, 2.0, etc.)
- Custom session hours for Daily VWAP
- Show/hide bands independently

 Perfect For:
- Swing traders using multiple timeframe analysis
- Day traders needing daily VWAP reference
- Position traders tracking weekly trends
- Technical analysts combining short and long-term views

 Easy Setup:
1. Attach to any chart
2. Configure your preferred settings
3. Start analyzing with dual VWAP levels
